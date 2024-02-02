Bank review methodology

1 min read February 2, 2024
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions.

Review ratings methodology

For consumers looking to find the best bank or credit union for their individual banking needs, the choices are numerous and can seem overwhelming. Finding the right mix of high savings rates, low fees, robust digital tools, easy access to funds and other features may require more time than you’re willing to spend.

That’s where Bankrate can help. Our banking editorial team regularly evaluates data from more than a hundred of the top financial institutions across a range of categories (brick-and-mortar banks, online banks, credit unions and more) to help you find the options that work best for you. We analyze and review each bank or credit union across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposits (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs).

To calculate the Bankrate Score, we assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score:

Overall Bank Score

4.3
Overall Score

Savings Score

Breakdown
APY offering 50%
Monthly service fee 20%
Minimum deposit to earn interest 10%
Minimum balance to avoid fee 10%
Access to funds 10%

CDs

Breakdown
APY offering 50%
Minimum deposit 25%
Range of term lengths 15%
Early withdrawal penalty 10%
Bonus: Offers no-penalty CDs
Bonus: Offers IRA CDs

MMAs Score

Breakdown
APY offering 50%
Monthly service fee 20%
Minimum deposit to earn interest 10%
Minimum balance to avoid fee 10%
Check writing 5%
Debit and/or ATM access 5%

Checking Score

Breakdown
Monthly service fee 25%
Minimum balance to avoid fee 20%
Fee to use out of network ATM 15%
Minimum deposits to open account 10%
Access to peer to peer (P2P) payments 10%
Early direct deposits 10%
Overdraft fees 5%
Non-sufficient funds fees 5%
Bonus: APY or reward offering
Bonus: ATMs or network

Bankrate typically conducts a comprehensive review of each bank or credit union at least once a year but some institutions may be updated on a quarterly or biannual basis instead to better highlight key feature changes or consumer-friendly moves, such as changes in fees or increasing/decreasing APYs.