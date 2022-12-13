Real Estate

From finding your dream home to securing a great financing offer, we guide you through every step of the homebuying process.

What you need to know about

Like any big project, a successful homebuying experience is all about getting the details right from start to finish. We’re here to help you navigate the process, save money and close the deal.

Man and woman looking at phone

Start your research and make sure you're ready

Buying a house is a major commitment. Before you begin shopping for properties or comparing mortgage options, you need to make sure you're ready to be a homeowner. We've curated our top articles and resources to help you with the big decisions.

Home affordability calculator
Woman sitting at table with computer

Start saving and get your finances in order

Get the details on how to save for a down payment, decide which type of mortgage works for you, and start getting quotes from lenders.

See mortgage rates
Family walking with realtor inside home

Begin your home search and find an agent

Now it's time to find a real estate agent and shop for your home! We've got the tips and trips to help you get started.

Find a buyer agent
Family standing outside home

Negotiate offers, get an inspection, and prepare to close

From making an offer to negotiating closing costs and hiring a home inspector, we have the information you need.

Closing checklist

How to buy a house in 2024

Buying a home is a complicated process. This step-by-step guide will help you get to the finish line.

13 min read Mar 06, 2024

Selling a home isn’t hard if you’ve got the right guidance and approach. Here we break down the process to sell your house—from deciding if you really should sell, to finding a real estate agent who’ll be your partner through it all, to pricing your home and negotiating offers.

People looking at laptop screen

Set a plan and timeline to sell your home

From finding an agent who knows the market to setting a timeline for selling your home, we have plenty of resources to help you get started.

Find a seller agent
Couple holding a painting

Get your home market-ready and arrange for showings

Once you're ready to sell, you'll need to get a pre-sale home inspection and put your house on the market. You might also consider staging your home to attract buyers at showings.

Home staging tips
Girls looking at the laptop screen

Set a realistic price and review your offers carefully

Here are some tips and tricks to help you set a realistic price for your house and negotiate incoming offers.

Home pricing guide
Woman hugging a dog

Anticipate closing costs and get your paperwork together

Some of the last steps you'll need to take to sell your home include anticipating your closing costs, weighing your tax implications, and gathering the necessary paperwork to close.

Closing costs guide

Bankrate logo

Weekly mortgage rates

Bankrate consistently has offers well below the national average to help you fund your home for less.

See mortgage rates Arrow Right

Bankrate Average

6.31%APR

30-year fixed

VS

National Average

7.04%APR

30-year fixed

Editor's Picks

inflation and the housing market photo illustration

Inflation and the housing market: Decoding the latest numbers

4 min read

photo illustration of house on edge of cliff with blue-green background

Is the housing market going to crash? What the experts are saying

9 min read

American Pacific Northwest suburban home photographed on a sunny spring day

Do I really need a 20 percent down payment for a house?

6 min read

how to buy a house - suburban home photo illustration

How to buy a house in 2024

13 min read

case shiller index - homes, golden handcuffs, cash - photo illustration

Case-Shiller Index: Home prices decreasing, but slowly

3 min read

