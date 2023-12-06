Capital on Tap Business Credit Card review: Worth it for a chance at a high limit?

Though its cash back rate is mediocre, it stands out for its soft pull application process and potentially high credit limit

Written by
India Davis
Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
Reviewed by
Re'Dreyona Walker
 /  12 min
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for and how we rate our cards. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Snapshot

3.5

Bankrate rating
Info

Bottom line

The Capital on Tap Business card could be a great fit for small-business owners who need a lot of purchasing power and want to streamline earning rewards. But if you’re looking to maximize your long-term cash back, there are plenty of competing cards that offer higher rates and better perks.

Best for potentially high credit limit
Image of Capital on Tap Business Credit Card

Capital on Tap Business Credit Card
Apply now Lock
on Capital On Tap's secure site
  • Rewards value
    2 / 5
    APR
    1 / 5
    Rewards flexibility
    3 / 5
    Features
    3 / 5
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

Info

$200

Offer valuation

Info

1.5%

Rewards Rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

On This Page

Capital on Tap paid for the creation of the content on this page. However, the information is based on our unbiased opinion, and the provider did not have any input into the review.

Capital on Tap Business Credit Card Overview

Boasting a chance at a very high credit limit, an impressive low-end APR and a flat 1.5 percent cash back rate, the Capital on Tap Business Credit Card stands as a solid no-annual-fee card for small-business owners that want to keep things simple. This card makes it easy to earn rewards on your spending without the headache of tracking categories or juggling multiple cards. Plus, applying has no impact on your credit score.

Compared to some of the best business credit cards on the market, though, the Capital on Tap Business card may fall a bit short when it comes to long-term value and flexibility. While the card is a good low-maintenance option, its high-end APR is extremely inflated and it only offers a few notable perks. If you aren’t after boosted business rewards and concierge benefits, the Capital on Tap is an excellent, affordable card for earning a fair amount of rewards, financing business expenses and accessing a high credit limit.

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases

    Expert Appraisal: Typical 
    See our expert’s analysis

  • Rewards

    Welcome offer

    • $200 cash back after you spend $15,000 in the first three months

    Expert Appraisal: Weak
    See our expert’s analysis 

  • Credit Card Search

    Rates and fees

    • No annual fee 
    • No foreign transaction fees 
    • No fees on cash advances or returned payments 
    • $29 late payment fee 
    • 18.49 percent to 35.99 percent variable APR

    Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive 
    See our expert’s analysis 

  • Congrats

    Other cardholder perks

    • Apply with no impact to your credit score 
    • Free employee cards 
    • Up to $50,000 credit limit, based on applicant’s creditworthiness

    Expert Appraisal: Good
    See our expert’s analysis

Capital on Tap pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    It offers a chance at a credit limit as high as $50,000, based on creditworthiness.

  • Checkmark

    It has relatively few fees and includes no annual fee or foreign transaction fees, making it a low-cost addition to your wallet.

  • Checkmark

    Applying won’t impact your credit score.

Cons

  • The card’s high-end APR is extremely high — far above the rate you’ll find on most competing cards.

  • Its sign-up bonus spending requirement is very high, so unless you have a lot of spending to do for your first few months you may not secure the bonus.

Why you might want the Capital on Tap card

The Capital on Tap business card features a very simple rewards program, several benefits and a few noteworthy extras. Specifically, its very high credit limit is a valuable perk for many small-business owners.

Credit limit: Higher-than-average limit  

One of the Capital on Tap card’s most appealing points is its credit limit potential. You could qualify for a credit limit of up to $50,000. This limit is far higher than many traditional business cards can offer.

So if you need a lot of purchasing power and would rather not get a pricey business charge card, the Capital on Tap Business card could be a solid alternative. Keep in mind, however, that a $50,000 limit is not guaranteed and depends on your creditworthiness. Regardless, a limit like this can help you maintain healthy credit utilization, which will have a positive impact on your credit score.

Perks: Employee-friendly business management

The Capital on Tap provides access to free employee cards. Extra cards for your employees are a great way to maximize points on all purchases for your business. They’re also helpful for organizing your business finances as you can set individual spending limits for each card and the card sends real-time notifications when they near any spending limit you set.

The card also comes with an auto rental collision damage waiver and travel and emergency assistance. And while not implemented yet, the issuer’s website indicates accounting integrations with tools like Xero, FreeAgent, Quickbooks and more are on the way.

Why you might want a different business credit card

Though the card offers a high credit limit and consistent flat rewards rate, there are a few drawbacks to consider. 

Welcome offer: High spending requirement with low reward

The Capital on Tap Business card’s current welcome offer holds decent value for a no-annual-fee card but its extremely high spending requirement is unreasonable. You’ll earn $200 after you spend $15,000 with the card in the first three months. While the Capital on Tap Business card deserves credit for offering any sort of sign-up bonus, a $200 bonus is a bit lower than the offers you’ll find on several competing cards, and definitely too low for its spending requirement.

