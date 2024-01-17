Ink Business Cash® Credit Card review: The perfect business card to start small

This card is an ideal choice for start-ups and small businesses with less-than-predictable expenses and incomes.

India Davis
Courtney Mihocik
Claire Dickey
Snapshot

4.3

Bankrate rating
Bottom line

This is the ideal Chase business card if your expenses lean heavily towards telecommunication and internet services. If you don’t spend much more than $50,000, this could be a very rewarding and flexible option.

Recent Offer Change
Best business card with no annual fee
Image of Ink Business Cash&reg; Credit Card

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
  • Rewards value
    4.3 / 5
    APR
    4 / 5
    Rewards flexibility
    3 / 5
    Features
    5 / 5
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$750

Offer valuation

1% - 5%

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card overview

If your small business spends a fair amount on office supplies and telecommunications services, the Ink Business Cash Credit Card is probably a great fit for you. The card’s maximum cash back rate only applies to the first $25,000 you spend in both your 5 percent and 2 percent categories. These spending caps mean you have a total spending cap of $50,000 among your highest rewards categories. However, despite this limitation, Chase offers categories that are consistent with the majority of business expenditures.

With features like an intro APR offer on purchases and no annual fee, it’s clear that this Chase business credit card can offer a respite for businesses with irregular cash flows.

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • 5 percent cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores, internet, cable and phone services per year  
    • 2 percent cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants per year
    • 1 percent on all other purchases
    • Rewards value: 2 cents per point  
    Expert Appraisal: Typical  
    See our expert analysis  
  • Rewards

    Welcome offer

    • $350 bonus cash back when you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months and an additional $400 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first six months after account opening
    Expert Appraisal: Good 
    See our expert analysis  
  • Credit Card Apr

    0% APR offer

    • Purchase intro APR: 0 percent intro APR for 12 months
    • Balance transfer intro APR: N/A
    • Regular APR: 18.49 percent to 24.49 percent (variable)
    Expert Appraisal: Good 
    See our expert analysis 
  • Credit Card Search

    Rates and fees

    • Annual fee: $0
    • Late payment: $40    
    • Foreign transaction fee: 3 percent 
    Expert Appraisal: Typical 
    See our expert analysis 
  • Congrats
    Other cardholder perks
    • 10 percent Business Relationship Bonus if you have the Ink Business Cash card plus a Chase Business Checking account on your first card anniversary
    • Free employee cards  
    • Car rental coverage 
    • Extended purchase warranty 
    • Theft/damage purchase protection 

    Expert Appraisal: Good 
    See our expert analysis

Ink Business Cash pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Introductory APR offer on purchases can help small businesses get off the ground quicker by stalling interest

  • Checkmark

    No annual fee makes this a fantastic choice for small business owners wanting a low-cost business rewards card

  • Checkmark

    Flexible redemption options with Chase Ultimate Rewards are a unique feature when compared to other small-business credit cards

Cons

  • Total boosted rewards are capped at $50,000 per year, which businesses with larger budgets may exceed

  • The 3 percent foreign transaction fee may eat into some of your cash back earnings

  • Boosted rewards rate categories may not appeal to small or remote-based businesses

Why you might want the Ink Business Cash card

The Ink Business Cash can be a great option for businesses that require a central point of operation, whether it’s a warehouse for inventory, offices, or in-house manufacturing. This card provides great perks that can help business owners stay afloat with a solid welcome offer, no annual fee and useful perks for employees.

Welcome offer: Holds up against the competition

The Ink Business Cash currently offers $350 bonus cash back when you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months and an additional $400 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first six months after account opening, equaling a total of $750 in cash back. This is a great offer compared to bonus value you'll find on other small-business credit cards, especially those with no annual fee. You could also meet the spending requirement relatively easily if you plan your card application around a large purchase. 

Intro APR: A pretty good offer on new purchases 

Particularly useful for startups with unpredictable cash flows, the 0 percent intro APR on new purchases for 12 months (18.49 percent to 24.49 percent variable APR thereafter) can offer a necessary reprieve during a time when your business may be spending more than earning. 

This perk is available on many rewards cards but not so much on business cards, much less for this long, providing a nice break from interest charges. Also, the ongoing variable rate can be below the current average interest rate depending on your creditworthiness. 

But don’t keep this benefit in the back of your mind for long because when your first account anniversary comes around, you’ll owe your full balance if you want to avoid interest charges. 

