State Licenses
State Licenses
Bankrate, LLC Nationwide Multistate Licensing System (NMLS) ID No. 1427381
BR Tech Services, Inc. Nationwide Multistate Licensing System (NMLS) ID No. 1743443
Licenses can be verified on NMLS Consumer Access
1645 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, Suite 1200
West Palm Beach, Florida 33401-2214
(844) 271-6029
Alabama
Alabama Mortgage Brokers License No. 22254
Known in Alabama as BR Tech Services, LLC
Arizona
Arizona Mortgage Broker License No. 0950004
Arkansas
Arkansas Mortgage Broker License No. 117448
Bankrate, LLC
1645 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, Suite 1200
West Palm Beach, Florida 33401-2214
(844) 271-6029
California
California Finance Lender (Main) License No. 60DBO-101349
California Finance Lender (SC Branch) License No. 60DBO-112120
Known in California as BR1 Tech Services, LLC
DRE Real Estate Corporation License No. 02045709, California Department of Real Estate
Known in California as BR Tech Services, Inc.
Colorado
Colorado Mortgage Company Registration Regulated by the Division of Real Estate, NMLS ID. No. 1427381
Connecticut
Connecticut Mortgage Broker License No. MB-142738, MORTGAGE BROKER ONLY, NOT A MORTGAGE LENDER OR MORTGAGE CORRESPONDENT LENDER
Delaware
Delaware Broker License No. 021882
District of Columbia
District of Columbia Mortgage Broker License No. MLB1427381,MORTGAGE BROKER ONLY, NOT A MORTGAGE LENDER OR MORTGAGE CORRESPONDENT LENDER
Florida
Florida Mortgage Broker License No. MBR2041
1645 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, Suite 1200
West Palm Beach, Florida 33401-2214
1-844-271-6029
Georgia
Georgia Mortgage Broker/Processor License/Registration No. 50425
Known in Georgia as BR Tech Services, LLC
Idaho
Idaho Mortgage Broker/Lender License No. 2081427381
Known in Idaho as Bankrate
Indiana
Indiana-SOS Loan Broker License, License No. 1427381
Illinois
Illinois Residential Mortgage License No. MB.6761450
Iowa
Iowa Mortgage Broker License No. 2018-0121
Kansas
Kansas Mortgage Company License No. MC.0025562
Known in Kansas as BR Tech Services, LLC
Kentucky
Kentucky Mortgage Broker License No. MB700132
Known in Kentucky as BR Tech Services, LLC
Louisiana
Louisiana Residential Mortgage Lending License, NMLS No. 1427381
Maine
Maine Loan Broker License No. 1427381
Maryland
Maryland Mortgage Lender License No. 06-23949
Michigan
Michigan 1st Mortgage Broker License No. FL0020358
Michigan 2nd Mortgage Broker Registrant No. SR0020359
Known in Michigan as BR Tech Services
Minnesota
Minnesota Residential Mortgage Originator License No. MN-MO-1427381
Known in Minnesota as BR Tech Services, LLC
Montana
Montana Mortgage Broker License No. 1427381
Nebraska
Nebraska Mortgage Banker License, NMLS No. 1427381
Known in Nebraska as BR Tech Services, LLC
Nevada
Nevada Mortgage Broker License No. 4883
Known in Nevada as BR1 Holdings, LLC
New Hampshire
New Hampshire Mortgage Broker License No. 21041-MBR
New Hampshire Small Loan Lender License No. 23042-SM
Licensed by the New Hampshire Banking Department
New Jersey
New Jersey Consumer Lender License Ref# 1903950 C31
Known in New Jersey as BR Tech Services, LLC
New Jersey Residential Mortgage Broker License, NMLS No. 1427381
Bankrate, LLC will not make any mortgage loan commitments or fund any mortgage loans. Bankrate, LLC arranges loans with third-party providers.
Licensed by the N.J. Department of Banking and Insurance
New Mexico
New Mexico Mortgage Loan Company License, NMLS No. 1427381
North Carolina
North Carolina Loan Broker Registration No. 301.
