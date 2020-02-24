banking Reviews
Texas Capital Bank Review 2023

Written by
Marcos Cabello
Edited by
Nell McPherson
Updated January 11, 2024
At a glance

Best regional bank
4.2
Bankrate Score
Caret Down

CDs

Checking

Savings

MMA

About Bankrate Score

Overview

The bank is best for consumers who live in Texas seeking accounts with relatively low minimum deposit requirements and competitive CD rates.

Highlights

  • ATM Fee Refunds
  • Low Min Deposit
Overall

Texas Capital Bank is a commercial bank based in Dallas that offers consumer deposit products, credit cards and personal loans. A regional institution, Texas Capital offers competitive APYs on their CDs and savings accounts, though its money market and checking accounts are a tad lackluster, offering paltry interest rates compared to top-performing banks. While the bank is primarily headquartered in Texas, customers can get access to their money without fees using Allpoint ATMs scattered across the country.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    The bank offers competitive APYs for its CDs.

  • Checkmark

    Standard deposit products have low opening balance requirements.

  • Checkmark

    The standard checking account doesn’t have monthly fees.

  • Checkmark

    The bank has generous ATM access through its partnership with Allpoint.

  • Checkmark

    Texas Capital Bank has a big umbrella, with commercial services and one online-only banking division.

Cons

  • If you don’t live in Texas and prefer in-person banking, this bank is not a good fit.

  • Yields on most deposits are either so-so or below national averages.

Texas Capital Bank banking products

3.5
Bankrate Score
Compare top savings rates

Texas Capital Bank savings overview

Texas Capital Bank's Consumer Savings account requires $100 to open, and it comes with a Visa debit card upon request.This account’s APY is best described as middling: It isn’t the best out there, but it far surpasses the national average.

Texas Capital Bank also offers a savings account for minors, called the Savings-Minor account, which offers the same APY as the regular savings account and offers a debit card upon request. In contrast to the regular checking account, you only need $25 to get started, but you need to visit a branch in order to open it.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    There’s a low minimum deposit to open an account.

  • Checkmark

    Both savings account options come with a Visa debit card.

  • Checkmark

    Neither of the accounts incur monthly fees.

Cons

  • There are banks that pay much higher APYs on savings accounts.

Bank experience

Customer service by phone is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central time, Monday through Friday. You can also email the bank. The bank has a mobile app that gets mixed reviews among iOS and Android device users. Person-to-person payments can be made using Zelle.

You can use your Texas Capital Bank-issued debit card at ATMs in the Pulse, Cirrus, Accel and Allpoint networks, but to avoid a service fee, use a Texas Capital Bank or Allpoint network ATM. The debit card works with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

About Texas Capital Bank

Texas Capital Bank is an FDIC-insured commercial bank that offers personal banking products, including checking and savings accounts, CDs, money market accounts, credit cards and personal loans. It is headquartered in Dallas, with banking centers in Austin, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and New York City.

Texas Capital Bank has one online-only banking division: Bask Bank, which offers a savings account that earns American Airlines miles instead of interest.

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

