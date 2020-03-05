banking Reviews
Read our Review of

Heritage Bank Review 2023

Written by
Matthew Goldberg
Edited by
Nell McPherson
Updated September 14, 2023
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .

On This Page

At a glance

3.8
Bankrate Score
Caret Down

CDs

Checking

Savings

About Bankrate Score

Overview

Heritage Bank is best for those who want a high-interest checking account and refunds on ATM transactions.

Highlights

  • ATM Fee Refunds
  • Reward Checking
Compare offers
Info
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.60
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 2/2/2024
$0
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer: No account fees & earn up to $300 w/ direct deposit. Terms apply.
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
5.00
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 2/2/2024
$0
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer: Plus, no monthly fees and unlimited free external transfers
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.35
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 2/2/2024
$1
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer:

Overall

Heritage Bank is based in Spicer, Minnesota. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts and CDs.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    It offers a very competitive APY on its eCentive checking account.

  • Checkmark

    The eCentive account offers generous refunds on domestic ATM fees and on Mastercard cross border or currency conversion fees.

  • Checkmark

    The bank offers a variety of CD terms. These CDs have unlimited rate bumps and penalty-free withdrawals available for medical expenses. (These features have rules and restrictions.)

Cons

  • Savers can find higher yields elsewhere.

  • The bank’s eCentive checking account customers have to meet certain criteria to get the competitive APY.

  • Heritage Bank doesn’t offer a money market account.

Heritage Bank banking products

3.4
Bankrate Score
Compare top savings rates

Heritage Bank savings overview

Heritage Bank offers four savings accounts, including a health savings account, but for this review Bankrate focused on the Heritage Direct Savings account, which requires at least $1,000 to open and earn interest. If you don't maintain at least $1,000 in the account, you get socked with a $17 monthly service charge.

The account does not come with a debit card and there is a $30 fee if it is closed within six months of opening. You must have a linked checking account with any U.S.-chartered bank to transfer money to or from Heritage Direct Savings.

Overall, Heritage Bank's savings accounts have APYs that are lower than the national average. The Jumbo Deposit Account and the Health Savings Accounts are the exception.

The highest APY on a savings account at Heritage Bank is with the Jumbo Deposit account, which requires a minimum balance of $230,000 for that APY. And the Health Savings Account also had the highest APY for a savings account at the bank during our review on balances of at least $5,000.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Heritage Bank offers a variety of savings accounts to suit different needs, including a health savings account.

  • Checkmark

    The APY on the Heritage Direct Savings Account is higher than the national average.

Cons

  • Higher yields can be found elsewhere, especially at online banks.

  • At least $230,000 is needed in the Jumbo Deposit account to earn the bank's top APY. (The bank’s HSA also has the same APY with $5,000 required.)

  • See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.

    Heritage Bank
    APY
    APY
    Info
    National average APY
    How do we get this data?
    Info
Compare Offer
Info
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.60
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 2/2/2024
Info
$0
Min balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer: No account fees & earn up to $300 w/ direct deposit. Terms apply.

Bank experience

Heritage Bank has a highly rated mobile app that allows customers to manage and monitor accounts and make mobile deposits. Person-to-person payments can be made with the myHeritage Digital Banking feature. The myMoney tool lets customers set and track savings and spending goals, tag purchases and monitor their net worth.

The bank’s website offers a live chat feature for customers with an account or other questions. Customer service is also available by phone. In addition, Heritage’s website allows customers to set appointments with staff for such things as opening or closing accounts, applying for loans and more.

The bank has hybrid ATMs at some locations that permit cash withdrawals from checking or savings accounts with an on-screen teller. Live video tellers are available weekdays and Saturdays.

About Heritage Bank

Heritage Bank is a community bank headquartered in Spicer, Minnesota. It was established in 1964 and has eight locations in Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota. The bank offers full-service personal and business banking.

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

Up next

Read more Banking Reviews

Ally Bank

4.9 Bankrate Score

Capital One

4.8 Bankrate Score

EverBank

4.8 Bankrate Score

Quontic Bank

4.8 Bankrate Score

Discover Bank

4.7 Bankrate Score

American Express Bank

4.6 Bankrate Score

LendingClub Bank

4.6 Bankrate Score

Alliant Credit Union

4.6 Bankrate Score

Citibank

4.5 Bankrate Score

iGObanking

4.5 Bankrate Score