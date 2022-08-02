Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best car insurance in Florida for 2024
Bankrate's analysis of the best car insurance in Florida shows that Geico, Progressive, State Farm and Allstate stand out from the crowd.
Best car insurance companies in Florida
According to proprietary rate data from Quadrant Information Services, the cost of car insurance in Florida averages $3,941 yearly for a full coverage policy and $1,307 for minimum coverage. Compared to the national annual average of $2,542 and $740, respectively, drivers in the Sunshine State pay the most expensive full coverage car insurance premiums in the country, with New York and Louisiana not far behind. Florida’s higher-than-average premiums are due, in part, to severe weather, the state’s relatively high rate of uninsured motorists and low carrier availability.
Bankrate’s insurance editorial team understands that while affordable premiums are essential, they aren’t the only consideration when looking for the best car insurance policy. As such, we also review third-party scores issued in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, along with coverage options, mobile accessibility and more, and factor these and other data points into our proprietary Bankrate Score, which has a possible total of 5.0 points. Based on our findings, State Farm, Geico, Progressive and Allstate offer some of the best car insurance in Florida.
|Insurance company
|
Bankrate score
|Average full coverage rate
|Average min coverage rate
|
4.4
|
$3,285
|
$1,056
|
4.2
|
$3,034
|
$1,365
|
4.2
|
$3,250
|
$1,074
|
3.8
|
$4,063
|
$1,364
Geico
4.4
4.4
Avg. full coverage premium
$274/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$3,285/yr
Customer satisfaction
812/1,000
-
Why Geico made our list: Geico might be the best car insurance in Florida for drivers who value simple digital tools and self-service options over working with an agent in person. With a highly-rated mobile app and a full-service website, policyholders can make policy changes, payments and file claims online usually without agent intervention. Geico also offers some of the cheapest average premiums in Florida for minimum coverage policies and plenty of discount opportunities, which could be enticing for budget-conscious drivers.
Who Geico may be good for: Geico may be good for drivers who are looking for self-service options like a mobile app and online policy portal. The company has few local offices, so it may not be the best choice for those looking for the personalized experience of a local agent.
Read full Geico Insurance review
-
-
Progressive
4.4
4.4
Avg. full coverage premium
$253/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$3,034/yr
Customer satisfaction
801/1,000
-
Why Progressive made our list: Although Progressive may not be the cheapest company on our list, its benefits may outweigh the cost. The company provides numerous digital tools that could make your search for the best auto insurance in Florida faster and easier. Its Name Your Price tool populates coverage options based on your budget, and you can even compare rates from different companies right from Progressive’s website. This may be one of the reasons why Progressive earned an above-average ranking in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study in the shopping category. The national carrier also offers its Snapshot telematics program, which provides customers with opportunities to save on premiums based on their driving habits.
Read full Progressive Insurance review
-
-
State Farm
4.3
4.3
Avg. full coverage premium
$271/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$3,250/yr
Customer satisfaction
833/1,000
-
Why State Farm made our list: If you're looking for the cheapest car insurance in Florida, State Farm might be an excellent place to start. In addition to the state's low average full coverage premiums, this carrier also offers numerous potential discounts that could help you save even more. Parents with young drivers may especially be interested in this company due to its Steer Clear program. This discount can help offset the higher premiums younger drivers tend to pay and might help instill safe driving habits.
Read full State Farm Insurance review
-
-
Allstate
3.9
3.9
Avg. full coverage premium
$339/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$4,063/yr
Customer satisfaction
821/1,000
-
Why Allstate made our list: Allstate ranked highly in J.D. Power's customer satisfaction study and in the 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. Although Allstate may be one of the more expensive insurance companies on this list on average, you might be able to bring your base premium down by signing up Drivewise, the company’s telematics program. The carrier also offers an enticing Deductible Rewards program, which lowers your collision deductible for each year of safe driving.
Read full Allstate Insurance review
-
-
How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Florida
To find the best auto insurance in Florida, we began by reviewing 2023 quoted annual premiums from Quadrant Information Services for the largest car insurance companies by market share in the state. Because price is just one factor when shopping for car insurance, we also considered coverage options, discounts, digital assets and third-party ratings from J.D. Power and AM Best.
We compiled these factors into a Bankrate Score, which uses a scale of 0.0-5.0. The higher a company’s Bankrate Score, the higher that company ranked in each category. By combining numerous facets of each carrier into a single Score, we aim to make your research for car insurance companies more manageable.
Why you can trust BankrateRead our full methodology
To help Florida drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.
46
years of industry expertise
122
carriers reviewed
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
1.2M
quotes analyzed
How to find the best car insurance in Florida
Many drivers likely want to be covered under the best Florida car insurance company they can find. Since every driver’s needs are different and can depend on factors like vehicle type and coverage requirements, finding the best carrier largely depends on what aspects of auto insurance you choose to prioritize. However, you can take some steps to help you in your search.
