I'm passionate about helping others gain control of their finances and live the life they want to live, which is why I focus on creating engaging, informative content that rises above the noise to help readers make better decisions about the credit cards they choose.

Re'Dreyona Walker is an editor for Bankrate and CreditCards.com, focusing on credit card product guides and reviews. As a personal finance expert, she is dedicated to providing honest, in-depth advice on topics such as balance transfer cards, credit card debt and credit card fees to assist readers in managing their credit. She is also knowledgeable about cash back, points and miles rewards, which enables her to help readers find the best credit cards for their needs.

Before joining CreditCards.com and Bankrate in January 2022, Re’Dreyona began writing and editing in the personal finance space for digital marketing company Three Ships, where she wrote automotive content covering various finance-related topics like insurance, warranties, and shipping for various online publications such as Motor1, The Detroit Bureau, Automoblog and more.

When she isn’t sifting through Bankrate articles, Re'Dreyona spends her free time reading new books, watching historical fiction shows and movies, and visiting museums, bookshops, and restaurants. She also enjoys spending time with family and friends, traveling, and tending to her growing collection of plants and art pieces.

Re’Dreyona wants you to know

Building credit as a young Gen Zer like myself isn't as easy as it sounds. Depending on your circumstances, it could be easy to get a credit card, but it's not so easy to keep it in good standing. A few tips I’ve learned for building your credit while you're still learning the ropes are to not apply for too many cards at once. Apply for one or two — and only one major credit card at first. If you qualify for more than one, apply for them after you've had that first card for several months.

Use your credit card responsibly by paying off your balance every month, and try not to carry a balance over from month to month. It’s best to not use more than 30 percent of your available credit limit. Keep an eye on your credit score by checking it once a year at least to see where you could improve. And lastly, choose wisely, as it’s important to do your research before settling with your first credit card.

Re’Dreyona’s recommended readings