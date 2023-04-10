Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
What is sinkhole insurance?
Key takeaways
- Sinkhole damage is listed among other home insurance exclusions such as earthquakes and mudslides in most home insurance policies.
- Florida and Tennessee are the only states that require insurance companies to offer sinkhole coverage. In other states, insurance carriers can choose whether or not to have sinkhole coverage available.
- When sinkhole coverage is available, there are two main coverage types — sinkhole loss coverage and catastrophic ground cover collapse coverage.
As a homeowner, becoming aware of the perils and natural hazards likely to impact your home can help you select a homeowners insurance policy with the right coverage. While many people are familiar with earthquakes and floods, a lesser-known but just as damaging peril is sinkholes. Sinkhold can be human-induced or occur naturally. When the ground below the land surface becomes eroded with water, this can cause a sudden collapse between one to one hundred feet deep. Whether the damage is minimal or causes a total collapse of your home, homeowners insurance typically does not cover sinkhole loss unless a sinkhole endorsement is purchased.
What is a sinkhole?
According to the U.S. Geological Society, a sinkhole is formed when bedrock, usually made up of limestone, salt beds or another similar substrate, is dissolved by acidic groundwater. When this happens, an underground void develops, and when it becomes unstable, a collapse happens.
Sinkhole activity can be caused by overdeveloped land or when land experiences a drought followed by a sudden influx of rain. Sometimes, ground erosion is small and rather unnoticeable, other times, it can be detrimental to homes and roadways.
A standard HO-3 policy, the most common type of home insurance, pays for the repairs to the physical structure of your dwelling, other structures and personal property from covered perils, but not usually the land it sits on and rarely the foundation. Sinkhole insurance is a special insurance policy that covers your home, other structures and personal belongings from sinkhole damage. Sinkhole insurance may also pay to stabilize your home’s land and cover the cost of repairing your foundation.
When a sinkhole event happens, it is typically categorized under the exclusion section of a home policy as "earth movement ". Earth movement is defined but not limited to earthquakes, landslides, mudflows, sinkholes, subsidence and erosion of earth. Most homeowners insurance policies usually do not include sinkhole coverage, but some states require for sinkhole endorsements to be available in areas prone to this type of loss.
How does sinkhole insurance work?
When you apply for coverage, the insurance company may inspect your property for any structural damage before issuing your sinkhole insurance policy. The land on your property may also be geologically tested to detect potential sinkholes.
In the event of a sinkhole, a claims adjuster may visit your home with other experts, like a geologist or engineer, to survey and investigate the damage before making any determinations on the cause of the claim and cost of repair.
There are two main types of sinkhole insurance — sinkhole loss coverage and catastrophic ground cover collapse coverage. Here are the differences in coverage:
- Sinkhole loss coverage: Sinkhole loss coverage is an insurance endorsement that typically covers man-made sinkholes, including those related to mining operations. It may or may not cover naturally occurring sinkholes.
- Catastrophic ground cover collapse coverage: Catastrophic ground collapse coverage protects your home if it falls into a sinkhole, and the foundation is damaged beyond repair. This type of coverage is only available in Florida, and it is required coverage. To qualify for catastrophic ground collapse coverage, your home must be condemned by a local government agency.
Who needs sinkhole insurance?
Sinkholes are most common in areas where the rocks beneath the ground surface are soft and porous, like limestone and gypsum, which can be dissolved by groundwater and create caverns beneath the land surface. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, about 25 percent of U.S. land is susceptible to sinkholes. The following states are particularly at risk for sinkholes:
- Alabama
- Florida
- Kentucky
- Missouri
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
However, sinkhole insurance is not as accessible as regular home insurance. Not every insurance company offers it. Out of the list above, Florida and Tennessee are the only states that require insurance providers to offer an optional sinkhole insurance policy. If you live in one of these states, you may be able to purchase sinkhole insurance as a home insurance endorsement or as an individual policy.
Keep in mind that some sinkhole insurance policies do not cover man-made sinkholes, which are more common in places like Pennsylvania. Homeowners who struggle to get sinkhole insurance can contact their state’s Department of Insurance to find out what coverage options and policies are available to them.
Is sinkhole insurance worth it?
If you own a home in a high-risk sinkhole area, sinkhole insurance could be something to consider. Without sinkhole insurance, you would have to pay out-of-pocket to repair or rebuild your home. Remember that most homeowners insurance companies do not cover sinkhole claims.
Although researchers believe a catastrophic sinkhole has a one in 100 chance of occurring in any year, you may still be affected by smaller sinkholes in your area. To decide if your home needs this type of insurance, some factors to think about are your location, the history of sinkholes in the areas surrounding you, as well as any irregular weather patterns like heavy rain or flooding, or man-made events near you that could accelerate the creation of a sinkhole. You may consider consulting insurance professionals in the area to see if supplementary sinkhole insurance is recommended for your property.
If you decide to purchase sinkhole insurance, you will likely have to pay a sinkhole deductible if you file a claim. The deductible is usually a percentage of the policy’s dwelling limit. For instance, in Florida, homeowners can choose a 1, 2, 5 or 10 percent deductible for their sinkhole insurance.