New
- Like the rest of the nation, car insurance costs are rising for drivers in Florida, with major insurance providers filing for rate several increases in 2023.
- Insurance providers cite many reasons for requiring these rate hikes. The increase in distracted driving causing more frequent car crashes is one major factor.
- Climate change has increased the frequency and severity of severe weather in the South, and auto damage from Hurricane Idalia is still being assessed by insurance companies.
How much is car insurance in Florida?
The average cost of car insurance in Florida for a full coverage policy is $3,941 per year, and minimum coverage costs an average of $1,307 per year. Compared to the 2024 national average cost of car insurance, which is $2,542 per year for full coverage and $740 for minimum coverage, Florida drivers pay quite a bit more on average. In fact, Florida is the most expensive state in the nation for full coverage car insurance, according to Bankrate’s analysis. For instance, the average full coverage premium in Georgia is nearly 34 percent less than in Florida, coming in at $2,609 per year. Florida also beats out its neighbor Louisiana, which has the third-highest full coverage premium in the country at $3,609 per year.
The higher-than-average premiums across Florida may be partly due to the state’s geographic location, with 1,350 miles of coastline (the most in the U.S.) and its resulting susceptibility to severe weather events such as tropical storms, hurricanes and even tornadoes. Florida also has a high population of uninsured drivers, with 20.4 percent of drivers estimated to be driving without insurance, according to 2019 data published by the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). All of these factors, especially when added to the state’s busy roadways, could be contributing to high insurance costs.
Sorry, we don't have enough data yet on this city yet!
But these other cities in the state may give you some insight.
|City
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Avg. savings vs. state average
|Boca Raton
|$4,183
|+6%
|Dade City
|$3,586
|-9%
|Lutz
|$3,794
|-4%
|Plant City
|$3,544
|-11%
|Orlando
|$3,631
|-8%
|Apollo Beach
|$3,663
|-7%
|Saint Leo
|$3,564
|-10%
|Ruskin
|$3,630
|-8%
|Valrico
|$3,842
|-3%
|Palm Coast
|$3,311
|-17%
|Saint Petersburg
|$3,700
|-6%
|Clearwater
|$3,581
|-10%
|Pinellas Park
|$3,607
|-9%
|West Palm Beach
|$4,152
|+5%
|Lake Worth
|$4,248
|+8%
|Jupiter
|$3,653
|-8%
|Fort Lauderdale
|$3,970
|+1%
|Largo
|$3,530
|-11%
|Seminole
|$3,530
|-11%
|Plantation
|$4,044
|+3%
|Tampa
|$4,078
|+3%
|Land O Lakes
|$3,684
|-7%
|Aripeka
|$3,747
|-5%
|Spring Hill
|$3,458
|-13%
|Palm Harbor
|$3,715
|-6%
|Hudson
|$3,725
|-6%
|New Port Richey
|$3,818
|-3%
|Ozona
|$3,606
|-9%
|Indian Rocks Beach
|$3,485
|-12%
|Crystal Beach
|$3,603
|-9%
|Belleair Beach
|$3,468
|-13%
|Clearwater Beach
|$3,509
|-12%
|Palm Beach Gardens
|$3,650
|-8%
|Miami
|$4,213
|+7%
|Deerfield Beach
|$4,219
|+7%
|Holiday
|$3,826
|-3%
|Hollywood
|$4,152
|+5%
|Pompano Beach
|$4,145
|+5%
|Port Richey
|$3,804
|-4%
|North Palm Beach
|$3,892
|-1%
|Dunedin
|$3,594
|-9%
|Pahokee
|$4,105
|+4%
|Dover
|$3,706
|-6%
|Wesley Chapel
|$3,599
|-9%
|Canal Point
|$4,087
|+4%
|Safety Harbor
|$3,566
|-10%
|Gibsonton
|$3,950
|+0%
|Lithia
|$3,607
|-9%
|Belle Glade
|$4,088
|+4%
|Lake Harbor
|$3,964
|+1%
|Dania
|$4,144
|+5%
|Loxahatchee
|$4,108
|+4%
|Brandon
|$4,059
|+3%
|Zephyrhills
|$3,594
|-9%
|Riverview
|$3,811
|-3%
|Thonotosassa
|$3,870
|-2%
|Durant
|$3,596
|-9%
|San Antonio
|$3,635
|-8%
|Seffner
|$3,832
|-3%
|Oldsmar
|$3,587
|-9%
|Sydney
|$3,703
|-6%
|Tarpon Springs
|$3,777
|-4%
|Pembroke Pines
|$4,041
|+3%
|Trilby
|$3,559
|-10%
|Odessa
|$3,817
|-3%
|Wimauma
|$3,667
|-7%
|Sun City
|$3,447
|-13%
|South Bay
|$4,075
|+3%
Estimate your car insurance cost in Florida
Bankrate's insurance calculator may help you find more personalized estimates. Input a few key details to see what you might pay for coverage in the Sunshine State.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.