Texas Capital Bank Review 2023
At a glance
CDs
Checking
Savings
MMA
Overview
The bank is best for consumers who live in Texas seeking accounts with relatively low minimum deposit requirements and competitive CD rates.
Highlights
- ATM Fee Refunds
- Low Min Deposit
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Overall
Texas Capital Bank is a commercial bank based in Dallas that offers consumer deposit products, credit cards and personal loans. A regional institution, Texas Capital offers competitive APYs on their CDs and savings accounts, though its money market and checking accounts are a tad lackluster, offering paltry interest rates compared to top-performing banks. While the bank is primarily headquartered in Texas, customers can get access to their money without fees using Allpoint ATMs scattered across the country.
Pros
-
The bank offers competitive APYs for its CDs.
-
Standard deposit products have low opening balance requirements.
-
The standard checking account doesn’t have monthly fees.
-
The bank has generous ATM access through its partnership with Allpoint.
-
Texas Capital Bank has a big umbrella, with commercial services and one online-only banking division.
Cons
-
If you don’t live in Texas and prefer in-person banking, this bank is not a good fit.
-
Yields on most deposits are either so-so or below national averages.
Texas Capital Bank banking products
FEATURES
Texas Capital Bank savings overview
Texas Capital Bank also offers a savings account for minors, called the Savings-Minor account, which offers the same APY as the regular savings account and offers a debit card upon request. In contrast to the regular checking account, you only need $25 to get started, but you need to visit a branch in order to open it.
Pros
-
There’s a low minimum deposit to open an account.
-
Both savings account options come with a Visa debit card.
-
Neither of the accounts incur monthly fees.
Cons
-
There are banks that pay much higher APYs on savings accounts.
-
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bank experience
Customer service by phone is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central time, Monday through Friday. You can also email the bank. The bank has a mobile app that gets mixed reviews among iOS and Android device users. Person-to-person payments can be made using Zelle.
You can use your Texas Capital Bank-issued debit card at ATMs in the Pulse, Cirrus, Accel and Allpoint networks, but to avoid a service fee, use a Texas Capital Bank or Allpoint network ATM. The debit card works with Apple Pay and Google Pay.
About Texas Capital Bank
Texas Capital Bank is an FDIC-insured commercial bank that offers personal banking products, including checking and savings accounts, CDs, money market accounts, credit cards and personal loans. It is headquartered in Dallas, with banking centers in Austin, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and New York City.
Texas Capital Bank has one online-only banking division: Bask Bank, which offers a savings account that earns American Airlines miles instead of interest.
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
