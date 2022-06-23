Citizens insurance review 2024

Updated Sep 01, 2023

Bankrate logo The Bankrate promise Caret Down At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Bankrate logo Editorial integrity Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Key Principles We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers. Editorial Independence Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

Bankrate logo How we make money You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey. Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers. We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money. Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

Bankrate logo Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

At a glance

Not rated Rating: 0 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 Home Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 About Bankrate Score BANKRATE'S TAKE Policyholders who live in Florida and cannot find standard home insurance coverage might consider Citizens as a last resort. Company overview

Company details Who Citizens may be good for: Citizens may be the only option for Florida homeowners who can't find affordable home insurance with Florida-authorized insurance companies. Who Citizens may not be good for: Florida homeowners who can secure a standard homeowners policy at a rate within 20 percent of a similar Citizens policy are not eligible for Citizens coverage. Service, claims and payments: 1-866-411-2742

1-866-411-2742 Company website: Citizensfla.com

Citizensfla.com Online payments available on Citizens’ website

available on Citizens’ website Email contact available by topic

available by topic State availability : Florida

: Florida Claims mailing address: Citizens Property Insurance Corporation

P.O. Box 19700

Jacksonville, FL 32245-9700

Get quotes Answer a few questions to see custom rates

New What’s new with Citizens? Effective July 1, 2023 : The discovery period in which Citizens can cancel a new business policy if the homeowner has not met the underwriting requirements is shortened from 90 to 60 days. This change does not alter the discovery period for policies obtained through receivership or insolvency.

: The discovery period in which Citizens can cancel a new business policy if the homeowner has not met the underwriting requirements is shortened from 90 to 60 days. This change does not alter the discovery period for policies obtained through receivership or insolvency. Effective July 1, 2023 : Citizens can not issue nonrenewals or cancel policies until damage from covered claims is repaired or until one year after the last claim payment, whichever is sooner. Damage caused by wind or hurricanes following a declaration of emergency holds a different provision.

: Citizens can not issue nonrenewals or cancel policies until damage from covered claims is repaired or until one year after the last claim payment, whichever is sooner. Damage caused by wind or hurricanes following a declaration of emergency holds a different provision. Effective May 31, 2023 : Policyholders can remove personal property coverage from their policy at any time during the policy term.

: Policyholders can remove personal property coverage from their policy at any time during the policy term. In December 2022 : The Florida Legislature passed Senate Bill 2-A, which includes reform to the Citizens insurance program. To qualify for a policy from Citizens, shoppers must prove that the private market quotes they received are more than 20 percent higher than Citizens’ rate. Additionally, all Citizens policyholders will be required to carry flood insurance, although this step will roll out in several phases.

: The Florida Legislature passed Senate Bill 2-A, which includes reform to the Citizens insurance program. To qualify for a policy from Citizens, shoppers must prove that the private market quotes they received are more than 20 percent higher than Citizens’ rate. Additionally, all Citizens policyholders will be required to carry flood insurance, although this step will roll out in several phases. Financial strength rating company Demotech lowered the financial strength ratings of three Florida insurers, which could cause problems for homeowners with federally-backed mortgages. Citizens agreed to reinsure those policies so that the homeowners can continue their coverage with no interruption. The next Demotech report is due in September 2023.

Citizens home insurance

Citizens Property Insurance Corporation is a Florida-based, government-created not-for-profit insurer that was established in 2002. Citizens home insurance may be an option if you live in Florida and can not find private home insurance or if the one you find is prohibitively expensive. The company is often referred to as a “last resort carrier” and has become an increasingly important part of the struggling Florida home insurance market. In the last few years, many private carriers have stopped writing home insurance policies in the state. This led the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) to create a reinsurance fund through Citizens in August 2022. OIR then granted Citizens a 6.4 percent rate increase for new and renewal home insurance businesses, effective September 1, 2022. Citizens had originally requested a 10.7 percent increase. Citizens began 2022 with 776,790 policies and ballooned to 1,111,283 by October 2022, a 43 percent increase. Having so many of Florida’s high-risk homes insured by Citizens may create problems in the aftermath of a catastrophic loss. Bankrate’s extensive Citizens Insurance review may help you better understand the importance of this company within the tumultuous Florida insurance market. Among other forms, Citizens sells HO-3 home insurance policies, which are the most common type of policy sold by most home insurance companies in the Sunshine State. These policies cover the structure of your home, detached structures, your personal property, additional living expenses, medical payments and your liability exposure. You may be able to add a few endorsements, too, like sinkhole coverage and personal property replacement cost, for more robust financial protection. To qualify for Citizens home insurance, you must be able to show that you have not been able to obtain coverage through any Florida insurer or that the cost of a policy from other Florida insurers is more than 20 percent higher than the cost of a Citizens policy. Citizens will also require its policyholders to carry flood insurance, which adds an additional premium. These new regulations were likely put into place to help encourage homeowners to seek private insurance.

