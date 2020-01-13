banking Reviews
Read our Review of

Alliant Credit Union Review 2024

Written by
Matthew Goldberg
Edited by
Marc Wojno
Updated January 2, 2024
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .

On This Page

At a glance

Best credit union
4.6
Bankrate Score
Caret Down

CDs

Checking

Savings

About Bankrate Score

Overview

Alliant Credit Union is ideal for eligible customers who want a range of high-yielding product options and to minimize fees. Alliant makes it easy to become a member, providing several methods of eligibility.

Highlights

  • 24/7 Customer Service
  • ATM Fee Refunds
  • High APY
Compare offers
Info
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.50
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 1/17/2024
$0
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer:
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.60
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 1/17/2024
$0
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer: No account fees & earn up to $300 w/ direct deposit. Terms apply.
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.65
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 1/17/2024
$0
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer: Plus, no monthly fees and unlimited free external transfers

Overall

Alliant Credit Union offers deposit accounts with competitive APYs and minimal fees. This Chicago-based credit union is insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) and offers a highly rated mobile app as well as access to a wide network of surcharge-free ATMs.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    The savings accounts, checking accounts and CDs offer competitive yields.

  • Checkmark

    Alliant offers surcharge-free access to over 80,000 ATMs.

  • Checkmark

    The credit union has manageable membership requirements.

Cons

  • The credit union doesn’t offer any specialty CDs such as no-penalty CDs.

Alliant Credit Union banking products

4.5
/5
See methodology Compare savings rates

SCORE BREAKDOWN

APY offering:
3.10%
4/5
Info
Minimum balance to earn interest:
$25.00
5/5
Info
Monthly service fee:
$0.00
5/5
Info
Minimum balance to avoid fee:
$25.00
5/5
Info
Access to funds:
Great
5/5
Info

FEATURES

Invest Rate
3.10% APY
Info
Loan
$25 minimum deposit to open

Alliant Credit Union savings overview

Alliant Credit Union’s high-yield savings account is among the best savings accounts nationwide. It pays a top-tier APY, rewarding members for keeping their savings with the credit union. Account holders must maintain an average monthly balance of at least $100 to earn interest. A minimum balance of $5 is required to keep the account open.

The high-yield savings account doesn’t charge a monthly fee to members who sign up for e-statements. Otherwise, a $1 monthly fee is charged for paper statements.

Alliant also lets members open up to 19 savings accounts (called supplemental savings accounts) to save for specific goals. Members can name each account based on their goals, allowing them to track progress easily.

Alliant Credit Union has an account called the Ultimate Opportunity Savings Account. Depositing at least $100 into that account for 12 straight months will help you earn $100.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    The high-yield savings account pays a competitive APY.

  • Checkmark

    There’s no monthly fee for members enrolled in e-statements.

  • Checkmark

    Members can open multiple accounts to track specific savings goals.

Cons

  • There are higher savings APYs available at certain online banks.

  • You need to have at least $100 to earn interest with the credit union’s High-Rate Savings account.

  • See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.

    Alliant Credit Union
    APY
    APY
    Info
    National average APY
    How do we get this data?
    Info
Compare Offer
Info
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.50
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 1/17/2024
Info
$0
Min balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer:
Compare more: Bankrate's best high-yield savings account offers

Bank fees

Fee Charged?
Overdraft fee None
Non-sufficient funds fee None
Monthly maintenance fee None
Out-of-network ATM fee None
Excessive transaction fee None
Stop payment fee None
Find out: Tips to avoid common bank fees

About Alliant Credit Union

Alliant Credit Union is an NCUA-insured credit union based in Chicago. It's ideal for eligible customers who want a range of high-yield deposit products with minimal fees. Alliant makes it easy to become a member, providing several ways to become a member, including proximity to the credit union’s headquarters, employment and familial status, or by donating to a cause it supports.

Bank experience

Alliant is easy to join despite its status as a credit union. If you don’t meet specific criteria listed on its website, you can become a member of Foster Care to Success (FC2S) to become eligible for Alliant membership. Alliant will pay a $5 membership fee to FC2S on your behalf.

Alliant offered highly rated mobile apps for Android and iOS devices during Bankrate’s review. The app allows customers to deposit checks, transfer money between accounts, pay monthly bills and track expenses with a personal financial management tool.

The credit union provides a toll-free 24/7 phone number for issues that need immediate attention. It also offers an online contact form for other account and service questions.

How does Alliant Credit Union compare to other banks?

Alliant Credit Union vs. Chase

Alliant Credit Union generally offers higher yields on its deposit products when compared to Chase, including its CDs and savings accounts. Moreover, as a credit union, Alliant is a non-profit organization, whereas Chase is a traditional bank. As such, Alliant has done a lot to benefit its customers, including eliminating overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees. In contrast, Chase still charges a hefty fee for both. 

All that noted, Alliant doesn’t have physical branches, and so it isn’t a good option for those not comfortable banking solely online. In contrast, Chase has more branches than any other bank in the U.S., making it a better choice for those who prioritize physical presence.

Learn more: The best credit unions of 2024

Alliant Credit Union FAQs

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

Up next

Read more Banking Reviews

Ally Bank

4.9 Bankrate Score

Capital One

4.8 Bankrate Score

EverBank

4.8 Bankrate Score

Quontic Bank

4.8 Bankrate Score

Discover Bank

4.7 Bankrate Score

American Express Bank

4.6 Bankrate Score

LendingClub Bank

4.6 Bankrate Score

Citibank

4.5 Bankrate Score

iGObanking

4.5 Bankrate Score

Varo Bank

4.5 Bankrate Score