Credit cards are useful tools for building credit and earning rewards. But you need to make a vow that you’ll pay your balance in full and by the due date every month. The first time you carry a balance, it becomes your new normal and that leads to credit card debt.

Beverly Harzog is a nationally recognized consumer finance analyst, credit expert and host of the Your Personal Economy podcast. She's also the bestselling and award-winning author of five personal finance books.

She’s been in the personal finance industry for 30 years and has recently been a columnist and media spokesperson for U.S. News & World Report. She’s appeared on Fox News, CNN, CBS Evening News, NBC News and Cheddar. She’s been a quoted in thousands of articles, including The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Money Magazine, The New York Times, New York Magazine, Kiplinger, Washington Post, Time, Newsweek, Cosmopolitan, Real Simple and much more.

Her byline has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes, Good Housekeeping, Entrepreneur, Health, Better Homes and Gardens, Cooking Light, New York Daily News, ABCNews.com and Yahoo Finance.

She has an MBA from the University of New Haven and is a former CPA. Her current passions include hosting her podcast, Your Personal Economy, and learning to play the guitar.

