Bethpage Federal Credit Union: Best home equity line of credit with a fixed-rate option
Bankrate Rating = 3.5/5
The Bankrate Score is based on availability, including minimum loan amounts and loan types; affordability, including introductory/minimum APRs and discounts; and customer experience, including auto-payment and online accessibility.
Overview
- Lender
- Bethpage Federal Credit Union
- Interest Rates
- 6.99% APR
- Approval Time
- Not specified
- Max LTV Ratio
- Not specified
- Minimum Credit Score
- Not specified
- Available Term Lengths
- 10-year draw period with a 20-year repayment period
- Line of Credit Amount
- Up to $1,000,000
- Fees
- If you close your HELOC within 36 months, you'll need to repay the closing costs you would've paid. Hazard insurance and flood insurance may be required.