Savings
Find the latest deals on savings accounts plus ways to maximize yield.
Savings basics
How much should I save each month?
Best money saving apps
These mobile apps can help you build up your bank account by regularly setting aside small amounts of savings.
Legitimate ways to find fast cash
Unexpected events can easily overwhelm your cash reserves. Here are some places to look for a quick source of funds.
High-interest, low-risk savings strategies
No matter the economic environment, there are always ways to earn more on your money, while not taking on too much risk.
Savings spotlight
Latest Articles
-
Citizens Bank savings account rates
Looking for a new savings account? Here’s what the traditional bank pays.1 min read Jan 16, 2024
-
USAA Bank savings account rates
USAA offers a modest savings APY, and it’s much less than what you can find at top-yielding banks.2 min read Jan 16, 2024
-
Navy Federal Credit Union savings account rates
Navy Federal offers a basic savings option and two types of money market savings accounts.2 min read Jan 12, 2024
-
TD Bank savings account rates
Everything you need to know about the bank’s rates.2 min read Jan 11, 2024
-
What is the average interest rate for savings accounts?
Comparing savings rates can ensure you get the best return on your savings.3 min read Jan 11, 2024
-
PNC Bank savings account rates
Here’s everything you need to know about PNC’s payout on savings accounts.2 min read Jan 10, 2024
-
Chase savings account rates
Chase offers two main savings account options: standard and premier relationship accounts.2 min read Jan 10, 2024
-
Citibank savings account rates
Find out whether Citibank’s savings accounts are for you.2 min read Jan 09, 2024
-
Bank of America savings account rates
Looking for a good rate? Here’s what you need to know about the big bank’s offerings.2 min read Jan 09, 2024
-
Capital One savings account rates
Here’s everything you need to know about the online bank’s savings yields.1 min read Jan 04, 2024
-
Wells Fargo savings account rates
Find out whether Wells Fargo’s savings accounts are for you.2 min read Jan 04, 2024
-
Discover Bank savings account rates
Here’s everything you need to know about the online bank’s savings account.1 min read Jan 04, 2024
-
Marcus by Goldman Sachs savings account rates
Here’s what you need to know about the online bank’s savings payouts.1 min read Jan 03, 2024
-
Barclays savings account interest rates
Here’s everything you need to know about the online bank’s savings account.1 min read Jan 03, 2024
-
9 ways to save more money in 2024
Make 2024 the year you take your savings to the next level.4 min read Dec 27, 2023
-
National average money market account rates for January 2024
Get the latest rates on top-yielding money market accounts.2 min read Dec 22, 2023
-
10 best money-making apps in 2024
Look for gigs, deals and other ways to earn money simply by browsing on your phone.9 min read Dec 20, 2023
-
Regulation D and savings account withdrawal limits – here’s what changed
How Reg. D impacts your savings account and why it pays to check with your bank.5 min read Dec 20, 2023
-
Take the 52-week money challenge: What it is and how to do it
Use this challenge to stash more cash toward your savings goals.4 min read Dec 19, 2023
-
U.S. Bank savings account rates
Here’s everything savers need to know about the bank’s payout.1 min read Dec 19, 2023
Related Topics
Helpful Links
- Best savings accounts
- Best online banks
- Best health savings accounts
- Compound interest calculator
- Savings goal calculator
- Weekly average savings interest rates
- What is a savings account?
- Where to save your extra money
- How to insure your excess deposits
- Reasons for multiple savings accounts
- Savings accounts vs. MMAs vs. CDs
- Bank of America savings account rates
- Chase savings account rates
- TD Bank savings account rates
- PNC Bank savings account rates
- Wells Fargo savings account rates
- Marcus savings account rates