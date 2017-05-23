Best 1-year CD rates for January 2024

CIBC Bank USA
Overview
CIBC Bank USA offers its CDs online along with a high-yield savings account that pays a competitive yield.
Best available rates across different account types for Wednesday, January 17, 2024
A one-year certificate of deposit (CD) could pay more than a high-yield savings account in today’s rate environment. But when selecting the best CD for you, consider the purpose of the money and when you’ll need access to these funds to help you avoid early withdrawal penalties.
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Jan. 17, 2024. Bankrate's editorial team validates this information regularly, typically biweekly. APYs may have changed since they were last updated and may vary by region for some products. Bankrate includes only FDIC banks or NCUA credit unions in its listings.
The following accounts can be found at most banks and credit unions. They’re federally insured for up to $250,000 and offer a safe place to put your money while earning interest.
CDs are best for individuals looking for a guaranteed rate of return that’s typically higher than a savings account. In exchange for a higher rate, funds are tied up for a set period of time and early withdrawal penalties may apply.
Checking accounts are best for individuals who want to keep their money safe while still having easy, day-to-day access to their funds. ATM and other transactional fees may apply.
Savings and MMAs are good options for individuals looking to save for shorter-term goals. They’re a safe way to separate your savings from everyday cash, but may require larger minimum balances and have transfer limitations.
The Federal Reserve didn’t raise rates for the third time in a row at its latest meeting on December 13. It’s unclear when the Fed will decide to start cutting rates in 2024. After 11 rate increases, a long-term CD might be worth considering in this current rate environment. That can help you build a CD ladder for the long term.
But in the short term, a one-year CD can earn more than a top-yielding savings account. A one-year CD is among the highest yielding CD terms offered.
Having a one-year CD means that your savings will be tied up for 12 months. Generally, you won’t be able to access your funds during that period of time without incurring an early withdrawal penalty. In exchange, you’ll earn a higher yield than you would from a standard savings account or money market account.
At competitive online banks, CD rates will generally follow changes in Treasury yields. They might also follow other factors such as the rates set by competitors and the bank’s need for deposits.
In the current rate environment, 12-month CDs are one of the most competitive terms for high yields at competitive FDIC-insured banks.
Some banks have a 10-day best-rate guarantee, meaning you could end up with a better rate if the bank raises theirs within days of your decision to open and fund your account. But generally, once you open and fund a fixed-rate CD, you’re stuck with that APY until your term ends. Over time, the bank may raise or lower the advertised rate for new account holders, but your rate will remain the same.
You’ll find that some institutions offer bump-up or step-up CDs that allow rates to change either upon request or at certain intervals during the term. Rates for these CDs, however, tend to be lower than those tied to fixed-rate CDs.
When reviewing CD rates, pay close attention to the annual percentage yield (APY). The APY includes the effects of compounding. Compound interest is the interest you earn on interest.
Decide the purpose of the money and when you’ll need it when considering a one-year CD.
A one-year CD could be a good option if you have money that you can sock away for at least a year but that you can’t afford to lose. Make sure this CD is at an FDIC-insured bank and within the FDIC’s guidelines and following the FDIC’s deposit insurance rules.
As of Jan. 17, 2024, the national average APY for one-year CDs is 1.82 percent, which is a lot lower than the top yields. That’s why you want to shop around to find the right CD for you, instead of just going to the bank down the street.
Here are things to compare when looking for a one-year CD:
You should get a one-year CD if you have money that you’re not going to spend in a year. A one-year CD is also a great place for funds that need to be kept safe – provided it’s an FDIC-insured CD and has a fixed, guaranteed APY.
Money that you can risk losing, might be better off in another type of investment. You might be able to earn a higher return in an investment. But you could also lose all of your money.
Today’s top one-year CD APYs earn more than top high-yield savings accounts.
Your money is protected with FDIC insurance, as long as you’re within FDIC limits and guidelines.
You know exactly how much interest you’ll earn since generally CDs have fixed APYs — as long as you don’t withdraw funds from the CD before its term ends.
Knowing that there’s an early withdrawal penalty can prevent you from withdrawing this money if you don’t need to.
You can probably earn more through other investments. But you might also lose money from those investments since they probably don’t have a guaranteed, fixed yield.
