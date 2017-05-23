Best high-yield checking accounts - February 2024

Karen Bennett
Marc Wojno

Best available rates across different account types for Wednesday, February 28, 2024

this post may contain references to products from our partners.

Bankrate’s picks for the top high-yield checking accounts

Presidential Bank, Advantage Checking Account: Up to 4.62% APY; $500 minimum opening deposit

Based in Bethesda, Maryland, Presidential Bank operates 10 branches and offers accounts nationwide online. To earn the Advantage Checking Account APY, you’ll need to meet requirements regarding direct deposits and electronic withdrawals.

Portion of balance that earns high APY: The 4.62 percent APY will be earned on the portion of your balance up to $25,000. An APY of 3.62 percent will be earned on any portion over that amount.

Direct deposit requirements: You’ll need to set up direct deposits of $500 or more from your payroll, Social Security, pension or annuity payments.

Electronic withdrawal requirements: At least seven withdrawals need to take place each month through ATMs, bill payments, Automated Clearing House (ACH) or Point-of-Sale (POS) withdrawals.

What to watch out for: If the direct deposit and electronic withdrawal requirements are not met in a given month, the rate earned will be only 0.10 percent.

Axos Bank, Rewards Checking Account: Up to 3.30% APY, $50 minimum opening deposit

Axos Bank is an online-only bank that offers a full suite of deposit products, including several checking accounts. The Rewards Checking Account works differently from many other high-yield checking accounts in that it provides separate interest-earning opportunities. If you meet the requirements for all of them, you’ll earn a combined APY of 3.3 percent.

Portion of balance that earns high APY: You can earn up to 3.3 percent on balances up to $50,000, and no interest is earned on any portion