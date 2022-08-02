Best car insurance in Florida for 2024

Bankrate's analysis of the best car insurance in Florida shows that Geico, Progressive, State Farm and Allstate stand out from the crowd.

Written by
Shannon Martin
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Jan 09, 2024
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Compare car insurance rates
Answer a few questions to discover real rates from top-tier carriers in your area.
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Select from a variety of trusted carriers
+ MORE
User
Tell us a little about yourself
We’ll only ask for info we’re confident will impact your rate. That way, we can provide you with the most accurate and personalized offers.
Insurance Auto
Choose which policy is best for you
Compare your options from a list of carriers that want to get you insured. You can then move forward with as many as you’d like.
Congrats
Lock in your rate and policy details
Once you’re confident in your selected carrier, finish up the process online or on the phone with a trusted agent. And that’s it!
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in Florida

According to proprietary rate data from Quadrant Information Services, the cost of car insurance in Florida averages $3,941 yearly for a full coverage policy and $1,307 for minimum coverage. Compared to the national annual average of $2,542 and $740, respectively, drivers in the Sunshine State pay the most expensive full coverage car insurance premiums in the country, with New York and Louisiana not far behind. Florida’s higher-than-average premiums are due, in part, to severe weather, the state’s relatively high rate of uninsured motorists and low carrier availability.

Bankrate’s insurance editorial team understands that while affordable premiums are essential, they aren’t the only consideration when looking for the best car insurance policy. As such, we also review third-party scores issued in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, along with coverage options, mobile accessibility and more, and factor these and other data points into our proprietary Bankrate Score, which has a possible total of 5.0 points. Based on our findings, State Farm, Geico, Progressive and Allstate offer some of the best car insurance in Florida.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate Average min coverage rate
Geico
4.4
$3,285
$1,056
Progressive
4.2
$3,034
$1,365
State Farm
4.2
$3,250
$1,074
Allstate
3.8
$4,063
$1,364
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology

Geico

4.4
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$274/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$3,285/yr

Customer satisfaction

812/1,000

Progressive

4.4
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$253/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$3,034/yr

Customer satisfaction

801/1,000

State Farm

4.3
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$271/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$3,250/yr

Customer satisfaction

833/1,000

Allstate

3.9
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$339/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$4,063/yr

Customer satisfaction

821/1,000

Lightbulb

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Florida

To find the best auto insurance in Florida, we began by reviewing 2023 quoted annual premiums from Quadrant Information Services for the largest car insurance companies by market share in the state. Because price is just one factor when shopping for car insurance, we also considered coverage options, discounts, digital assets and third-party ratings from J.D. Power and AM Best.

We compiled these factors into a Bankrate Score, which uses a scale of 0.0-5.0. The higher a company’s Bankrate Score, the higher that company ranked in each category. By combining numerous facets of each carrier into a single Score, we aim to make your research for car insurance companies more manageable.

Bankrate logo

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Florida drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
SAVE WITH TRUSTED PROVIDERS
+ MORE
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Caret Left Back
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Choose from offers in
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How to find the best car insurance in Florida

Many drivers likely want to be covered under the best Florida car insurance company they can find. Since every driver’s needs are different and can depend on factors like vehicle type and coverage requirements, finding the best carrier largely depends on what aspects of auto insurance you choose to prioritize. However, you can take some steps to help you in your search.

New

  • Like the rest of the nation, car insurance costs are rising for drivers in Florida, with major insurance providers filing for rate several increases in 2023.
  • Insurance providers cite many reasons for requiring these rate hikes. The increase in distracted driving causing more frequent car crashes is one major factor.
  • Climate change has increased the frequency and severity of severe weather in the South, and auto damage from Hurricane Idalia is still being assessed by insurance companies.

Related content:

two friends driving on a road trip

Best cheap car insurance in Jacksonville

cars in downtown fort laurderdale, florida

Best cheap car insurance in Miami

decorative image

Penalties for driving without insurance in Florida

Ready for your quote?

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers in Florida

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How much is car insurance in Florida?

The average cost of car insurance in Florida for a full coverage policy is $3,941 per year, and minimum coverage costs an average of $1,307 per year. Compared to the 2024 national average cost of car insurance, which is $2,542 per year for full coverage and $740 for minimum coverage, Florida drivers pay quite a bit more on average. In fact, Florida is the most expensive state in the nation for full coverage car insurance, according to Bankrate’s analysis. For instance, the average full coverage premium in Georgia is nearly 34 percent less than in Florida, coming in at $2,609 per year. Florida also beats out its neighbor Louisiana, which has the third-highest full coverage premium in the country at $3,609 per year.

The higher-than-average premiums across Florida may be partly due to the state’s geographic location, with 1,350 miles of coastline (the most in the U.S.) and its resulting susceptibility to severe weather events such as tropical storms, hurricanes and even tornadoes. Florida also has a high population of uninsured drivers, with 20.4 percent of drivers estimated to be driving without insurance, according to 2019 data published by the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). All of these factors, especially when added to the state’s busy roadways, could be contributing to high insurance costs.

City Avg. annual full coverage premium Avg. savings vs. state average
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology

Estimate your car insurance cost in Florida

Bankrate's insurance calculator may help you find more personalized estimates. Input a few key details to see what you might pay for coverage in the Sunshine State.

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Calculate your monthly car insurance payment

Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.

Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select credit score
Why we're asking
Methodology
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Clock Wait
46
years of industry expertise
Search
122
carriers reviewed
Location
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
Dollar Coin
1.2M
quotes analyzed
Savings

Compare rates and save on auto insurance today!

ZIP code
Close X
Written by
Shannon Martin
Writer, Insurance

Shannon Martin is a licensed insurance agent and content writer for Bankrate. With a Bachelor of Science from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and 15 years in the insurance industry, she enjoys helping others navigate the insurance world by cutting through complex jargon and empowering readers to make strong financial decisions independently.

Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute