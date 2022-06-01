Progressive insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

At a glance

4.4 Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Coverage Rating: 5 stars out of 5 5.0 Support Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Home Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take Policyholders who value digital capabilities, want a company that can follow them throughout the country or need high-risk insurance might consider Progressive as their company of choice. Company overview

Average rates from Progressive

Company details Who Progressive may be good for: With various private and commercial insurance products, Progressive may be a good choice for policyholders looking to bundle several insurance types with one company. Since Progressive is available nationally, people who move frequently or parents with students away at college can benefit from how easy changing policy coverage can be. Who Progressive may not be good for: While Progressive is known for having generous discount opportunities, policyholders with customer service as their primary concern should note that Progressive ranks slightly below average on J.D. Power auto and home customer satisfaction surveys. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $1,642

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $553

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $ Customer service and claims: 1-888-671-4405

1-888-671-4405 Spanish-speaking service and claims: 1-833-951-4271

1-833-951-4271 File a claim: 1-800-776-4737

1-800-776-4737 General fax: 1-877-280-5587

1-877-280-5587 Live chat available online

Headquarters: 6300 Wilson Mills Rd.

Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143

State availability: Progressive car insurance is available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Progressive home insurance through ASI is only available in 40 states, but policies placed with other third parties through the Progressive Advantage Agency, Inc. may be more widely available depending on the underwriting company. Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

New What’s new with Progressive? Auto insurance is still available in all states, however due to inflation and increased risk. Progressive has slowed down advertising in several states like Texas, New York, California and others.

increased risk. Progressive has slowed down advertising in several states like Texas, New York, California and others. As of January, 2023, Progressive has stopped offering coverage for some Kia and Hyundai model vehicles due to substantial increase of theft. Policyholders who already have insurance on the models of concern are able to keep their coverage.

At the start of 2022, Progressive changed its underwriting requirements for shingle roofs in Florida. Now, all roofs must be under 16 years in age to maintain or acquire coverage.

Progressive car insurance

Our Progressive Insurance review found that the company could be a good choice for drivers looking for customizable policies and strong digital policy management options. Progressive may be one of the best car insurance companies due to its robust digital tools, coverage options, numerous discounts, low average premiums and high financial strength ratings. These features were all factored into our Bankrate Score model, and Progressive’s relatively high score shows that it is a robust car insurance carrier. Progressive car insurance is available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. You can buy standard coverage options like liability, comprehensive and collision, and you may also be able to personalize your policy with a few optional add-ons like rental car reimbursement, loan/lease payoff, custom parts and equipment coverage, and ridesharing coverage. Endorsement options may vary by state, so be sure to talk to an agent to know which add-ons are available for you. Additionally, Progressive may have coverage options for high-risk drivers who might struggle to find a policy elsewhere.

Pros and cons

Car insurance cost

Progressive car insurance discounts Pros and cons of Progressive car insurance As you are gathering car insurance quotes, it’s important to do more than just compare insurance rates. Taking a broader view of a company and looking at its coverage options, discounts, tools and third-party scores can help you determine if you’ll be satisfied with your experience. Here are some pros and cons of Progressive auto insurance: Pros Numerous discounts

Several optional coverage types

Strong digital tools Cons Below-average auto claims satisfaction score from J.D. Power

