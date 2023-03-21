How to leverage Amex’s The Hotel Collection for your next trip
Learn more about one writer’s recent solo trip to Lisbon, Portugal, using The Hotel Collection from American Express.
As you enter the world of credit, remember to stay responsible and always do your research.— Will Essilfie
Will is a contributor at Bankrate and a lifelong aviation fanatic. He is interested in helping folks discover the world and fostering new communities on a budget using credit card points and other travel hacks. He is always conjuring new trip ideas on Google flights and sharing new commercial aviation facts with friends and anyone interested in listening.
As you enter the world of credit, remember to stay responsible and always do your research.— Will Essilfie
Learn more about one writer’s recent solo trip to Lisbon, Portugal, using The Hotel Collection from American Express.
Planning a birthday party in another country can be as daunting as it is exciting. But did you know that a credit card company can make birthday planning a piece of cake? That’s what I learned when I [...]