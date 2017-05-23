Best 1-year CD rates for January 2024

Alternatives to 1-year CDs

1-year CDs vs. other CD terms

A one-year CD is a great place to keep your money if you won’t need it during the year. Consider other CD lengths for longer-term money.

While a five-year CD might have a higher APY, a shorter-term CD can be a better option. CD rates could change significantly in a year, and you might miss out on a good deal by locking up your money for longer. Of course, rates could also decrease significantly — like when the pandemic first hit.

1-year CDs vs. savings accounts

CDs with terms lasting for one year often pay more interest than traditional savings accounts. Here’s why: you’re rewarded with a higher yield in exchange for agreeing to leave your money tied up for a set period of time.

That’s not the case with all CD terms in this current rate environment. Generally, one-year CDs and high-yield savings accounts have a higher APY than a top five-year CD.

What’s more, if you keep money locked up in a CD, it’s harder to access those savings. With a liquid savings account, there is usually no consequence for withdrawing funds (unless you make more than six withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle). Since your CD may have an early withdrawal penalty, you’ll probably think twice about raiding your savings.

Another benefit one-year CDs have over savings accounts is the guaranteed rate that applies for the full term. Savings account rates can change at any time as a result of changes in an interest rate environment or a bank’s priorities. That means over time, your rate of return could decline.

There are downsides to choosing a one-year CD over a savings account. Because CDs traditionally are not liquid accounts, it’s best to keep your emergency fund in a savings account. That way, you can easily access the funds you need to cover an unexpected expense without paying a penalty. Additionally, just as savings account interest rates can go down, they can also go up. By locking your money up in a CD, you could miss out on an opportunity to earn more interest.

1-year CDs vs. money market accounts

Another more liquid option than a CD is parking your cash in a money market account. At some banks, the money market account requires a higher minimum deposit. A money market account may also pay more interest than the institution’s savings account.

With a money market account, you can easily withdraw your savings at any time without penalty, and at some banks, you’ll have access to a debit card. Keep in mind that like savings accounts, money market accounts may be limited to a maximum of six transfers or withdrawals per month or per statement cycle.

Even though in April 2020, there was an interim final rule to amend Regulation D and delete the limit on certain withdrawals, most savings and money market accounts still have these limits. You might be charged a fee for exceeding these limits at some banks.