Below-average J.D. Power overall auto customer satisfaction in every region

Rates may differ between online and agency quotes Progressive car insurance cost A Progressive car insurance policy costs $1,642 per year for full coverage and $553 per year for minimum coverage, on average, according to 2023 data from Quadrant Information Services. For comparison, the national average cost of car insurance is $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 per year for minimum coverage. However, Progressive is a large insurer and sells its auto insurance coverage through several different distribution methods. This means that the quotes that you get by getting a quote online may differ from the quotes you'd receive in an agency. Below, we compare Progressive’s rates to the national average for a variety of driver profiles. Progressive car insurance rates by driving history Your driving history is a large factor in your ability to find cheap car insurance. If you have incidents, like at-fault accidents or speeding tickets, on your driving record, you’ll likely pay more than if you had a clean driving record. DUIs tend to affect rates most significantly. While many companies choose not to write policies for drivers with DUIs on their driving record, Progressive typically does. Bankrate has tracked average rates for these metrics over a number of years. Progressive full coverage premium National full coverage premium Clean driving history $1,642 $2,014 Speeding ticket conviction $2,140 $2,427 At-fault accident $2,638 $2,854 DUI conviction $2,156 $3,091 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Progressive car insurance quotes by age In most states, your age is used as a predictor for your risk level, with younger drivers generally being seen as riskier due to a higher likelihood of accidents, and therefore paying higher premiums. We’ve analyzed average premiums for drivers across a range of ages, all with clean driving records, and compared Progressive’s average rates to the national average. In general, if you are a younger driver, you can expect to pay more for car insurance than you would as an older driver, but rates are typically significantly lower for young drivers who stay on their parents’ policies. Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy Progressive full coverage premium National full coverage premium Age 16 $3,473 $4,392 Age 17 $3,509 $4,102 Age 18 $3,163 $3,837 Age 19 $2,885 $3,345 Age 20 $2,600 $3,149 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy Progressive full coverage premium National full coverage premium Age 18 $7,088 $6,110 Age 25 $2,070 $2,473 Age 30 $1,779 $2,125 Age 40 $1,642 $2,014 Age 60 $1,460 $1,824 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Progressive car insurance discounts Progressive offers a large list of discounts that may help you lower your auto insurance premium. While discount availability varies by state, some of the most impactful discounts include: Automatic payments Caret Down Signing up for automatic payments that come directly from a bank account might lower your rate. Homeowner Caret Down If you own a home — even if you don’t insure it with Progressive — you might be able to save money on your auto insurance premium. Name Your Price Caret Down Although not technically a discount, this unique feature could save you money. With Name Your Price, you can input your budget amount and Progressive will display coverage options that fall within your requirements. Snapshot Caret Down Progressive’s car insurance telematics program is called Snapshot, and it tracks your driving habits and might assign you a personalized discount based on the data.

Progressive home insurance

Many Progressive home insurance policies are underwritten by a company called American Strategic Insurance (ASI). Progressive also operates the Progressive Advantage Agency, Inc., which helps homeowners find coverage with various third-party underwriters. For purposes of this review, we’ve chosen to focus on the coverage through ASI, since it is now officially part of the Progressive group of companies. The company could be a good option for homeowners looking for basic coverage to bundle with their auto policies. Progressive home insurance policies through ASI are relatively basic as a home insurance company, with only a few optional coverage types to add. These include water backup and personal injury coverage. Progressive’s home insurance Bankrate Score is not as high as its auto score due to the limited offerings for home coverage. If you are looking for a basic policy, Progressive could be a good choice, though, especially if you have an auto policy that you can bundle for additional savings.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

Progressive home insurance discounts Pros and cons of Progressive home insurance If you’re comparing home insurance quotes, just like with auto insurance, you may want to consider several factors outside of the price. During our Progressive Insurance review, we identified these perks and drawbacks of the company’s home insurance product, which might be helpful as you choose a company: Pros Offers a way to bundle with Progressive auto policies

Local agents available

HomeQuote Explorer lets you compare quotes from several companies in one place Cons Limited endorsements

Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score

Higher-than-average complaint index with the NAIC Progressive home insurance cost The average cost of home insurance from Progressive is $1,358 per year for a policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage. Comparatively, the national average is $1,428 per year for the same coverage. Your home insurance rates will vary based on a number of factors, including how much coverage you need. Below, you can see Progressive’s average rates compared to the national average for several levels of dwelling coverage. Dwelling coverage limit Progressive average premium National average premium $150,000 $958 $975 $250,000 $1,358 $1,428 $350,000 $1,810 $1,879 $450,000 $2,266 $2,343 $750,000 $3,731 $3,761 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Progressive home insurance discounts Progressive’s low average rates for home insurance could be further complemented by the company’s plentiful home discounts. If you’re looking for cheaper home insurance, you might want to see if these savings opportunities are available in your state: New home construction Caret Down Newer homes might have a lower risk for damage, so Progressive could give you a discount on your home insurance. New purchase Caret Down You might get a discount for recently buying a home. The home doesn’t have to be a new build to qualify, as long as it’s a new purchase for you. Pay in full Caret Down If you pay your home insurance in full, you could receive a discount. This discount is not likely available for policies paid in full from escrow accounts. Quote in advance Caret Down If you get a quote prior to the effective date of your policy, you might save some money.

