15 Best cash back credit cards for June 2024

Written by
Steve Dashiell
Edited by
Nouri Zarrugh
Reviewed by
Jason Steele
Edited by
Nouri Zarrugh
Reviewed by
Jason Steele
Updated June 03, 2024

The listings that appear on the website are from credit card companies from which Bankrate receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). This site does not include all credit card companies or all available credit card offers. Here's an explanation for

Cash back credit cards earn a small percentage of your purchases back, redeemable in the form of statement credits, gift cards, direct deposits or more. Many of these cards earn cash back on eligible categories automatically, with some requiring quarterly activations to achieve the highest rate. The best cash back cards on the market offer high cash back rates and flexible reward categories, letting you earn anywhere from 1 percent to 6 percent cash back on common spending items, including travel, groceries, gas and more. Here are the best cash back cards on the market for May 2024.

Filter by

Info

Best for flat-rate rewards

Image of Wells Fargo Active Cash&#174; Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Bankrate score

4.3
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
chance of approval
Info
Apply now Lock
on Wells Fargo's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Info

Rewards rate

Info

2%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Info

Best for online shopping

Image of Blue Cash Everyday&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Bankrate score

4.6
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
chance of approval
Info
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

Info

Rewards rate

Info

1% - 3%

Annual fee

APR

Best for rotating categories

Image of Discover it&#174; Cash Back

Discover it® Cash Back

Bankrate score

4.4
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Apply now Lock
on Discover's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Info

Rewards rate

Info

1% - 5%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Info

Best for dining

Image of Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

5.0
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
chance of approval
Info
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Info

Rewards rate

Info

1% - 8%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Info

Best for everything else

Image of Citi Double Cash&reg; Card

Citi Double Cash® Card

Bankrate score

4.2
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
chance of approval
Info
Apply now Lock
on Citi's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Info

Rewards rate

Info

1% - 5%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Info

Best for groceries

Image of Blue Cash Preferred&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Bankrate score

4.4
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
chance of approval
Info
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

Info

Rewards rate

Info

1% - 6%

Annual fee

APR

Best for drugstores and dining

Image of Chase Freedom Unlimited&#174;

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Bankrate score

4.8
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Apply now Lock
on Chase's secure site

Intro offer

Info

Rewards rate

Info

1.5% - 5%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Info

Best for simplicity

Image of Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

3.8
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
chance of approval
Info
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Info

Rewards rate

Info

1.5% - 5%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Info

Best for flexibility

Image of Bank of America&#174; Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Bankrate score

4.3
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
chance of approval
Info
Apply now Lock
on Bank of America's secure site

Intro offer

Info

Rewards rate

Info

1% - 3%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Info

Best for Bank of America customers

Image of Bank of America&reg; Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card

Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card

Bankrate score

3.8
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
chance of approval
Info
Apply now Lock
on Bank of America's secure site

Intro offer

Info

Rewards rate

Info

1.5%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Info

Best for stacking

Image of Citi Custom Cash&reg; Card

Citi Custom Cash® Card

Bankrate score

4.4
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
chance of approval
Info
Apply now Lock
on Citi's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Info

Rewards rate

Info

1% - 5%

Annual fee

Regular APR