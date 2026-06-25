Advertising media kit
Our audience
Bankrate visitors are some of the most sought after on the web – they’re affluent, in-market, ready to transact, and have high credit scores. We offer a user-friendly environment for consumers to compare rates and interact with our advertising partners.
Our trusted, well known name and our objectivity are important to consumers who are on the verge of making important financial decisions.
100 million+ people use Bankrate every year
They arrive ready to act on a mortgage, savings, or credit decision — high-intent, in-market, and looking for a fair deal.
Rate table advertising
How it works
Why advertise on our rate tables?
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Qualified consumersThere is no better quality lead than consumers who are in the process of rate shopping.
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Geo-targetedReach the right consumers, in the right markets. Bankrate covers over 650 markets in all 50 states.
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InteractivityWith a hyperlink on Bankrate’s tables, millions of in-market consumers will have direct and immediate access to you.
Company logo specs
- 125 (width) x 45 (height) GIF
- Any taglines associated with the logo must be official corporate taglines
- File size – 2k maximum
- All required logo trademarks
or registration marks must be included in the file – Bankrate will not add ™ or ® marks
- Must be on transparent background with no border
- Only one logo per advertiser allowed – no separate logos for rate table and lightbox
Products
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