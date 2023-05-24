Cate Deventer

Former Writer & Editor, Insurance
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Auto insurance
  • Property insurance
  • Life insurance
Education EDUCATION
  • Bachelor’s degree in theatre, Purdue University
  • Bachelor’s degree in English, concentration in professional and technical writing, Indiana University

Cate Deventer is an insurance expert who has held Property & Casualty and Life, Accident & Health insurance licenses for over 10 years. As an insurance agent, she quoted and issued multiple insurance policy types and assisted clients with claims. She has a passion for helping people understand their insurance needs, choose appropriate coverage levels and learn how insurance coverage can affect overall financial well-being.

Cate also enjoys writing and editing and has since combined her passions for content and insurance. While earning a bachelor’s degree in English with a concentration in professional and technical writing from Indiana University, Cate also studied the insurance industry in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., assessed insurance providers and wrote about auto, property, flood, umbrella and life insurance products.

In addition to her love for insurance, Cate also has a soft spot for the FIRE movement and index funds. When she’s not writing insurance content or reading about other financial topics, you can usually find her playing with her hyperactive dog, reading thrillers, gardening or kickboxing.

Cate’s work on Bankrate.com has been featured in The New York Times, Huffington Post, Fortune.com and MarketWatch.

 

Insurance is an important part of your overall financial plan.

— Cate Deventer

