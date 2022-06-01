Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Progressive insurance review 2024
At a glance
Auto
4.4
Cost & ratings
3.7
Coverage
5.0
Support
4.4
Home
0.0
About Bankrate Score
Bankrate's take
Policyholders who value digital capabilities, want a company that can follow them throughout the country or need high-risk insurance might consider Progressive as their company of choice.
Who Progressive may be good for: With various private and commercial insurance products, Progressive may be a good choice for policyholders looking to bundle several insurance types with one company. Since Progressive is available nationally, people who move frequently or parents with students away at college can benefit from how easy changing policy coverage can be.
Who Progressive may not be good for: While Progressive is known for having generous discount opportunities, policyholders with customer service as their primary concern should note that Progressive ranks slightly below average on J.D. Power auto and home customer satisfaction surveys.
New
- Auto insurance is still available in all states, however due to inflation and increased risk. Progressive has slowed down advertising in several states like Texas, New York, California and others.
- As of January, 2023, Progressive has stopped offering coverage for some Kia and Hyundai model vehicles due to substantial increase of theft. Policyholders who already have insurance on the models of concern are able to keep their coverage.
- At the start of 2022, Progressive changed its underwriting requirements for shingle roofs in Florida. Now, all roofs must be under 16 years in age to maintain or acquire coverage.
Progressive car insurance
Our Progressive Insurance review found that the company could be a good choice for drivers looking for customizable policies and strong digital policy management options. Progressive may be one of the best car insurance companies due to its robust digital tools, coverage options, numerous discounts, low average premiums and high financial strength ratings. These features were all factored into our Bankrate Score model, and Progressive’s relatively high score shows that it is a robust car insurance carrier.
Progressive car insurance is available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. You can buy standard coverage options like liability, comprehensive and collision, and you may also be able to personalize your policy with a few optional add-ons like rental car reimbursement, loan/lease payoff, custom parts and equipment coverage, and ridesharing coverage. Endorsement options may vary by state, so be sure to talk to an agent to know which add-ons are available for you. Additionally, Progressive may have coverage options for high-risk drivers who might struggle to find a policy elsewhere.
Pros and cons of Progressive car insurance
As you are gathering car insurance quotes, it’s important to do more than just compare insurance rates. Taking a broader view of a company and looking at its coverage options, discounts, tools and third-party scores can help you determine if you’ll be satisfied with your experience. Here are some pros and cons of Progressive auto insurance:
-
Numerous discounts
-
Several optional coverage types
-
Strong digital tools
-
Below-average auto claims satisfaction score from J.D. Power
-
Below-average J.D. Power overall auto customer satisfaction in every region
-
Rates may differ between online and agency quotes
Progressive car insurance cost
A Progressive car insurance policy costs $1,642 per year for full coverage and $553 per year for minimum coverage, on average, according to 2023 data from Quadrant Information Services. For comparison, the national average cost of car insurance is $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 per year for minimum coverage. However, Progressive is a large insurer and sells its auto insurance coverage through several different distribution methods. This means that the quotes that you get by getting a quote online may differ from the quotes you'd receive in an agency.
Below, we compare Progressive’s rates to the national average for a variety of driver profiles.
Progressive car insurance rates by driving history
Your driving history is a large factor in your ability to find cheap car insurance. If you have incidents, like at-fault accidents or speeding tickets, on your driving record, you’ll likely pay more than if you had a clean driving record. DUIs tend to affect rates most significantly. While many companies choose not to write policies for drivers with DUIs on their driving record, Progressive typically does. Bankrate has tracked average rates for these metrics over a number of years.
