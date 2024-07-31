Disclosure Example

Explore checking basics

A woman uses mobile banking while eating.

5 must-have features for checking accounts

From no fees to online bill pay, here are the must-have checking account features.
By Karen Bennett
woman standing next to bike and looking at phone

What is overdraft protection?

If you overdraw your account frequently, then overdraft protection could be a good way to avoid hefty overdraft fees.
By Karen Bennett
4 min read
close up of hands signing a check

How to write a check: A step-by-step guide

Checks aren’t as ubiquitous as they once were, but you may still have to write one.
By René Bennett
6 min read

Get started with a checking account

Checking

Types of checking accounts

Whether you’re making payments online, using a debit card, or writing a physical check, a checking account is a necessity for most people. Here are some of the most-widely available types of checking accounts offered at banks and credit unions.

Arrow Right
Checking

Available balance vs. current balance

Learn about the two separate balances you may see when looking at your bank account.

Checking

Checking account fees

Learn about the different kinds of checking account fees and what you can do to avoid them.

Image for Bank account alerts to protect your money
Checking

Bank account alerts to protect your money

Explore the types of bank account alerts you can set up to help you stay informed about your finances whenever and wherever you are.

 

Arrow Right

Experts in all things banking

Our expert writers and editors bring you timely news and reliable information - backed by data and first-hand experience.

About Bankrate's team
Greg McBride

Greg McBride, CFAArrow Right

Chief Financial Analyst
Sarah Foster

Sarah FosterArrow Right

Principal U.S. Economy Reporter
Mark Hamrick

Mark HamrickArrow Right

Senior Economic Analyst

Latest articles

A brick and mortar bank building on a sunny day

Reasons to have a local bank

There’s more than one way to bank. Here are the reasons to consider banking locally.
Jul 31, 2024
Woman using laptop

7 banks that offer free checking accounts (or easily avoidable fees)

There’s no need to pay for a checking account when many banks offer free checking.
Jul 31, 2024
woman sitting on her couch and looking at her phone and credit card

Debit-card spending limits: How to increase yours

Knowing your limit before making a purchase can help you make smarter decisions.
Jul 30, 2024
Woman paying at the gas pump

Places you should avoid using your debit card

Debit cards are inherently less secure than credit cards, especially at these spots.
Jul 30, 2024
Women using tablet

Best online checking accounts for July 2024

Online checking accounts stand out for different features. Here’s our top picks.
Jul 18, 2024
Woman accessing her checking account at home on a laptop

Best business checking accounts for July 2024

Not paying fees and an easy way to bank should all be priorities. Here are some of our favorites.
Jul 08, 2024
Young Woman Depositing Check With Smartphone

How long does it take for a check to clear?

The amount of time can vary from check to check.
Jul 03, 2024
woman doing headstand

Available balance vs. current balance: What’s the difference?

Your bank accounts have two separate balances: the current balance and the available balance. Here’s the distinction.
Jun 27, 2024
woman looking tired at computer

5 ways to save for an unexpected job loss

Here’s how to financially prepare for the possibility of sudden unemployment.
Jul 31, 2024
coins in jar at the beach during sunset

Where to park you down payment this summer

We list three accounts to park your savings this summer as you wait to buy a house.
Jul 31, 2024
Man calculating finances

Super savers: How much is too much to put in a savings account?

Here’s how to determine the amount to put in savings — and what to do with the rest.
Jul 31, 2024
Person on laptop computer

Here’s everything savers need to know about APY

The APY percentage shows how much an account earns per year. Here’s what you need to know.
Jul 29, 2024
woman walking and looking at a phone

5 apps that help you manage your subscriptions

Subscriptions are easy to lose track of, but these apps can help restore order.
Jul 25, 2024
Whimsical illustration of a hand putting a quarter into a miniature but realistic high end safe. As if it were a piggy bank

What is the average interest rate for savings accounts?

Comparing savings rates can ensure you get the best return on your savings.
Jul 25, 2024
Financial manager meeting with couple in bank branch office

National average money market account rates for July 2024

Get the latest rates on top-yielding money market accounts.
Jul 25, 2024
measuring the waistline of cash bills, comical

Is a spending diet right for you? Here are the benefits and drawbacks

A spending diet can help you pursue your financial goals and save cash. Here’s how.
Jul 25, 2024
Smiling man using a tablet

How to choose a bank: 8 steps to take

Take these steps to ensure you’re choosing a bank that fits your individual needs.
Jul 31, 2024
A hand making an "OK" sign, a bank vault, and a check

Here’s how to use an extra paycheck this month

An extra paycheck in the month can be a game-changer for your finances. Here’s how.
Jul 31, 2024
Federal Reserve Bank Chair Jerome Powell at a news conference

Fed keeps rates on hold, signals possible rate cut in September

Economists and investors still expect the Fed to start cutting interest rates in September.
Jul 31, 2024
Fed Chair Jerome Powell Holds An News Conference On Interest Rates

Take these 12 steps before the Fed starts cutting interest rates

The Fed doesn’t look like it’s going to cut rates aggressively.
Jul 31, 2024