Progressive life insurance

Progressive life insurance might be a good fit for those looking for a variety of policy types and educational resources. However, Progressive does not underwrite its own life insurance in most cases. Instead, clients are referred to eFinancial, LLC, which then places them with various underwriting life insurance companies depending on the type of coverage they choose. Depending on their needs, customers can choose between term life, short-term life (a one-year term policy), final expense life, whole life or universal life. Death benefit amounts can vary from just $5,000 to over $2 million, depending on the policy type, your needs and your qualifications.

Pros and cons

Progressive life insurance endorsements Pros and cons of Progressive life insurance Progressive life insurance could be right for some shoppers, but comparing life insurance options is often a good idea. Keep in mind that finding cheap life insurance will depend more on your qualifications and the policy type you choose. Here are some of the pros and cons of Progressive life insurance that we thought were particularly notable: Pros No exam options available

Several types of coverage offered

Wide range of death benefit limits Cons Underwritten by third parties

Customer satisfaction depends on the underwriting company

Will likely not work directly with Progressive once the policy is issued Progressive life insurance endorsements Progressive does not include life insurance rider information on its website, but it does provide a list of common life insurance endorsements. Rider availability will likely depend on the type of policy you choose and what company underwrites your coverage. Keep in mind that adding riders will increase the cost of your life insurance, but it may be worth it for the extra coverage. The best way to know what riders are available to you and how much they will cost is to request a quote and talk with an agent from the company handling your chosen policy type.

Tax-deferred savings benefit if premiums are paid

3 variations of permanent insurance: whole life, universal life and variable life include investment component Term life insurance is precisely what the name implies: an insurance policy that is good for a specific term of time. Fixed premium over term

No savings benefits

Compare Progressive with other insurers

Finding a home, life or car insurance carrier that fits your specific needs can be intimidating. However, getting quotes from several companies and comparing rates and features can be one of the best ways to find the right fit. If you’re not sure about Progressive, consider the following comparable companies.

Badge 1 Featured Progressive Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 3.5 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Progressive Insurance review Select an option Progressive Geico Nationwide Caret Down Geico Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Geico Insurance review Select an option Progressive Geico Nationwide Caret Down Nationwide Rating: 3.6 stars out of 5 3.6 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Nationwide Insurance review Overview Overview Overview Policyholders who value digital capabilities, want a company that can follow them throughout the country or need high-risk insurance might consider Progressive as their company of choice. Policyholders who value cheaper car insurance and digital capabilities over bundling multiple insurance policies with the same company might consider Geico as their company of choice. Policyholders who value bundling insurance coverage, robust coverage options or have unique coverage needs might consider Nationwide as their company of choice. Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate $1,642 $1,353 $1,422 Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage $1,358 No rates available $1,153 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service 722/1,000 731/1,000 713/1,000 .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping 533/1,000 502/1,000 519/1,000 AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating A+ (Superior) A++ (Superior) A+ (Superior)

Is Progressive a good insurance company?

It depends on the product you’re buying. Our extensive review found that Progressive may be one of the best car insurance companies based on its coverage offerings, discounts and digital tools, even despite its lower-than-average customer satisfaction scores. However, Progressive’s home insurance offerings aren’t nearly as robust and tend not to stand out amid the competition. Getting quotes from Progressive could be a good way to decide if the company will meet your needs.

