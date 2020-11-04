Santander Bank Review 2024
At a glance
CDs
Checking
Savings
Overview
Santander Bank operates primarily in the Northeast and is best suited to those living near a branch in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Delaware, New Hampshire and Miami, Florida.
Highlights
- Free Checking
- Top CD Rates
- Highly Rated App
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Overall
Santander Bank has branches mainly in the Northeast. Its biggest presence is in Massachusetts, where it has nearly 200 locations. The bank’s offerings include a variety of savings and checking accounts, along with several terms of CDs. Some accounts can be opened online, while others need to be opened in person at branches. Those seeking a high-yield savings account won’t find it here, however, as the account earns below the national average.
Pros
-
Santander Bank operates 420 branches almost exclusively in the Northeast.
-
Santander offers three checking accounts, one savings account and CDs in a wide range of terms.
-
Appointments to open accounts and other banking needs can be booked on Santander’s website.
Cons
-
Those living outside of the Northeast or Miami will probably want to bank elsewhere.
-
The Santander Savings Account rate is below the national average for annual percentage yields (APYs).
Santander Bank banking products
SCORE BREAKDOWN
FEATURES
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account. APY as of 1/17/2024
Santander Bank savings overview
There’s a low $25 minimum opening deposit requirement. While there’s a $3 out-of-network ATM fee, account holders under age 26 get ATM fees waived. The account’s APY is minimal.
Pros
-
Only $25 is needed to open the Santander Savings Account.
Cons
-
The savings account pays an APY below the national average.
-
To avoid the $1 monthly fee, account holders need to have either an average daily minimum balance of $100 or a Santander checking account, or to be under 26 years of age.
-
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.Santander BankAPYAPYNational average APYHow do we get this data?
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged
|Overdraft fee
|$15
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|$0
|Monthly maintenance fee
|$10 for Simply Right Checking account when requirements are not met
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|$3 for Simply Right Checking account; $2 when account owner is under 26 years old
|Paper statement fee
|$3 for Simply Right Checking; $0 for savings accounts
About Santander Bank
Santander Bank operates 420 branches, nearly all of which are in eight Eastern states: Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Delaware and New Hampshire. It also has a branch in Miami and provides a network of more than 2,000 ATMs.
Santander Bank is a subsidiary of Banco Santander SA, based in Madrid. It was founded in 1857 when Queen Isabella II of Spain signed a Royal Decree authorizing its incorporation. Today, the bank has $89.5 billion in assets in the U.S. and 149 million customers globally, according to its website.
Customer experience
Santander Bank’s app is highly rated. It earned 4.7 stars in the Apple App Store and 4.4 stars on Google Play. Customers can use the app to send and receive funds via Zelle.
Customer service by phone. Customers seeking assistance can speak with a live agent by phone from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Saturday. The bank’s site provides estimated call wait times. Live chat is unavailable.
Limited ATM network. Santander’s network of 2,000-plus ATMs includes those located in CVS Pharmacy stores, mainly in the Northeast.
Scored slightly below average by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction. Among banks in the New England region included in J.D. Power’s 2023 Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, Santander scored 621 points on a 1,000-point scale for overall customer satisfaction. The regional average was listed as 630.
How Santander Bank compares to other banks
Santander Bank vs. TD Bank
Both Santander Bank and TD Bank have origins that date back to the 1800s, and both currently maintain branches in the eastern U.S. TD Bank has a wider reach, however, with more than 1,100 branches in 16 states. By comparison, Santander only has around 420 branches in nine states. TD Bank offers nearly 2,700 ATMs, while Santander offers more than 2,000.
The savings accounts from both Santander and TD Bank earn yields that are near rock-bottom, although Santander’s account pays a slightly higher APY. Both banks offer a number of CD terms that earn high yields, while TD Bank requires a slightly lower minimum deposit to open a CD. However, to earn the highest yield for TD Bank’s CDs, you must also have a checking account with the bank — Santander doesn’t have such a requirement. Both banks offer multiple checking accounts.
Santander Bank FAQs
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