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Get personalized home insurance quotes Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with Citizens Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

Pros and cons of Citizens homeowners insurance Citizens fills a critical void in the Florida insurance market. However, since some homeowners have so few choices, they may not have the luxury of selecting the best policy. If you are considering a Citizens policy, you may not have much choice in the matter, but understanding the pros and cons of the carrier may help you navigate coverage. Here are some of the perks and drawbacks of Citizens home insurance.

Pros Available for most homes in areas of Florida with limited or no other insurance option

Offers stand-alone wind coverage

24/7 claim reporting Cons Must go through an agent for quotes

Premiums are likely to be high

Home must meet eligibility criteria

Citizens home insurance cost While the average cost of home insurance in Florida is $1,981 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, Citizens may be a cheaper home insurance option than private insurers. One of the ways to qualify for coverage with Citizens is to show that the rates for a comparable policy with private insurers are more than 20 percent higher than the rates with Citizens. However, average prices for this company are not available from Quadrant Information Services. Due to Citizens’ 6.4 percent rate increase, which took effect on September 1, 2022 for new and renewal business, rates are likely to increase.

Citizens home insurance discounts Homeowners who want to save money on home insurance may be able to take advantage of discounts through Citizens Property Insurance. There are five discounts available through the carrier. In order to qualify for many of these discounts, you must get a home inspection first. Below are some of the most impactful discounts that Citizens offers:

Florida building code compliance discount Caret Down If your home was built on or after January 1, 2002, you may qualify for this discount based on the building codes your home was constructed under. If your home was built prior to 2002 but you have an updated roof that meets the 2002 Florida Building Code, you may also qualify. Monitored alarm system discounts Caret Down If your home has a centrally-monitored fire or burglar alarm, or both, you may get a discount. Centrally-monitored alarms automatically alert emergency services to dangerous situations. Roof construction discount Caret Down You may save on your Citizens policy if your roof has certain construction features, although you might need to provide the results of a roof or wind mitigation inspection to qualify. If you’re already getting the building code compliance discount, you likely won’t qualify for a separate roof discount. Wind mitigation discount Caret Down If your home has documented wind-damage mitigation features, you could qualify for a lower rate. Examples include storm shutters and doors that are designed to withstand projectiles.

Compare Citizens with other insurers

Keep in mind that not all companies are available in all areas of Florida. Eligibility may also be restricted based on your home’s unique features. Talking with an agent from each company is likely the best way to know if you qualify for coverage.

Badge 1 Featured Citizens Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Citizens Insurance review Select an option Citizens Kin State Farm Tower Hill Caret Down Kin Rating: 2.6 stars out of 5 2.6 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Kin Insurance review Select an option Citizens Kin State Farm Tower Hill Caret Down State Farm Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full State Farm Insurance review Select an option Citizens Kin State Farm Tower Hill Caret Down Tower Hill Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Tower Hill Insurance review Overview Overview Overview Overview Citizens is a key player in the Florida home insurance market, but some homeowners may have other options. However, it’s important to note that — depending on your circumstances — you may not have any other option but Citizens. The company is there to provide coverage for homeowners who haven’t been able to find a policy elsewhere. If you do qualify for private coverage though, here are some of the best home insurance companies in Florida to consider. Kin operates in some of the more high-risk states: Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana, South Carolina and Virginia. Kin could be a good option if you value innovation, as the company takes a tech-forward approach to rates and claims that may appeal to homeowners looking for a non-traditional insurance experience. Kin doesn’t have a mobile app, though, and its small size precludes it from most third-party reviews. However they do have an A (Exceptional) rating from Demotech, a company that rates insurance providers on financial stability. State Farm may appeal to homeowners who like working with a local agent. As the country’s largest property and casualty insurer , State Farm is backed by A++ (Superior) AM Best financial strength and high third-party customer and claims satisfaction ratings. However, State Farm’s eligibility requirements in Florida may be strict, so not all homeowners will qualify. This company was founded in Florida and may be more familiar with the needs of Florida homeowners than other insurers. Tower Hill offers some unique optional coverage types, including screened porch coverage and lock replacement coverage. The company doesn’t offer a mobile app or online quotes, though, and its website has limited functionality for policy management. Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate No rates available No rates available $1,480 No rates available Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage No rates available No rates available $1,462 $1,457 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not rated Not rated 714/1,000 Not rated J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not rated Not rated 532/1,000 Not rated AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating Not rated Not rated A+ (Superior) Not rated