North Carolina Mortgage Broker License No. B-184231
North Dakota
North Dakota Money Broker, License No. MB103335
Known in North Dakota as BR Tech Services, LLC
Ohio
Ohio Residential Mortgage Lending Act Certificate of Registration No. RM.804509.000
Oklahoma
Oklahoma Mortgage Broker License No. MB011849
Known in Oklahoma as BR Tech Services, LLC
Oregon
Oregon Mortgage Lending License No. ML-5449
Oregon Consumer Finance License No. 0490-001-C
Bankrate, LLC is subject to the regulations and oversight of the Division of Financial Regulation of the Department of Consumer Business Services. Consumers’ inquiries or complaints may be made by calling 866-814-9710.
Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Mortgage Broker License No. 57088
Known in Pennsylvania as BR Tech Services, LLC
Rhode Island
Rhode Island Loan Broker License No. 20173387LB
South Carolina
South Carolina-DCA Mortgage Broker License, NMLS No. 1427381
South Dakota
South Dakota Mortgage Brokerage License No. MB.00043
Known in South Dakota as BR Tech Services, LLC
Texas
Texas Mortgage Company License, NMLS No. 1427381
Known in Texas as BR Tech Services, LLC
“CONSUMERS WISHING TO FILE A COMPLAINT AGAINST A COMPANY OR A RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN ORIGINATOR SHOULD COMPLETE AND SEND A COMPLAINT FORM TO THE TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF SAVINGS AND MORTGAGE LENDING, 2601 NORTH LAMAR, SUITE 201, AUSTIN, TEXAS 78705. COMPLAINT FORMS AND INSTRUCTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE DEPARTMENT’S WEBSITE AT WWW.SML.TEXAS.GOV. A TOLL-FREE CONSUMER HOTLINE IS AVAILABLE AT 1-877-276-5550.
THE DEPARTMENT MAINTAINS A RECOVERY FUND TO MAKE PAYMENTS OF CERTAIN ACTUAL OUT OF POCKET DAMAGES SUSTAINED BY BORROWERS CAUSED BY ACTS OF LICENSED RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN ORIGINATORS. A WRITTEN APPLICATION FOR REIMBURSEMENT FROM THE RECOVERY FUND MUST BE FILED WITH AND INVESTIGATED BY THE DEPARTMENT PRIOR TO THE PAYMENT OF A CLAIM. FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE RECOVERY FUND, PLEASE CONSULT THE DEPARTMENT’S WEBSITE AT WWW.SML.TEXAS.GOV.”
Texas Regulated Lender License #1900062934-161813
Vermont
Vermont Mortgage Broker License No. 1532 MB
Vermont Loan Solicitation License No. LSO-1427381
THIS IS A LOAN SOLICITATION ONLY. BANKRATE, LLC IS NOT THE LENDER. INFORMATION RECEIVED WILL BE SHARED WITH ONE OR MORE THIRD PARTIES IN CONNECTION WITH YOUR LOAN INQUIRY. THE LENDER MAY NOT BE SUBJECT TO ALL VERMONT LENDING LAWS. THE LENDER MAY BE SUBJECT TO FEDERAL LENDING LAWS.
Virginia
Virginia Broker License No. MC-6672
Bankrate, LLC, NMLS ID # 1427381 https://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/EntityDetails.aspx/COMPANY/1427381
Washington
Washington Mortgage Broker License No. MB-1427381
Bankrate, LLC, NMLS ID # 1427381 https://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/EntityDetails.aspx/COMPANY/1427381
Known in Washington as BR Tech Services LLC
West Virginia
West Virginia Mortgage Broker License No. MB-34773
Known in West Virginia as BR Tech Services, LLC
Wisconsin
Wisconsin Mortgage Broker License No. 1427381BR
Wisconsin Consumer Act Registration December 2018
Known in Wisconsin as BR Tech Services LLC
Wyoming
Wyoming Mortgage Broker License No. 3195