CDs have early withdrawal penalties. So if you unexpectedly need this money, you could lose interest — and even potentially some principal.
A one-year CD is a great place to keep your money if you won’t need it during the year. Consider other CD lengths for longer-term money.
While a five-year CD might have a higher APY, a shorter-term CD can be a better option. CD rates could change significantly in a year, and you might miss out on a good deal by locking up your money for longer. Of course, rates could also decrease significantly — like when the pandemic first hit.
CDs with terms lasting for one year often pay more interest than traditional savings accounts. Here’s why: you’re rewarded with a higher yield in exchange for agreeing to leave your money tied up for a set period of time.
That’s not the case with all CD terms in this current rate environment. Generally, one-year CDs and high-yield savings accounts have a higher APY than a top five-year CD.
What’s more, if you keep money locked up in a CD, it’s harder to access those savings. With a liquid savings account, there is usually no consequence for withdrawing funds (unless you make more than six withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle). Since your CD may have an early withdrawal penalty, you’ll probably think twice about raiding your savings.
Another benefit one-year CDs have over savings accounts is the guaranteed rate that applies for the full term. Savings account rates can change at any time as a result of changes in an interest rate environment or a bank’s priorities. That means over time, your rate of return could decline.
There are downsides to choosing a one-year CD over a savings account. Because CDs traditionally are not liquid accounts, it’s best to keep your emergency fund in a savings account. That way, you can easily access the funds you need to cover an unexpected expense without paying a penalty. Additionally, just as savings account interest rates can go down, they can also go up. By locking your money up in a CD, you could miss out on an opportunity to earn more interest.
Another more liquid option than a CD is parking your cash in a money market account. At some banks, the money market account requires a higher minimum deposit. A money market account may also pay more interest than the institution’s savings account.
With a money market account, you can easily withdraw your savings at any time without penalty, and at some banks, you’ll have access to a debit card. Keep in mind that like savings accounts, money market accounts may be limited to a maximum of six transfers or withdrawals per month or per statement cycle.
Even though in April 2020, there was an interim final rule to amend Regulation D and delete the limit on certain withdrawals, most savings and money market accounts still have these limits. You might be charged a fee for exceeding these limits at some banks.
A good CD rate a few months ago might not be a great one-year CD rate now. That doesn’t mean you should keep waiting for a better rate. But it does mean you should evaluate today’s CD rate environment to find the right CD for you.
Look at the top CD rates. Factors such as a minimum opening deposit, a competitive APY or a familiar brand or bank might factor into your decision process.
Also, Bankrate’s bank reviews give banks scores based on their CDs. Part of the score is made up of how competitive the bank’s one-year CD — or a term close to that — was based on its yield during Bankrate’s review.
A 12-month CD is worth it if you have money that you won’t need in the next year – and you want that money earning a fixed APY at an FDIC-insured bank. Top 12-month CDs are earning higher yields than top high-yield savings accounts and five-year CDs in this current rate environment.
So, with a top 12-month CD, compared with a top five-year CD, you’re getting a higher APY and you’re able to access your money sooner.
But if you feel that the Fed has raised rates 11 times – and what goes up must come down – then locking in a five-year CD yield could be a smart move.
As long as you choose a one-year CD with a fixed rate — and keep the funds in the CD for the duration of the term and are following FDIC limits and guidelines — you won’t lose money. You may be subject to an early withdrawal penalty, if you withdraw before the term of the CD allows.
Each depositor at an FDIC-backed bank is insured for up to $250,000. No depositor has lost any money on FDIC-insured funds as a result of a bank failure, according to the FDIC website. If you’re concerned about FDIC insurance eligibility, use the FDIC’s Electronic Deposit Insurance Estimator.
It’s also important to factor in rising prices. If the rate of inflation is higher than your CD yield, your purchasing power goes down.
Bankrate regularly surveys around 70 widely available financial institutions, made up of the biggest banks and credit unions, as well as a number of popular online banks.
To find the best CDs, our editorial team analyzes various factors, such as: APY, the minimum needed to earn that APY (or to open the CD) and whether or not it is broadly available. All of the accounts on this page are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC).
Note: Bankrate doesn’t include callable CDs or brokered CDs on this page and compares regular CDs and no-penalty CDs separately.