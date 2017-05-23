Best high-yield checking accounts - February 2024
Best available rates across different account types for Wednesday, February 28, 2024
What To Know First
A high-yield checking account provides the best of both worlds, allowing you to handle everyday financial transactions while earning a competitive rate of return. This type of account is convenient for anyone who prefers to keep all of their money in one place, rather than separating it into checking and savings accounts.
Many high-yield checking accounts, for example, impose requirements that you’ll need to meet in order to earn a high rate of return. It’s important to find one with manageable requirements and that won’t charge fees that would eat away at your balance.
Bankrate’s picks for the top high-yield checking accounts
- Presidential Bank Advantage Checking Account: Up to 4.62% APY; $500 minimum opening deposit
- Axos Bank Rewards Checking Account: Up to 3.30% APY; $50 minimum opening deposit
- Lake Michigan Credit Union Max Checking Account: 3.00% APY; $0 minimum balance
- Heritage Bank eCentive Checking Account: 2.02% APY; $100 minimum opening deposit
- Quontic Bank High-Interest Checking Account: Up to 1.10% APY; $100 minimum opening deposit
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Nov. 30, 2023, and may vary by region for some products. Bankrate includes only Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) banks or National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) credit unions in its listings.
The following accounts can be found at most banks and credit unions. They’re federally insured for up to $250,000 and offer a safe place to put your money while earning interest.
Certificate of Deposit (CD)
CDs are best for individuals looking for a guaranteed rate of return that’s typically higher than a savings account. In exchange for a higher rate, funds are tied up for a set period of time and early withdrawal penalties may apply.
Checking account
Checking accounts are best for individuals who want to keep their money safe while still having easy, day-to-day access to their funds. ATM and other transactional fees may apply.
Savings / Money Market Accounts (MMA)
Savings and MMAs are good options for individuals looking to save for shorter-term goals. They’re a safe way to separate your savings from everyday cash, but may require larger minimum balances and have transfer limitations.
Presidential Bank, Advantage Checking Account: Up to 4.62% APY; $500 minimum opening deposit
Based in Bethesda, Maryland, Presidential Bank operates 10 branches and offers accounts nationwide online. To earn the Advantage Checking Account APY, you’ll need to meet requirements regarding direct deposits and electronic withdrawals.
Portion of balance that earns high APY: The 4.62 percent APY will be earned on the portion of your balance up to $25,000. An APY of 3.62 percent will be earned on any portion over that amount.
Direct deposit requirements: You’ll need to set up direct deposits of $500 or more from your payroll, Social Security, pension or annuity payments.
Electronic withdrawal requirements: At least seven withdrawals need to take place each month through ATMs, bill payments, Automated Clearing House (ACH) or Point-of-Sale (POS) withdrawals.
What to watch out for: If the direct deposit and electronic withdrawal requirements are not met in a given month, the rate earned will be only 0.10 percent.
Axos Bank, Rewards Checking Account: Up to 3.30% APY, $50 minimum opening deposit
Axos Bank is an online-only bank that offers a full suite of deposit products, including several checking accounts. The Rewards Checking Account works differently from many other high-yield checking accounts in that it provides separate interest-earning opportunities. If you meet the requirements for all of them, you’ll earn a combined APY of 3.3 percent.
Portion of balance that earns high APY: You can earn up to 3.3 percent on balances up to $50,000, and no interest is earned on any portion