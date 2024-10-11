banking Reviews
Openbank Bank Review 2024

Marcos Cabello
Marc Wojno
Updated October 11, 2024
At a glance

3.3
Bankrate Score
Savings

Overview

Openbank is best for customers who seek a digital banking experience, as it is Santander Bank's new digital division, featuring a single savings account with a relatively low minimum deposit and no monthly fee.

Highlights

  • High APY
Overall

Openbank launched with just one account: its High Yield Savings account. True to its name, the account offers a top-notch APY, even as many banks reduce the interest rates on their deposit accounts in reaction to the Federal Reserve’s recent rate cut. More deposit products — including certificates of deposit and a checking account — are expected to launch sometime next year.

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    Openbank’s savings account comes with a top-tier APY.

  • Checkmark Icon

    There are no fees associated with Openbank’s savings account.

  • Checkmark Icon

    Accounts can be opened online.

Cons

  • Openbank offers just one savings account to pick from.

  • As a new bank, the quality of Openbank’s customer and digital experience is yet to be determined.

  • Santander Bank’s physical footprint in the U.S. is in most of the northeast and in Miami, Fla. Only residents from states outside of those areas can open an account at Openbank.

We want to know what you think about Openbank

Openbank banking products

4.8
5.25% APY
$500 minimum deposit to open

Openbank savings overview

Openbank’s High Yield Savings account offers a highly competitive annual percentage yield (APY). While there’s a $500 minimum deposit requirement, the account doesn’t charge a monthly fee. As a digital bank with just one savings account, Openbank doesn’t offer debit cards or ATM access at this time.

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    Openbank offers a top-notch APY on its savings account.

  • Checkmark Icon

    There’s no monthly maintenance fee.

Cons

  • Other online banks don’t have minimum deposit requirements.

  • Openbank doesn’t offer debit cards or ATM access at this time.

Current Savings Rate
Bank fees

Fee Charged
Overdraft fee N/A
Non-sufficient funds fee N/A
Account maintenance fees None
Out-of-network ATM fee N/A
Excessive transaction fee None

Customer experience

As a newly launched bank, the quality of Openbank’s customer support and digital experience is still largely unknown. Customers can generally get help through Openbank’s mobile app or over the phone Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Openbank offers a mobile app on both the Apple App and Google Play stores. There aren’t many user reviews on either platform since the bank launched very recently, but iOS users generally rate the app better than Android users at this time.

About Openbank

Openbank is the new digital arm of Santander Bank. It launched in October 2024 with just one savings account, which is available only for residents of states outside of Satander’s physical footprint. Openbank is FDIC-insured through Santander Bank, but deposits across both banks are insured together, not separately.

Openbank Bank FAQs

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

