At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Portions of this article were drafted using an in-house natural language generation platform. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff.

Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Rates Rates keep going up in 2022. Get a new quote and save today. Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP), or gap insurance, is an optional coverage that drivers can add on to their existing car insurance policy. If you are a driver with a loan on a new vehicle, it could protect you from having to pay back your loan if you owe more than the car’s depreciated value after your car is totaled or stolen in a covered loss.

What is gap insurance?

Gap insurance is optional car insurance endorsement that covers the “gap” between the amount owed on a vehicle and its actual cash value (ACV) in the event it is totaled, stolen or rendered a total loss from a covered claim. Although gap insurance is an option in most cases, if you have a loan or lease contract on your vehicle, your financial lender may require you to carry it.

Here’s how gap insurance works: say you have been involved in an accident and your vehicle has been damaged beyond repair and must be replaced. You still owe $18,000 on your auto loan, but the vehicle is now worth only $15,000. Gap insurance would cover the $3,000 difference between what you owe on your car and its current market value, after accounting for deductibles. Some policies also cover the deductible, but this is not always the case.

Remember that gap insurance typically applies only to vehicles that are brand new, or models less than a year old, that have been totaled or stolen. It does not cover accidents, damages, repairs or a sale or trade-off, even if the financed amount is higher than the value of the vehicle. It will also not help buy you another vehicle — you would need new car replacement coverage to cover the expenses of a new vehicle.

How much is gap insurance?

The cost of gap insurance is influenced by several factors such as your vehicle’s actual cash value (ACV), where you opt to purchase the coverage, your past insurance claims and the insurance provider you select. According to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I), adding gap insurance to a full coverage auto policy costs about $20 per year. However, this is not a set rate, and individual rating factors like your vehicle’s value can influence the cost.

It’s generally more cost-effective to purchase gap insurance from your existing insurance provider rather than from a car dealership or lender. Car dealerships tend to charge more for gap insurance, and adding it to your auto loan could mean you need to pay interest on it — which can cost more in the long run. To ensure that you’re getting a good deal on your coverage, compare what you’re quoted from your car insurance provider and your dealership.

Does gap insurance always pay out?

Gap insurance is designed to cover the monetary difference between the actual cash value of your vehicle and the remaining amount on your loan or lease if your vehicle is stolen or declared a total loss. However, it’s important to note that gap insurance is specifically focused on this “gap” and does not extend to other expenses such as personal injuries, vehicle repairs or damages to other vehicles. It’s also worth keeping in mind that gap insurance only comes into play when the loss of your vehicle creates a “gap” where the balance remaining on your loan or lease surpasses the actual cash value of your car.

When does gap insurance not pay?

While it’s an invaluable financial safeguard for drivers who owe more on their car than its market value, there are certain circumstances where gap insurance won’t provide a payout. These include:

If the policy has expired due to nonpayment prior to the total loss event

If any deceit or misrepresentation by the policyholder is detected

If the claim is not covered within the terms of the policy

If there’s a breach in the car loan or lease agreement terms

During any predetermined waiting periods before coverage commences

It’s also worth mentioning that gap insurance typically does not cover deductibles unless it is explicitly stated as a provision for deductible reimbursement in the policy.

Where to buy gap insurance

Some auto insurers, like Geico, do not offer gap insurance, while others vary in how this protection is offered and how it works. Here’s a quick look at a few options:

State Farm: The largest auto insurer in the U.S., State Farm does not offer gap insurance but has Payoff Protector. Payoff Protector is available with every loan from State Farm Bank, and if certain criteria are met, this feature can pay off the difference between your vehicle’s depreciated value and your remaining loan balance.

The largest auto insurer in the U.S., State Farm does not offer gap insurance but has Payoff Protector. Payoff Protector is available with every loan from State Farm Bank, and if certain criteria are met, this feature can pay off the difference between your vehicle’s depreciated value and your remaining loan balance. Allstate: The Allstate gap program waives the difference between a primary auto insurance settlement and the outstanding balance owed on a vehicle. It waives covered losses up to $50,000 and reimburses a deductible payment up to $1,000. It is offered for new and used vehicles.

The Allstate gap program waives the difference between a primary auto insurance settlement and the outstanding balance owed on a vehicle. It waives covered losses up to $50,000 and reimburses a deductible payment up to $1,000. It is offered for new and used vehicles. Progressive: Progressive caps loan/lease payoff coverage at 25 percent of the vehicle’s actual cash value.

Progressive caps loan/lease payoff coverage at 25 percent of the vehicle’s actual cash value. Nationwide : Nationwide offers gap insurance but does not waive your deductible if you file a claim, so be mindful of whether your deductible is low enough that you can afford it in case of a total loss.

Nationwide offers gap insurance but does not waive your deductible if you file a claim, so be mindful of whether your deductible is low enough that you can afford it in case of a total loss. AAA: AAA offers gap coverage for vehicles that are fully covered, including optional comprehensive and collision insurance.

AAA offers gap coverage for vehicles that are fully covered, including optional comprehensive and collision insurance. Esurance: Esurance (and some other auto insurers) refers to gap insurance as auto loan and lease coverage. You may qualify for coverage if you are leasing or paying off a financed vehicle and have full coverage insurance.

Esurance (and some other auto insurers) refers to gap insurance as auto loan and lease coverage. You may qualify for coverage if you are leasing or paying off a financed vehicle and have full coverage insurance. USAA: USAA auto insurance is available to active military, veterans and their immediate families. USAA offers Car Replacement Assistance, which includes an extra 20 percent above the vehicle’s actual cash value if it is totaled.

USAA auto insurance is available to active military, veterans and their immediate families. USAA offers Car Replacement Assistance, which includes an extra 20 percent above the vehicle’s actual cash value if it is totaled. Travelers: Travelers offers loan/lease gap coverage, which pays out the difference between the current value of your car versus what is owed.

Travelers offers loan/lease gap coverage, which pays out the difference between the current value of your car versus what is owed. The Hartford: The Hartford offers gap insurance for new vehicles. Drivers must add gap insurance to collision and comprehensive coverage within 30 days of when the vehicle is purchased.

The Hartford offers gap insurance for new vehicles. Drivers must add gap insurance to collision and comprehensive coverage within 30 days of when the vehicle is purchased. Liberty Mutual: Under Liberty Mutual’s gap insurance add-on, the coverage will pay the difference if your remaining loan amount is larger than your car’s actual cash value.

Is gap insurance worth it?

Gap insurance is generally recommended by lenders or auto insurance companies for new vehicles when or if:

The auto loan has a length of five years or longer

The loan has a high-interest rate because the principal on the vehicle will take longer to pay down versus the depreciation

You paid a low down payment

It is generally recommended to compare what you will pay for your car over the life of your financing to the car’s MSRP or agreed-upon sales price and see if you have a gap from the start. In the event you do, gap insurance may be a good idea.

Keep in mind your “gap cost” is always fluctuating. Generally, the difference between what you owe and what the vehicle’s worth shrinks as you make monthly payments and as the car depreciates.

Other situations in which gap insurance might not be necessary:

When there was a large down payment

If the initial loan term was short — three years or less

You can cancel the coverage at any time — typically recommended only once the amount owed on the vehicle is less than its market value. If you are unsure of whether gap insurance is worth it, consider the risk. Gap insurance is fairly inexpensive and, in many cases, can be added to your existing full coverage policy for a nominal cost per year. That may be far less than the difference between your car’s value and what you owe in case of a major accident.

Gap insurance for leased cars

Like any car or SUV, leased vehicles depreciate quickly. Therefore, if you did not put much money down and still owe a sizable amount on your total lease payment, you will likely owe more than the vehicle is worth if you get into an accident. In this situation, gap insurance coverage for your lease might be a smart financial decision.

As with a purchased car, it may help you to compare your total cost — including taxes and anything else you rolled into the lease — to the vehicle’s MSRP to determine if you have a gap.

And just like a purchased vehicle, the difference between what you owe and what the car’s worth decreases as you make monthly payments and as the car depreciates. This means you may not need the coverage for your entire lease period. You may only need it for a few months, depending on your lease agreement.

What are some alternatives to gap insurance?

While gap insurance offers a crucial financial safeguard, there are other options that you might want to consider. These include:

New car replacement: This insurance can replace your new car if it’s totaled within a certain timeframe, usually a year or less, and with a mileage limit, typically less than 15,000 miles.

This insurance can replace your new car if it’s totaled within a certain timeframe, usually a year or less, and with a mileage limit, typically less than 15,000 miles. Better car replacement: This coverage allows you to replace your totaled car with a newer model or a car with fewer miles.

These alternatives each offer distinct advantages and disadvantages compared to gap insurance, and the best choice depends on your specific circumstances and needs. Always ensure to weigh the costs and benefits before making your decision.

Frequently asked questions