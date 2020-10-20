TD Cash Credit Card review

Why you might want the TD Bank Cash Credit Card

The TD Bank Cash Credit Card is great for those who want flexibility in how they earn rewards, as it has customizable spending categories each quarter. The welcome bonus is also very easy to earn, and it comes with a nice roster of perks that are extremely useful for traveling.

Welcome bonus: Decent spending requirement compared to similar cards

The TD Cash Credit Card comes with a straightforward and easy-to-earn sign-up bonus. You’ll receive $150 in bonus cash back after you spend $1,000 within the first 90 days of opening your credit card account. The spending requirement is somewhat attainable, but not on par with other cash back cards such as the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. There are also some cash back cards that require you to spend over $1,000 to earn a higher cash back bonus amount.

The Citi Double Cash Card has a 20,000 ThankYou Points bonus (worth $200 when redeemed as cash back) after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first six months of account opening. The Double Cash does give you more time to meet the spend requirement, however, its more than the spend than the TD Cash Credit Card requires, so the TD Bank Cash’s welcome bonus could be more reasonable than some of the best cash back cards on the market.

Intro APR: Decent offer for balance transfers

The TD Cash credit card offers a 0 percent intro APR on balance transfers for the first 15 billing cycles after opening your account. After that, your standard variable APR will be either 20.24 percent, 25.24 percent or 30.24 percent for balance transfers, depending on your creditworthiness. The intro APR period is a great but average length, as the previously mentioned Wells Fargo Active Cash Card offers an intro APR of the same length and similar APR range, as well as the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card — but both of these cash back cards offer an intro APR on purchases as well, something the TD Bank Cash Card does not (See Rates & Fees for the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards card).

But if you have a large balance from an existing card, the TD Bank Cash’s intro APR period would be just as helpful as most other cash back cards with comparable offers. However, there are other options if you need a longer amount of time to pay off a balance transfer, such as the Discover it® Balance Transfer (offer expired)– which gives you 0 percent intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months (17.24 percent to 28.24 percent variable APR after that), plus rotating cash back categories and a Discover Match welcome bonus that will match all cash back earned at the end of your first year of having the card. Not only that, but you’re given a short intro APR for purchases as well.

Rewards: Offers customizable spending categories

Once you receive your TD Bank Cash Card, you can start earning rewards on every purchase. This is a particularly great choice for people who love dining out — rivaling the top cash back cards with no annual fee. You can earn unlimited 2 percent and 3 percent cash back on your top two spending categories: dining, entertainment, gas, grocery and travel. The bonus categories you choose can be switched up to four times a year. And for a limited time, you can earn 5 percent cash back on eligible gas station purchases for six months (or up to $6,000 in spend; whichever comes first). It’s important to note, however, that superstores and warehouses (think Target, Walmart or Costco) will only qualify for 1 percent cash back.

The flexibility of being able to rotate the categories to fit your needs is the biggest perk of this card. There are some cash back cards that offer a higher cash back rate, such as the Discover it® Cash Back, which allows 5 percent cash back on rotating categories each quarter (after activation; up to $1,500 in purchases, then 1 percent), but you’d have a spending cap on purchases and you can’t choose which categories Discover will reward that quarter, unlike with the TD Bank Cash, which offers unlimited cash back on all purchases and your pick of categories.

Cardholder perks: Access to boosted Visa perks

This card takes care of its users from start to finish, offering a simple application, lots of security features and convenient benefits that make it easy to use on the go.