13 Best balance transfer cards of June 2024

Written by
Garrett Yarbrough
Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
Reviewed by
Ted Rossman
Updated June 01, 2024

A balance transfer credit card can help you manage and eliminate debt with introductory APR offers that provide a temporary break from interest charges. The best balance transfer credit cards available from our partners have introductory 0 percent APR offers lasting 15 to 21 months, allowing you to avoid paying interest on a transfer until mid-2025.

Best for balance transfer beginners

Image of Wells Fargo Reflect&#174; Card

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Bankrate score

4.3
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
Balance transfer intro APR

Regular APR

Rewards rate

N/A

Annual fee

Best for everyday spending

Image of Blue Cash Everyday&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Bankrate score

4.6
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
Balance transfer intro APR

APR

Rewards rate

1% - 3%

Annual fee

Best for low fees

Image of Discover it&#174; Chrome

Discover it® Chrome

Bankrate score

4.0
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Balance transfer intro APR

Regular APR

Rewards rate

1% - 2%

Annual fee

Best for good credit

Image of Citi Double Cash&reg; Card

Citi Double Cash® Card

Bankrate score

4.2
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Balance transfer intro APR

Regular APR

Rewards rate

1% - 5%

Annual fee

Best for 2 percent cash rewards

Image of Wells Fargo Active Cash&#174; Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Bankrate score

4.3
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Balance transfer intro APR

Regular APR

Rewards rate

2%

Annual fee

Best travel and balance transfer card

Image of Bank of America&#174; Travel Rewards credit card

Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card

Bankrate score

4.1
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Balance transfer intro APR

Regular APR

Rewards rate

1.5X

Annual fee

Best for dining and drugstores

Image of Chase Freedom Unlimited&#174;

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Bankrate score

4.8
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Balance transfer intro APR

Regular APR

Rewards rate

1.5% - 5%

Annual fee

Best for groceries

Image of Blue Cash Preferred&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Bankrate score

4.4
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Balance transfer intro APR

APR

Rewards rate

1% - 6%

Annual fee

Best for automatic bonus category

Image of Citi Custom Cash&reg; Card

Citi Custom Cash® Card

Bankrate score

4.4
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Balance transfer intro APR

Regular APR

Rewards rate

1% - 5%

Annual fee

Best for customizable rewards

Image of Bank of America&#174; Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Bankrate score

4.3
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Balance transfer intro APR

Regular APR

Rewards rate

1% - 3%

Annual fee

Only Available in 15 East Coast States and D.C.

Best for late fee refunds

Image of TD FlexPay Credit Card

TD FlexPay Credit Card

Bankrate score

4.1
N/A
Balance transfer intro APR

Regular APR

Rewards rate

N/A

Annual fee

Best for low ongoing interest rate

Image of USAA Rate Advantage Credit Card

USAA Rate Advantage Credit Card

Bankrate score

3.0
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Balance transfer intro APR

Regular APR

Rewards rate

N/A

Annual fee

Best for unlimited 1.5 percent cash back

Image of Bank of America&reg; Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card

Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card