|Progressive full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Clean driving history
|$1,642
|$2,014
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$2,140
|$2,427
|At-fault accident
|$2,638
|$2,854
|DUI conviction
|$2,156
|$3,091
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Progressive car insurance quotes by age
In most states, your age is used as a predictor for your risk level, with younger drivers generally being seen as riskier due to a higher likelihood of accidents, and therefore paying higher premiums. We’ve analyzed average premiums for drivers across a range of ages, all with clean driving records, and compared Progressive’s average rates to the national average. In general, if you are a younger driver, you can expect to pay more for car insurance than you would as an older driver, but rates are typically significantly lower for young drivers who stay on their parents’ policies.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy
|Progressive full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Age 16
|$3,473
|$4,392
|Age 17
|$3,509
|$4,102
|Age 18
|$3,163
|$3,837
|Age 19
|$2,885
|$3,345
|Age 20
|$2,600
|$3,149
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
Progressive car insurance discounts
Progressive offers a large list of discounts that may help you lower your auto insurance premium. While discount availability varies by state, some of the most impactful discounts include:
Progressive home insurance
Many Progressive home insurance policies are underwritten by a company called American Strategic Insurance (ASI). Progressive also operates the Progressive Advantage Agency, Inc., which helps homeowners find coverage with various third-party underwriters. For purposes of this review, we’ve chosen to focus on the coverage through ASI, since it is now officially part of the Progressive group of companies. The company could be a good option for homeowners looking for basic coverage to bundle with their auto policies.
Progressive home insurance policies through ASI are relatively basic as a home insurance company, with only a few optional coverage types to add. These include water backup and personal injury coverage. Progressive’s home insurance Bankrate Score is not as high as its auto score due to the limited offerings for home coverage. If you are looking for a basic policy, Progressive could be a good choice, though, especially if you have an auto policy that you can bundle for additional savings.
Pros and cons of Progressive home insurance
If you’re comparing home insurance quotes, just like with auto insurance, you may want to consider several factors outside of the price. During our Progressive Insurance review, we identified these perks and drawbacks of the company’s home insurance product, which might be helpful as you choose a company:
-
Offers a way to bundle with Progressive auto policies
-
Local agents available
-
HomeQuote Explorer lets you compare quotes from several companies in one place
-
Limited endorsements
-
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score
-
Higher-than-average complaint index with the NAIC
Progressive home insurance cost
The average cost of home insurance from Progressive is $1,358 per year for a policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage. Comparatively, the national average is $1,428 per year for the same coverage. Your home insurance rates will vary based on a number of factors, including how much coverage you need. Below, you can see Progressive’s average rates compared to the national average for several levels of dwelling coverage.
|Dwelling coverage limit
|Progressive average premium
|National average premium
|$150,000
|$958
|$975
|$250,000
|$1,358
|$1,428
|$350,000
|$1,810
|$1,879
|$450,000
|$2,266
|$2,343
|$750,000
|$3,731
|$3,761
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Progressive home insurance discounts
Progressive’s low average rates for home insurance could be further complemented by the company’s plentiful home discounts. If you’re looking for cheaper home insurance, you might want to see if these savings opportunities are available in your state:
Progressive life insurance
Progressive life insurance might be a good fit for those looking for a variety of policy types and educational resources. However, Progressive does not underwrite its own life insurance in most cases. Instead, clients are referred to eFinancial, LLC, which then places them with various underwriting life insurance companies depending on the type of coverage they choose. Depending on their needs, customers can choose between term life, short-term life (a one-year term policy), final expense life, whole life or universal life. Death benefit amounts can vary from just $5,000 to over $2 million, depending on the policy type, your needs and your qualifications.
Pros and cons of Progressive life insurance
Progressive life insurance could be right for some shoppers, but comparing life insurance options is often a good idea. Keep in mind that finding cheap life insurance will depend more on your qualifications and the policy type you choose. Here are some of the pros and cons of Progressive life insurance that we thought were particularly notable:
-
No exam options available
-
Several types of coverage offered
-
Wide range of death benefit limits
-
Underwritten by third parties
-
Customer satisfaction depends on the underwriting company
-
Will likely not work directly with Progressive once the policy is issued
Progressive life insurance endorsements
Progressive does not include life insurance rider information on its website, but it does provide a list of common life insurance endorsements. Rider availability will likely depend on the type of policy you choose and what company underwrites your coverage. Keep in mind that adding riders will increase the cost of your life insurance, but it may be worth it for the extra coverage. The best way to know what riders are available to you and how much they will cost is to request a quote and talk with an agent from the company handling your chosen policy type.