Though a sign-up bonus should never be your main reason for applying for a card, it can sometimes be the deciding factor when comparing cards that are nearly identical. This puts the Capital on Tap Business card at a slight disadvantage when you consider it next to comparable flat-rate business cards. The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card, for instance, offers $750 cash back when you spend $6,000 in your first three months, has the same flat rewards rate and also charges no annual fee.

APR: A sky-high maximum

While you could wind up with an APR as low as 18.49 percent variable — slightly lower than the average business card interest rate and below the average credit card APR — you could also face a rate as high as 35.99 percent variable. That’s an extremely wide range of potential APRs and the high-end is higher than many penalty APRs imposed on consumer credit cards.

Several no-annual-fee business cards match the Capital on Tap Business card’s cash back rate, 0 percent intro APR offer, and sign-up bonus, while carrying lower high-end APRs. You’d be wise to compare this card with many of the other business credit cards available. Depending on your credit score, you might find that those cards' APRs are more reasonable.

Rewards: Competitors beat the cash back rate

You’ll earn a flat 1.5 percent cash back rate on all purchases with the Capital on Tap Business card. This is a common flat rate for a business rewards card, but it’s not the highest rate you can get, even for no annual fee. 

A few competing business cards offer 2 percent back or 2X points on all spending with no annual fee. If earning rewards is your focus and you want to stick with a card that earns at the same rate on all purchases, there’s not much reason to opt for the Capital on Tap Business card and its 1.5 percent cash back rate over a no-annual-fee card that offers 2 percent back.

If you’re set on avoiding an annual fee, the Capital on Tap Business card’s unlimited 1.5 percent rewards rate can still offer solid value. It just doesn’t stand out from the crowd.

How the Capital on Tap Business card compares to other business rewards cards

While the Capital on Tap Business card is a decent option for small-business owners who value simplicity and a chance at a high credit limit, it’s far from the most rewarding card available. If you’re willing to settle for a potentially lower credit limit or pay an annual fee, you may enjoy better long-term value with one of these alternatives.

Image of Capital on Tap Business Credit Card
Bankrate Score
3.5
Apply now Lock
on Capital On Tap's secure site

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

$200 Cashback
Info

Rewards rate

1.5%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Image of Bank of America&reg; Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard&reg; credit card
Bankrate Score
3.9
Apply now Lock
on Bank of America's secure site

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

$300
Info

Rewards rate

1.5%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Excellent (740 – 850)
Info
Image of Capital One Spark Cash Plus
Bankrate Score
4.7
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site

Annual fee

$150

Intro offer

$1,200 cash back
Info

Rewards rate

2% - 5%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Excellent (740 – 850)
Info

Best cards to pair with the Capital on Tap

Since the Capital on Tap Business card earns 1.5 percent back on all purchases, it pairs well with cards that earn a higher rate in spending categories relevant to your business. By combining a flat-rate cash back card like the Capital on Tap Business card with a tiered-category card, you can maximize your earnings on expenses that eat up the most of your business’ budget. Plus, it can still cover miscellaneous expenses that would otherwise earn only 1 percent back.

Who is the Capital on Tap right for?

If you identify with either of the business owner profiles below, the Capital on Tap card might be the right choice for you.

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Capital on Tap Business card worth it?

Considering it charges no annual fee and offers unlimited cash back, the Capital on Tap Business card may be worth it if having a chance at a high credit limit is one of your top priorities. Otherwise, it may not be your most rewarding business card option. Not only is the card’s cash back rate average, but it also has no introductory APR offer, a high welcome bonus spending requirement, a potentially sky-high ongoing APR and only a few noteworthy perks.

How we rated this card

Document
50+
cards rated
Search
700+
data points considered
Credit Card Cash Back
10
spending categories analyzed
Dollar Coin
40+
perks evaluated

Our proprietary card rating system takes into account a mix of factors when scoring business credit cards, including each card’s rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more.

We analyzed over 50 of the most popular business credit cards and scored each based on how its key features stacked up compared to those of other cards in its category.

Here are some of the key factors that gave this card its score:

Frequently asked questions

Compare the best business credit cards
Written by
India Davis
Editor, Credit Cards

India Davis is an editor specializing in credit cards and updates. She believes in putting the reader first and carrying out a brand’s voice to its fullest potential. She has lived and worked in three different countries and hopes to explore more of the world post-pandemic.

Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
Senior Editor, Credit Cards
Reviewed by
Re'Dreyona Walker
Associate Editor, Credit Cards

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.

Up next

Read more Business

Capital One Spark Cash Plus Review

4.7 Bankrate Score

Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card Review

4.7 Bankrate Score

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card Review

4.6 Bankrate Score

Capital One Spark Miles for Business Review

4.4 Bankrate Score

United℠ Business Card Review

4.4 Bankrate Score

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card Review

4.3 Bankrate Score

BILL Divvy Corporate Card Review

4.1 Bankrate Score

Capital One Spark Cash Select for Excellent Credit Review

4.1 Bankrate Score

Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card Review

3.9 Bankrate Score

Ink Business Premier® Credit Card Review

3.4 Bankrate Score