Progressive customer satisfaction As you shop for the best insurance company for you, consider taking customer satisfaction ratings into account. There are several third-party ratings that you can use to determine a company’s level of service. First, research financial strength ratings. AM Best is an industry leader in this field. It assesses the overall financial strength of a company and assigns it a score from A++ (Superior) to D- (Poor). The higher the score, the more reliably a company has historically been able to pay claims. Next, you can look at customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power. This consumer data analytics company puts out several studies each year ranking insurance companies for their overall and claims service. Study or Rating agency Progressive Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service 722/1,000 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping 533/1,000 521/1,000 AM Best rating A+ (Superior) N/A

Progressive auto claims

Progressive home claims Progressive has below-average satisfaction ratings in every region in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study, which takes a broad look at customer satisfaction in several key areas, including billing processes, customer interaction and policy offerings. Progressive also received a below-average score in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, which focuses on the experience of policyholders who have gone through the claims process recently. Progressive was ranked with a score of 861/1,000, while the industry average was 873/1,000. J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study When it comes to customer service scores, Progressive home insurance still falls behind many carriers. The 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study ranks the insurer significantly below average, with a score of 791/1,000 compared to the industry average of 819/1,000. Progressive does doesn’t fare much better in the claims satisfaction ranking for home insurance in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study. The industry average is 874/1,000, and Progressive receives a score of 851/1,000, well below average. J.D. Power Property Claims Satisfaction Study

Progressive customer complaints We think it’s helpful to review complaint index scores from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The baseline complaint index is 1.00, which is the average and expected number of complaints for any given company and product line. A score over 1.00 indicates a higher number of complaints and a score under that indicates a lower number of complaints.

Progressive auto complaints

Progressive home complaints Progressive has a lower than average just higher-than-baseline NAIC complaint index at 0.81 for its private passenger (personal auto) insurance product. This score is marginally lower than the 1.00 baseline and indicates a fewer than average number of complaints to the NAIC. The NAIC reports a complaint index of 0.75 for ASI Progressive’s home insurance product, which indicates a below average number of complaints.

Other Progressive tools and benefits Progressive offers several types of insurance in addition to auto, home and life. You might be interested in the company’s other insurance solutions, including the following products lines: Golf cart: If you own a golf cart, Progressive may have an insurance policy to bolster your financial protection.

If you own a golf cart, Progressive may have an insurance policy to bolster your financial protection. Boat and personal watercraft: Progressive offers options to insure boats and other personal watercraft.

Progressive offers options to insure boats and other personal watercraft. Pet: Progressive’s pet insurance is provided by Pets Best and comes with access to a 24/7 emergency vet hotline phone number.

Progressive’s pet insurance is provided by Pets Best and comes with access to a 24/7 emergency vet hotline phone number. Wedding and event: Gatherings and events may require specialized insurance coverage. Progressive offers this coverage through The Event Helper, Inc.

Gatherings and events may require specialized insurance coverage. Progressive offers this coverage through The Event Helper, Inc. Business: Progressive offers a range of business insurance products, including general liability, commercial auto and workers compensation.

Progressive offers a range of business insurance products, including general liability, commercial auto and workers compensation. Health: Provided by eHealth, Progressive offers individual and family plans, short-term health insurance and Medicare coverage.

Provided by eHealth, Progressive offers individual and family plans, short-term health insurance and Medicare coverage. Dental: Progressive’s dental insurance coverage is also provided by eHealth Additionally, Progressive offers online banking and personal loans.

Frequently asked questions about Progressive

Is Progressive sustainable? Caret Down Progressive is involved in environmental and community outreach programs. Environmental efforts include investments in renewable energy and reducing energy consumption in Progressive office spaces. The company’s community-focused programs include projects designed to help furnish homes for the homeless and a program called Keys to Progress that donates vehicles to veterans. Progressive has also stated its commitment to increasing financial literacy and insurance knowledge.

How do I file a claim with Progressive? Caret Down Filing a claim with Progressive is fairly straightforward, but the method you choose may depend on how you purchased your policy. For example, if your Progressive policy comes from a local agent, you can likely call your agent to file a claim, but this may not be an option for those who purchase coverage online. Other ways to file a claim include: Call 1-888-671-4405 and say, “File a claim.” Call 1-800-776-4737 and say, “File a claim.” Call 1-833-951-4271 for service in Spanish File online with your account log in File in the Progressive mobile app ASI home insurance customers can call the one of the numbers above, 1-866-274-5677 or can file online with their ASI log in. Once your claim has been filed, you’ll be put in touch with an adjuster. The adjuster will research your claim, analyze your coverage, decide if the claim is a covered loss and release a payment to you, if applicable. Progressive provides an in-depth breakdown of its claims processes by product line on its website.