Compare Progressive with other insurers
Finding a home, life or car insurance carrier that fits your specific needs can be intimidating. However, getting quotes from several companies and comparing rates and features can be one of the best ways to find the right fit. If you’re not sure about Progressive, consider the following comparable companies.
|
Featured
Progressive
Read review Read Bankrate's full Progressive Insurance review
|
Geico
Read review Read Bankrate's full Geico Insurance review
|
Nationwide
Read review Read Bankrate's full Nationwide Insurance review
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Policyholders who value digital capabilities, want a company that can follow them throughout the country or need high-risk insurance might consider Progressive as their company of choice.
|
Policyholders who value cheaper car insurance and digital capabilities over bundling multiple insurance policies with the same company might consider Geico as their company of choice.
|
Policyholders who value bundling insurance coverage, robust coverage options or have unique coverage needs might consider Nationwide as their company of choice.
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
$1,642
|
$1,353
|
$1,422
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
$1,358
|
No rates available
|
$1,153
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
722/1,000
|
731/1,000
|
713/1,000
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
533/1,000
|
502/1,000
|
519/1,000
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
A+ (Superior)
|
A++ (Superior)
|
A+ (Superior)
Is Progressive a good insurance company?
It depends on the product you’re buying. Our extensive review found that Progressive may be one of the best car insurance companies based on its coverage offerings, discounts and digital tools, even despite its lower-than-average customer satisfaction scores. However, Progressive’s home insurance offerings aren’t nearly as robust and tend not to stand out amid the competition. Getting quotes from Progressive could be a good way to decide if the company will meet your needs.
Progressive customer satisfaction
As you shop for the best insurance company for you, consider taking customer satisfaction ratings into account. There are several third-party ratings that you can use to determine a company’s level of service. First, research financial strength ratings. AM Best is an industry leader in this field. It assesses the overall financial strength of a company and assigns it a score from A++ (Superior) to D- (Poor). The higher the score, the more reliably a company has historically been able to pay claims. Next, you can look at customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power. This consumer data analytics company puts out several studies each year ranking insurance companies for their overall and claims service.
|Study or Rating agency
|Progressive
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|722/1,000
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|533/1,000
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A+ (Superior)
|N/A
Progressive has below-average satisfaction ratings in every region in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study, which takes a broad look at customer satisfaction in several key areas, including billing processes, customer interaction and policy offerings. Progressive also received a below-average score in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, which focuses on the experience of policyholders who have gone through the claims process recently. Progressive was ranked with a score of 861/1,000, while the industry average was 873/1,000.
Progressive customer complaints
We think it’s helpful to review complaint index scores from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The baseline complaint index is 1.00, which is the average and expected number of complaints for any given company and product line. A score over 1.00 indicates a higher number of complaints and a score under that indicates a lower number of complaints.
Progressive has a lower than average just higher-than-baseline NAIC complaint index at 0.81 for its private passenger (personal auto) insurance product. This score is marginally lower than the 1.00 baseline and indicates a fewer than average number of complaints to the NAIC.
The NAIC reports a complaint index of 0.75 for ASI Progressive’s home insurance product, which indicates a below average number of complaints.
Other Progressive tools and benefits
Progressive offers several types of insurance in addition to auto, home and life. You might be interested in the company’s other insurance solutions, including the following products lines:
- Golf cart: If you own a golf cart, Progressive may have an insurance policy to bolster your financial protection.
- Boat and personal watercraft: Progressive offers options to insure boats and other personal watercraft.
- Pet: Progressive’s pet insurance is provided by Pets Best and comes with access to a 24/7 emergency vet hotline phone number.
- Wedding and event: Gatherings and events may require specialized insurance coverage. Progressive offers this coverage through The Event Helper, Inc.
- Business: Progressive offers a range of business insurance products, including general liability, commercial auto and workers compensation.
- Health: Provided by eHealth, Progressive offers individual and family plans, short-term health insurance and Medicare coverage.
- Dental: Progressive’s dental insurance coverage is also provided by eHealth
Additionally, Progressive offers online banking and personal loans.
Frequently asked questions about Progressive
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
Auto
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our sample drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16–60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.
The rates for drivers ages 16–20 added to their parent's policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16–20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.
Homeowners
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.