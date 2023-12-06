Capital on Tap Business Credit Card review: Worth it for a chance at a high limit?

Why you might want a different business credit card

Though the card offers a high credit limit and consistent flat rewards rate, there are a few drawbacks to consider.

Welcome offer: High spending requirement with low reward

The Capital on Tap Business card’s current welcome offer holds decent value for a no-annual-fee card but its extremely high spending requirement is unreasonable. You’ll earn $200 after you spend $15,000 with the card in the first three months. While the Capital on Tap Business card deserves credit for offering any sort of sign-up bonus, a $200 bonus is a bit lower than the offers you’ll find on several competing cards, and definitely too low for its spending requirement.

Though a sign-up bonus should never be your main reason for applying for a card, it can sometimes be the deciding factor when comparing cards that are nearly identical. This puts the Capital on Tap Business card at a slight disadvantage when you consider it next to comparable flat-rate business cards. The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card, for instance, offers $750 cash back when you spend $6,000 in your first three months, has the same flat rewards rate and also charges no annual fee.

APR: A sky-high maximum

While you could wind up with an APR as low as 18.49 percent variable — slightly lower than the average business card interest rate and below the average credit card APR — you could also face a rate as high as 35.99 percent variable. That’s an extremely wide range of potential APRs and the high-end is higher than many penalty APRs imposed on consumer credit cards.

Several no-annual-fee business cards match the Capital on Tap Business card’s cash back rate, 0 percent intro APR offer, and sign-up bonus, while carrying lower high-end APRs. You’d be wise to compare this card with many of the other business credit cards available. Depending on your credit score, you might find that those cards' APRs are more reasonable.

Rewards: Competitors beat the cash back rate

You’ll earn a flat 1.5 percent cash back rate on all purchases with the Capital on Tap Business card. This is a common flat rate for a business rewards card, but it’s not the highest rate you can get, even for no annual fee.

A few competing business cards offer 2 percent back or 2X points on all spending with no annual fee. If earning rewards is your focus and you want to stick with a card that earns at the same rate on all purchases, there’s not much reason to opt for the Capital on Tap Business card and its 1.5 percent cash back rate over a no-annual-fee card that offers 2 percent back.

If you’re set on avoiding an annual fee, the Capital on Tap Business card’s unlimited 1.5 percent rewards rate can still offer solid value. It just doesn’t stand out from the crowd.