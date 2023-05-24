Car Insurance for 30 Year Olds
Bankrate’s experts explore the best of the best car insurance for 30-year-olds.
Insurance is an important part of your overall financial plan.— Cate Deventer
Cate Deventer is an insurance expert who has held Property & Casualty and Life, Accident & Health insurance licenses for over 10 years. As an insurance agent, she quoted and issued multiple insurance policy types and assisted clients with claims. She has a passion for helping people understand their insurance needs, choose appropriate coverage levels and learn how insurance coverage can affect overall financial well-being.
Cate also enjoys writing and editing and has since combined her passions for content and insurance. While earning a bachelor’s degree in English with a concentration in professional and technical writing from Indiana University, Cate also studied the insurance industry in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., assessed insurance providers and wrote about auto, property, flood, umbrella and life insurance products.
In addition to her love for insurance, Cate also has a soft spot for the FIRE movement and index funds. When she’s not writing insurance content or reading about other financial topics, you can usually find her playing with her hyperactive dog, reading thrillers, gardening or kickboxing.
Cate’s work on Bankrate.com has been featured in The New York Times, Huffington Post, Fortune.com and MarketWatch.
CBS News
CNBC
Yahoo! In the Know
Insurance is an important part of your overall financial plan.— Cate Deventer
Bankrate’s experts explore the best of the best car insurance for 30-year-olds.
An ex-cop who now works insurance cases says the job can be tough but interesting.
Bankrate’s analysis reveals the best whole life insurance companies on the market.
Which should you choose: ACV roof coverage or replacement cost? Bankrate explains.
Bankrate explores the best renters insurance companies to help you compare.
Tsunamis are rare in the U.S., but would a home insurance policy cover the damage?
How much of your income will you spend on car insurance this year? Bankrate investigates.
Bankrate explains HOA insurance and why it matters.
The national average for full coverage auto insurance is $1,674 per year, but Americans can pay significantly different rates depending on their location.
Life insurance for married couples — is it right for your family? Bankrate explains.
Find the most affordable home insurance companies in San Diego.
Here’s what you should consider doing as a hit-and-run victim in Kentucky
In Utah, driving without insurance is not just a risky choice — it’s against the law. Understanding the repercussions of driving uninsured in the Beehive State is crucial for every motorist. Utah’s [...]
A DUI is one of the most severe driving infractions in Florida.
Even a single DUI may require you to seek out high-risk auto insurance.
Find out which South Carolina flood insurance companies are best for homeowners.
Find out which companies offer the best cheap car insurance in Sacramento.
Find out if you need flood insurance in Virigina and how much it might cost.