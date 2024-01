Best checking accounts for January 2024

Research methodology

To find the best checking accounts, Bankrate's editorial team analyzed various factors, such as fees, minimum balance requirements and annual percentage yield (APY) offered. All of the checking accounts listed are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) at banks or by the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund (NCUSIF) at National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) credit unions.

Account minimums, monthly service fees and ATM charges are some important things to consider when choosing a checking account. It's easy to find a checking account that doesn't charge fees and has minimal balance requirements. Many online banks offer them, and they are a good fit for many consumers.

Choosing a bank or credit union that's backed by the federal government will ensure your money is safe. Be sure to follow FDIC and NCUA limits and guidelines.

Bankrate's editorial team chose the criteria, developed a scoring system to determine the best checking accounts, and used its knowledge of financial services and banking experience to choose the best ways to rate them.

Bankrate's experience on financial advice and reporting

We strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy.