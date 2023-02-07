You’ll grow your savings much faster with a robust interest rate, and they’re easier to find than you might think.

Marcos Cabello is a banking writer at Bankrate, where he’s dedicated to helping readers make the best decisions about their finances. Currently, Marcos writes about consumer banking, reviewing deposit products like certificates of deposit, savings, checking and money market accounts. Previously, Marcos wrote about money for CNET and NextAdvisor, running the gamut of personal finance topics including U.S. economic policy and cryptocurrency.

Marcos obtained his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his law degree from Boston University School of Law.

If you don’t find Marcos behind his computer screen, you’ll probably find him behind another screen, playing the newest Nintendo Switch title, streaming the latest TV show, reading a book on his Kindle or doing some creative writing.

Find Marcos beyond Bankrate

CNET author page: https://www.cnet.com/profiles/marcoscabello/

Marcos wants you to know

Interest rates on deposit products, like certificates of deposit, money market and savings accounts, have skyrocketed over the past year. But not all banks have made the shift, including some of the largest in the U.S. As such, many consumers are still clinging to accounts that offer yields much lower than the national average. If you’re looking for a new savings account, make sure to look around, as you can easily find robust yields at online-only banks.

Marcos's recommended readings