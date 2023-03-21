Will Essilfie

Contributor, Personal Finance
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Credit cards
  • Travel credit cards
  • Personal finance
Education EDUCATION
  • Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science & Business Management, Columbia University

 

Will is a contributor at Bankrate and a lifelong aviation fanatic. He is interested in helping folks discover the world and fostering new communities on a budget using credit card points and other travel hacks. He is always conjuring new trip ideas on Google flights and sharing new commercial aviation facts with friends and anyone interested in listening.

As you enter the world of credit, remember to stay responsible and always do your research.

— Will Essilfie

Will's latest articles