Cash Back Advice
Cash back credit cards can be a great way to earn on your every day spending. Most cards let you redeem for statement credits, direct deposit, gift cards and more. Check out our latest guides below.
Cash Back Basics
How to get cash back from a credit cardCash Back
How to maximize cash back on Amazon.comCash Back
Best cash back credit cards for travelCash Back
Helpful guides
Cash Back Benefits Guides
Citi Custom Cash benefits guideCredit Cards
U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card benefits guideCredit Cards
Amex Blue Cash Preferred benefits guideCredit Cards
Discover it® Cash Back card benefits guideCredit Cards
Capital One Savor benefits guideCredit Cards
Citi Double Cash Card benefits guideCredit Cards
Latest Cash Back Advice
Discover it® Student Cash Back benefits guide
The Discover it Student Cash Back is one of the best starter cards for students.5 min read Jun 12, 2024
Capital One Quicksilver vs. Discover it Cash Back
Find out how these two cash back credit cards stack up against one another.6 min read Jun 04, 2024
Discover it Cash Back vs. Discover it Chrome
The best card depends on your spending habits and personal preferences.6 min read May 31, 2024
How to choose a 0% APR credit card
Learn how to choose the best zero interest credit cards and find the best offers.6 min read May 30, 2024
Is the Discover it Miles worth it?
The Discover it Miles is minimalistic but can be a great deal for an occasional traveler.5 min read May 30, 2024
Should you get a cash back or travel credit card for your business?
Start by asking yourself how much business travel you plan to do in the next year.4 min read May 24, 2024
How to redeem credit card rewards
You can redeem card rewards for cash back, points or miles and gift cards7 min read May 21, 2024
Is paying an annual fee worth it?
Annual fee cards typically offer good rewards, but will you get your money’s worth?7 min read May 09, 2024
How to maximize rewards when traveling for an employer
You can strategize to earn credit card rewards on business travel5 min read May 07, 2024
How a new credit card can fight against inflation
Prices are rising. A rewards credit card, timed right and used strategically, can help you fight inflation.3 min read May 01, 2024
The best cash back apps of 2024
If you want to earn cash back while shopping, cash back apps could help.6 min read Apr 30, 2024
Why I finally signed up for a 2% cash back card
Here’s how I’m benefiting from a 2 percent cash back credit card.5 min read Apr 26, 2024
Can you buy gift cards with a credit card?
Understand the pros and cons of buying gift cards with credit cards.7 min read Apr 16, 2024
Types of rewards credit cards
Rewards credit cards offer rewards in the form of cash back, points or miles.7 min read Apr 11, 2024
Petal 1 vs. Discover it Secured
Would the secured Discover it card or unsecured Petal 1 card work better for you?5 min read Apr 08, 2024
Guide to BankAmeriDeals, Bank of America’s bonus cash back program
BankAmeriDeals lets customers earn cash back from certain participating retailers in categories including entertainment, food, retail, services and travel.4 min read Apr 05, 2024
How to maximize cash back with your credit card
In a world where most people pay with plastic for convenience already, it makes sense to have a comprehensive credit card strategy in place to get the most out of cash back rewards.6 min read Mar 18, 2024
Best rotating category credit cards
Earn as much cash back as possible from your rotating bonus category credit cards.9 min read Mar 18, 2024
Chase Freedom Flex 2024 bonus categories
Make the most of your cash back bonus categories this quarter.8 min read Mar 18, 2024
Current bonus categories: Chase, Discover and Citi
Learn the current rotating cash back categories for Chase, Discover and Citi.4 min read Mar 18, 2024