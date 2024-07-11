At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

If you’ve ever had a homeowners insurance policy, then you may have had a roof inspection before. During these inspections, a licensed inspector is sent to assess the integrity and general condition of your roof and its various components. A roof inspection for insurance is a common practice that home insurance carriers undertake when writing a policy. You can also have your roof inspected independently of insurance companies, but this is less common. What the roof inspector finds can help you and your insurer evaluate how long your roof will likely last before needing repairs or replacement. This, in turn, often helps to inform aspects of your policy and the premium you can expect to pay.

What is a roof inspection?

When an inspector comes out to take a look at your home’s roof, they are essentially calculating how long the roof will last until it needs to be replaced. An insurance company needs to do this in order to calculate how much of a risk your roof is to insure. If your roof is in poor condition, you will probably pay a higher premium, or you may even have some difficulty getting your home insured until you repair or replace it.

Although an inspector may actually climb to your roof, often with a roof inspection for home insurance, the inspector is able to ascertain your roof’s condition visually from a distance of the ground or a ladder. During a professional roof inspection, drones might be used to view your roof so the inspector may not need physical access to the roof at all.

However, your roof’s shingles are not the only aspect an inspector assesses. Your roof has additional components to it outside of its protective layer. An inspector also looks at the condition of the following during an inspection:

Roofing material (shingles, metal, etc.)

Flashing

Gutters

Vent pipe covers/ boots

Caulking

Signs of water intrusion/ mold on the inside

Do you need roof inspections for home insurance?

If you live in an older home or an area that receives many storms, your insurance company will likely require a homeowners insurance roof inspection. This is because your roof is your home’s first line of defense against Mother Nature. No matter what the weather is like, your roof needs to be able to sustain it. If it fails, it can cause a domino effect of other issues within your home — including roof leaks and interior water damage — which equates to an insurance company having to pay out more in a claim if something happens. Your insurance is designed to help protect your finances after certain losses, but insurance companies still expect you to mitigate as much damage as you can. This includes keeping your roof in good condition.

When estimating the coverage you need, keep in mind that standard homeowners insurance policies generally come with actual cash value (ACV) roof coverage. This means that depreciation is taken out of any claim settlement you get; if your roof is in poor condition, your claim payout will be less than what it would be if your roof were in pristine shape. In other words, the insurance company will only pay for what the roof is worth at the time of the claim, and not the actual cost to replace it with a new one, which would be more expensive.

If you want replacement cost coverage for your roof, you may be able to add it by endorsement. Just be aware that replacement cost coverage generally costs more than ACV coverage, but it may be worth the additional premium.

Ordinance and law coverage can also help protect your finances from the added cost of improving your roof with better quality materials required by local building code changes.

You may be required to get your roof inspected when:

Buying a home — whether new or existing.

Switching to a new home insurance company.

After a storm, if there’s concern about potential roof damage.

The benefits of roof inspections

Separate from not needing to get on your roof yourself for evaluation, hiring a professional roofing contractor has many benefits.

A roof inspector can typically spot any of the following:

Damaged shingles

Deteriorating flashing

Gutter/ downspout issues

Leaks

Mold

Wood rot

The earlier issues are discovered, the sooner you can fix them and potentially spare yourself the stress of further damage. The best part is that a required roof inspection should not cost you anything. If an insurance company has ordered an inspection as part of the underwriting or claims process, you won’t be required to pay out of pocket. You’ll only have to pay for an inspection that you initiate. However, having your roof inspected every few years may be a good idea — even though hiring an inspector this often likely requires an out-of-pocket cost. It may help you save on your homeowners insurance quote in the long-term.

When you stay on top of your roof’s needs, you are more likely to increase its longevity. No roof lasts forever, but if you address hiccups as they arise, the chance of your roof experiencing a massive failure is greatly lessened. Ultimately, roof inspections can be a helpful tool that benefits you, as a homeowner.

