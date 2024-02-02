Bank review methodology
For consumers looking to find the best bank or credit union for their individual banking needs, the choices are numerous and can seem overwhelming. Finding the right mix of high savings rates, low fees, robust digital tools, easy access to funds and other features may require more time than you’re willing to spend.
That’s where Bankrate can help. Our banking editorial team regularly evaluates data from more than a hundred of the top financial institutions across a range of categories (brick-and-mortar banks, online banks, credit unions and more) to help you find the options that work best for you. We analyze and review each bank or credit union across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposits (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs).
To calculate the Bankrate Score, we assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score:
Overall Bank Score
- Savings 20% Read more
- CDs 20% Read more
- MMA 20% Read more
- Checking 20% Read more
-
Product Variety 20%
Savings Score
|Breakdown
|APY offering
|50%
|Monthly service fee
|20%
|Minimum deposit to earn interest
|10%
|Minimum balance to avoid fee
|10%
|Access to funds
|10%
CDs
|Breakdown
|APY offering
|50%
|Minimum deposit
|25%
|Range of term lengths
|15%
|Early withdrawal penalty
|10%
|Bonus: Offers no-penalty CDs
|Bonus: Offers IRA CDs
MMAs Score
|Breakdown
|APY offering
|50%
|Monthly service fee
|20%
|Minimum deposit to earn interest
|10%
|Minimum balance to avoid fee
|10%
|Check writing
|5%
|Debit and/or ATM access
|5%
Checking Score
|Breakdown
|Monthly service fee
|25%
|Minimum balance to avoid fee
|20%
|Fee to use out of network ATM
|15%
|Minimum deposits to open account
|10%
|Access to peer to peer (P2P) payments
|10%
|Early direct deposits
|10%
|Overdraft fees
|5%
|Non-sufficient funds fees
|5%
|Bonus: APY or reward offering
|Bonus: ATMs or network
Bankrate typically conducts a comprehensive review of each bank or credit union at least once a year but some institutions may be updated on a quarterly or biannual basis instead to better highlight key feature changes or consumer-friendly moves, such as changes in fees or increasing/decreasing APYs.