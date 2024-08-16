At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Here is a list of our banking partners .

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Our writers and editors used an in-house natural language generation platform to assist with portions of this article, allowing them to focus on adding information that is uniquely helpful. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff prior to publication.

Online bill pay and peer-to-peer payment services have minimized the need for using checks as a form of payment, but occasionally you might still need to deposit a check.

Checks are a paper form of payment that can be deposited into a bank account in several ways, including through traditional and newer, digital methods. Here are five ways to deposit a check and the steps necessary for each.

Key takeaways Checks are becoming less common due to the rise of online bill pay and peer-to-peer payment services.

There are multiple ways to deposit a check, including through a bank branch, ATM, smartphone, online or through the U.S. Postal Service.

Safety precautions should be taken when depositing checks, such as endorsing the check and using valid identification.

It is important to confirm the legitimacy of a check before depositing it.

At your bank branch

One traditional way to deposit a check is at a bank or credit union by:

Endorsing the check: On the back of the check, there’s an area that says “endorse here” or something similar. At the bank or credit union, sign in this area to endorse the check. Filling out a deposit slip: The deposit slip shows the teller what you want to do with your check. You can get this at a bank branch, or there may be deposit slips in the back of your checkbook. On the slip, provide your name, account number and the cash amount of the deposit. If you’d like to receive any of the check amount in cash, note that too. If you’re receiving cash, make sure to sign the slip. Going to a teller: Present the check and deposit slip to the teller. The teller may ask for a driver’s license or other form of ID. Once the banker deposits the funds, you should receive a receipt.

Illustration by Bankrate

At an ATM

An alternative to going to the bank if you can’t make it during business hours is to deposit a check at an ATM. Not all ATMs allow customers to deposit checks, so check with the bank to see if its ATMs provide this service.

To deposit a check at an ATM:

Gather the needed items: Have your debit card and the signed check prepared beforehand. Insert your debit card and enter the PIN. Select the deposit account: In most cases, the funds will be deposited into a checking or savings account for safekeeping until the money is needed. Enter the deposit amount: Unless it’s an ATM that automatically scans checks, type the exact dollar amount of the check. Insert the check into the ATM’s slot. Confirm the dollar amount: You’ll see a dollar amount on the screen and be asked to verify the number. Depending on the ATM, there may be a few more questions to answer before the deposit is confirmed. Take the receipt and your debit card.

With a smartphone

A convenient and fast method for depositing checks is through mobile check deposit, through your bank’s mobile app (if offered). Using this feature, it’s possible to deposit a check from the comfort of your home by:

Opening the bank’s mobile app. Signing in with your credentials and finding the option for depositing checks. Endorsing the check: Sign the check as you would to deposit it at a bank. Additionally, make sure to either check the “For Mobile Deposit” box, or, if the check does not have this option, write “For Mobile Deposit Only” beneath the signature line. Taking a photo: Find good lighting, a flat surface and position the check in the camera’s frame. The app will likely show guidelines on the phone screen for positioning the check correctly. Once positioned, either you snap a picture or the app automatically does this. Repeat the process for both sides of the check. Providing some information: Enter the amount on the check in the app, and confirm that the app has read the account and routing numbers correctly.

Online

Like mobile check deposits, online deposits can be made at any time without having to go to a branch. But unlike mobile deposits that only require a smartphone camera lens to capture the check’s image, online check deposits require a scanner.

The steps to deposit a check online are:

Log in to the bank or credit union’s website, and find the online deposit tab. A high speed internet connection works best. Endorse the check: Sign the check before scanning it. Your bank or credit union may also require you to write “For Online Deposit Only,” “For Mobile Deposit Only” or something similar, which will likely be stated on the check deposit page. Scan both sides of the check: Unlike mobile check deposit, you can’t take a picture of the check with a phone for online deposit; it must be scanned. But, if you have an iPhone, it’s possible to scan the check using the Notes app. Choose the deposit account, and upload the scanned check images. Enter the check amount and submit.

At a U.S.P.S. Office

Some banks and credit unions allow customers to deposit checks by sending the check through the mail by:

Endorsing the check: Sign the check as you would with other deposit methods in the “endorse here” area. The bank may require the payee to write their account number and “For Deposit Only” or something similar below the signature as well. Fill out a deposit slip: You will need to send a deposit slip along with the check, which includes information such as the account number of the account to be deposited into, your name and the deposit amount. Address the check and deposit slip to the bank’s processing center: Make sure to address the envelope to an address provided by the bank for sending checks to, which can be found on the bank’s website or by calling a bank representative. Bring the envelope to a U.S. Postal Service office: Hand it to a postal worker rather than dropping it in the mailbox to ensure its safest transfer to the Postal Service. Send the envelope using certified or express mail, which requires someone to sign for the check when it’s delivered and provides confirmation that it was safely received by the bank.

Tips for safely depositing checks

Here are some tips for safely depositing checks:

Bring a valid ID : When depositing a check at a bank branch, ensure you have a valid form of identification, such as a driver’s license or passport.

: When depositing a check at a bank branch, ensure you have a valid form of identification, such as a driver’s license or passport. Use mobile deposit wisely : Ensure your banking app is downloaded from a trusted source like Google Play Store or Apple App Store to avoid fraudulent apps. Capture clear, well-lit images of the check on a flat surface.

: Ensure your banking app is downloaded from a trusted source like Google Play Store or Apple App Store to avoid fraudulent apps. Capture clear, well-lit images of the check on a flat surface. Confirm the deposit : After submitting a mobile deposit, keep the physical check until you confirm that the funds have been credited to your account. This can typically be done by checking your account statement online.

: After submitting a mobile deposit, keep the physical check until you confirm that the funds have been credited to your account. This can typically be done by checking your account statement online. Securely store or destroy the check: Once the check clears, store it securely for a few days (typically five to 14 days) before shredding it to prevent any potential misuse.

Bottom line

Depositing a check is relatively similar no matter which method you choose. Always endorse the check, and you may need to write an extra note below the signature if the check isn’t being directly handed to a bank teller. The check may take a couple of days to clear before the funds become available.

Make sure the check is legitimate before endorsing and depositing it by confirming that the amount is correct and that it is issued by a legitimate bank. If you suspect a fake check, report it to the Federal Trade Commission.