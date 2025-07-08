Key takeaways You can maximize cash back earnings on Amazon purchases through a variety of options, including a boosted cash back credit card or Amazon-branded card.

Amazon Prime members can also take advantage of free shipping and deep discounts.

And don’t forget about the deals you can score on Amazon Prime Day and the site’s new Big Deal Days.

There’s little doubt that Amazon makes shopping simple while saving time. And with a few strategies in place, you can enjoy even more perks without sacrificing convenience. We break down how a cash back rewards card, co-branded Amazon card, shopping portals and more can help you score some big rewards on your Amazon buys.

Below are eight of the best ways to get cash back on Amazon.

1. Use a cash back credit card

Using a cash back credit card for Amazon purchases is one of the fastest ways to add more money to your bottom line — especially if you’re a regular shopper with the online retail giant. While there are dozens of options available, choosing one of the best cash back credit cards offering boosted rewards for online or Amazon-specific purchases can quickly escalate your cash back earnings.

Standout examples include:

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card : This card earns 3 percent cash back in the qualifying category of your choice — one of which is online shopping. While the card caps spending at $2,500 per quarter for purchases within the 3 percent category and the 2 percent category (for grocery stores and wholesale clubs), you’ll still earn 1 percent cash back on all purchases afterward.

: This card earns 3 percent cash back in the qualifying category of your choice — one of which is online shopping. While the card caps spending at $2,500 per quarter for purchases within the 3 percent category and the 2 percent category (for grocery stores and wholesale clubs), you’ll still earn 1 percent cash back on all purchases afterward. Chase Freedom Flex®*: This option offers rotating bonus categories throughout the year that often include retail purchases. Cardholders who activate the offer earn 5 percent cash back on purchases for the quarter (up to $1,500 in purchases, then 1 percent thereafter). In the past, Amazon.com has been one of the bonus categories at least once a year.

Discover it® Cash Back : This card earns 5 percent cash back on rotating quarterly categories, up to $1,500 when you activate. Although Discover no longer releases their categories in advance, you can look at their selections from previous years — which include purchases made on Amazon.com. After you reach the 5 percent spending cap, you’ll earn 1 percent on all purchases going forward.

2. Apply for the Amazon Prime Visa card

The Amazon Prime Visa marries high cash back rewards for Amazon and Whole Foods purchases with cash back opportunities in everyday purchase categories, such as gas and restaurants. The Prime Visa targets Amazon Prime members (or those who plan to become one) and typically offers an Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval as a welcome bonus exclusively for Prime members. Once approved, you’ll be able to earn the following:

Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership

Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership

Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)

Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases

The card comes with no annual fee , although you’ll have to maintain your Amazon Prime membership ($139 per year). You can use this card when traveling overseas, thanks to no foreign transaction fees. Plus, you can take advantage of perks like the Visa Signature Luxury Hotel Collection and Concierge Service, as well as travel and purchase protections.

3. Sign up for an Amazon Prime Store Card

The Amazon Prime Store Card* is another cash back earning card for Amazon purchases — but compared to the Prime Visa , its perks aren’t as robust. For starters, you can earn the same 5 percent cash back on Amazon.com and Whole Foods, but this is a “closed loop” co-branded card. That means you can only use it with the branded retailer, so you won’t earn rewards on any other purchases. Cardholders immediately earn an $80 Amazon gift card on approval.

Here’s how the two Amazon cards compare.

Amazon Prime Visa Amazon Prime Store Card Rewards rate 5% back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods and Chase Travel purchases

2% back at restaurants, gas stations and local transit and commuting (including rideshares)

1% back on all other purchases 5% back on Amazon.com purchases and Whole Foods purchases (with in-store code) Sign-up bonus (offered upon approval) For a limited time, get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members $60 Amazon Gift Card upon approval Annual fee $0 (requires $139 Amazon Prime membership) $0 (requires $139 Amazon Prime membership) Additional perks Auto rental collision damage waiver

Baggage delay insurance

Extended warranty protection

Lost luggage reimbursement

Roadside dispatch

Travel accident insurance

Travel and emergency assistance

Purchase protection

No foreign transaction fees Access to Amazon promotional financing offers

Zero fraud liability

4. Make Amazon purchases through a shopping portal

Another way to earn cash back on Amazon purchases is simply shopping through a portal that earns you cash back. Shopping portals like BeFrugal and TopCashBack offer cash back on purchases with Amazon after you establish an account and agree to the site’s terms and conditions.

When combined with a card like the Prime Visa, you might be able to stack your Amazon savings to the tune of 13 percent — 5 percent back from the credit card and up to 8 percent cash back through the shopping portal.

5. Shop the Amazon warehouse

Another way to save money with your credit card is by shopping Amazon’s warehouse deals. Once there, you’ll get access to thousands of open-box, like-new or preowned items from some of the biggest brand names you can imagine. The packaging may be damaged or have some other minor flaw, but many times it’s barely noticeable.

These deals are first come, first served — so if you see something you want, act quickly! Since you’re shopping directly on Amazon’s website, you can use any of the payment methods you prefer — including a card that earns you boosted rewards on Amazon.

The Amazon warehouse isn’t the only place to score rock-bottom prices. Rather, the site offers several other avenues for savings through Amazon, all of which you can combine with your favorite cash back card.

Today’s Deals. These are limited-time discounts on selected merchandise, like a flash sale that pops up quickly and sells out before day’s end.

These are limited-time discounts on selected merchandise, like a flash sale that pops up quickly and sells out before day’s end. Subscribe and Save. Schedule your favorite products to automatically renew and ship through this program for free shipping and savings from 5 to 15 percent or more.

Schedule your favorite products to automatically renew and ship through this program for free shipping and savings from 5 to 15 percent or more. Amazon coupons. While you can’t use outside coupons, Amazon often offers coupons of its own for household essentials, skin care and more. Enjoy these coupons on top of any other discounts and cash back earnings.

While you can’t use outside coupons, Amazon often offers coupons of its own for household essentials, skin care and more. Enjoy these coupons on top of any other discounts and cash back earnings. Woot! Deals. This Amazon company offers flash sales with steep discounts that are typically available for a short time. If you’re a Prime member, you also get free shipping.

7. Utilize free shipping

Free shipping may not be a direct way of earning cash back, but it can keep expenses down if you’re an Amazon Prime member. You can get free two-day shipping on qualifying items — and you might even qualify for free same-day delivery or Saturday shipping if you meet ordering thresholds and if it’s available in your area.

Free shipping can help you get the most out of your Prime membership, especially if you can take advantage of the faster shipping times and earn valuable cash back rewards while you’re shopping.

8. Use price tracking tools to get the best price

Amazon is known to offer affordable prices, but if you’re still unsure if you’re getting the best deal, there are some price-tracking tools you may want to check out. You can check an item’s price history on websites such as CamelCamelCamel and Keepa to verify if the deal you’re seeing online is truly a catch. Although this isn’t earning cash back, per se, you can still maximize savings by checking if the price is historically low before checking out your cart.

9. Make the most of Amazon Prime Day

Among the most valuable perks of an Amazon Prime membership is access to exclusive promotions that include Buy With Prime deals, invite-only deals and the famous Amazon Prime Days.

Amazon Prime Days — currently running from July 7-11, 2025 — are an exclusive shopping event for Prime members. These events typically last four days, during which time you’ll find slashed prices and steep discounts across every shopping category. Use a cash back credit card to enhance the discount even further.

If you have an Amazon Prime Store Card or a Prime Visa, search for the Prime Card bonus site through Amazon to see products earning additional savings beyond the typical 5 percent cash back. Some products earn up to 25 percent more cash back, simply for paying with an eligible Amazon card.

What about Amazon Big Deal Days?

Not to be confused with Prime Day, Amazon also offers its Prime members access to Big Deal Days. This two-day mega-sales event last took place Oct. 8-9, 2024, and chances are we’ll see it return again later this year. Like Prime Day, you must be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the pricing.

This 48-hour sales event features generous discounts on a wide variety of products as a preview to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. The October sales date gives Prime members a chance to spread out holiday purchases over a longer time.

The bottom line

If you’re one of the millions of loyal Amazon shoppers, you may be surprised at the number of ways you can maximize Amazon cash back earnings. Using a cash back credit card with boosted cash back earnings for retail purchases or one of the Amazon-specific credit cards can significantly boost your cash back earnings.

You can also stack discounts with a few other strategies, such as shopping Amazon warehouse deals or Prime Days. If you don’t yet own a cash back card, compare our list of the top credit cards for Amazon shopping to find the best for your spending habits and budget.

*Information about the Chase Freedom Flex® and the Amazon Prime Store Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. Card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer

The Bank of America content in this post was last updated on July 8, 2025.