Is Citizens a good insurance company?

Citizens insures Florida homes that many other carriers shy away from. For homeowners in coastal areas and other storm-prone parts of the state, Citizens may be the only way to get home insurance coverage. As Florida’s home insurance market continues to fluctuate, Citizens may allow homeowners to obtain some measure of financial protection. However, Citizens does have a high NAIC Complaint Index, its policies are more basic than you could find elsewhere and you will eventually be required to buy flood insurance to get or maintain a Citizens’ home insurance policy. Remember that Citizens isn’t designed to be an insurer of choice, but rather an insurer of last resort. Citizens customer satisfaction When comparing home insurance companies, reviewing financial strength and customer satisfaction may help you determine if you will be satisfied with a carrier's service. Neither AM Best nor Demotech rates the company for financial strength, but Fitch Ratings gave the company a “stable” outlook with a AA rating for the second year in a row. This rating takes into account Citizens $3.5 billion in outstanding revenue bonds. It is projected to have more than 1.7 million policyholders and to have written $5.1 billion dollars in premium by the end of 2023. Citizens only exists in Florida. Although there are other companies with the same name in other states, they are not affiliated with Citizens in Florida. As a regional company, Citizens wasn’t rated by J.D. Power for claims satisfaction.

Citizens homeowners customer complaints

The National Association of Insurance Commissions (NAIC) does track complaints against Citizens. For home insurance, the company has an NAIC Complaint Index over four times higher than the baseline of 1.00. This could indicate that customers are often unsatisfied by the service they get from Citizens. However, with Citizens being a last-resort company, homeowners may have little or no choice but to purchase a policy from the carrier despite its high complaint index.

Frequently asked questions about Citizens

Is Citizens a sustainable company? Caret Down Citizens does not highlight any specific social responsibility actions. However, Citizens is a not-for-profit insurer and lists five core values on its website: public service, integrity, respect, responsiveness and sound judgment.

How do you file a claim with Citizens? Caret Down To file a claim with Citizens, you can call 1-866-411-2742 or file the report online or by mobile with Citizens myPolicy. When filing a claim, you may be asked for information like your policy number, your contact information, a description of the damage (including the date that it happened) and information about your mortgage company (if you have one). Once your claim has been filed, a Citizens adjuster will review your policy and the details of your loss to determine if you have coverage for the damages.

Can anyone in Florida get Citizens insurance? Caret Down Not all homes are eligible for coverage with Citizens. Here are a few of the guidelines to keep in mind when applying for a Citizens homeowners insurance policy: The homeowner must show they can not secure coverage with any other home insurance provider. The homeowner must show that the policies they can secure through the private market are too expensive — they must be at least 20 percent higher in cost than a comparable Citizens policy. Homes that are unsafe for occupancy or do not fulfill mandated repair requests are not eligible. The home must be owner occupied either year-round or seasonally.

Who owns Citizens Insurance in Florida? Caret Down Citizens is owned and operated by the State of Florida. It is considered a not-for-profit government entity that is funded by policyholder premiums. However, if the premiums collected cannot cover a specific catastrophic loss, Citizens is legally required to levy a Citizens Policyholder Surcharge. This is also known as a "Hurricane Tax" and applies to the premiums for most Florida policyholders with private insurers.

Clock Wait 46 years of industry expertise Search 122 carriers reviewed Location 20.7K ZIP codes examined Dollar Coin 1.2M quotes analyzed