Perks: Free employee cards and extra protections 

To give you and your employees a convenient, fast way of accessing business funds, you can request employee cards at no additional cost. For extra security, the account holder can set individual spending limits on employee cards. You’ll also earn rewards on all employee spending with these additional cards. Plus, if you have a Chase Business checking account, you'll receive a 10 percent Business Relationship Bonus on your first card anniversary.

Other useful benefits include purchase protection for up to 120 days against damage or theft (up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account) and a 12-month extended warranty when you make an eligible purchase with your card. The extended warranty only applies to qualifying warranties of up to three years and begins once the manufacturer’s warranty ends.

Why you might not want the Ink Business Cash card

While the Ink Business Cash can be useful to businesses in their early days, it has a few drawbacks. This card may be a great choice for office-based businesses, but it might be a poor fit for other types. The spending caps can be too limiting for businesses with high budgets, and the foreign transaction fees can make the card more harmful than helpful when used overseas. 

Rewards: Valuable, but selective

While this card has the potential for high cash back earnings, it depends on whether you can maximize the spending categories without exceeding the spending cap. If you have an office-based business, the office supply, internet, cable and phone services categories are lucrative and make this card a top choice. The additional cash back rewards for gas stations and restaurant purchases also make it great for out-of-office meetings and trips.

Travel: Decent but thin travel benefits

The card includes a 3 percent foreign transaction fee on all purchases overseas, which could cut into your rewards if you purchase from international merchants or travel out of the country frequently. The foreign transaction fee could eclipse the majority of your boosted cash back earnings, which is not ideal.

Plus, the only major travel perk the card includes is car rental coverage, which covers up to the cash value of the vehicle in case of theft or collision in qualifying locations. While useful, it’s a common perk. Overall, this card wouldn’t be worth packing for international business travel.

We tried it: Here’s what our experts say

The Ink Business Cash offers strong earning rates as a cash back card, especially for office supply store purchases, according to Bankrate credit cards writer Ryan Flanigan.

This is one of the most underrated cards out there: The high rewards rates and getting up to 125,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points annually for no fee are unbelievable. I spend a lot at office supply stores, so this card is a big winner for me. You might not think of office supply stores as a valuable category, but they sell many household items and merchant gift cards to many places, meaning you can get 5X almost anywhere if you take a little extra time. I hit the yearly cap very quickly on this card and it’s a big boost to my travel aspirations.

— Ryan Flanigan, Writer, Credit Cards

How the Ink Business Cash Credit Card compares to other small-business cards

When choosing among Chase’s Ink Business cards, the best option for you will depend on where you spend the most money for your business. While the Ink Business Cash card makes sense if you spend heavily on office supplies, internet, cable and phone services, it may not cater to all your needs. The spending limit could also hinder your cash back potential. In this case, you should consider a cash back card with unlimited rewards or higher spending limit.

Image of Ink Business Cash&reg; Credit Card
Bankrate Score
4.3
Apply now Lock
on Chase's secure site

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

Earn up to $750 bonus cash back
Info

Rewards rate

1% - 5%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Image of Ink Business Unlimited&reg; Credit Card
Bankrate Score
4.2
Apply now Lock
on Chase's secure site

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

Earn $750 bonus cash back
Info

Rewards rate

1.5%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Image of Ink Business Preferred&reg; Credit Card
Bankrate Score
4.4
Apply now Lock
on Chase's secure site

Annual fee

$95

Intro offer

Earn 100,000 bonus points
Info

Rewards rate

1X - 3X
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info

Best cards to pair the Ink Business Cash Credit Card with

If you spend a lot on travel, then it makes sense to pair this card with a travel credit card. This way, you can take advantage of a category the Ink Business Cash excludes. Choosing another business credit card with travel-focused perks and rewards might also be a great idea, but only if travel is an important factor in your business. 

Who is the Ink Business Cash right for?

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Ink Business Cash Credit Card worth it?

The Ink Business Cash Credit Card is best suited for small businesses with significant office supplies and telecom service expenses. It comes with a huge welcome bonus, and the introductory APR period will be handy for those with irregular cash flows or who need to pay off large purchases while establishing their business.

However, those who travel often for work will find limited value in this card due to the foreign transaction fees and lack of travel perks. Businesses that spend more outside this card’s categories may question whether the Ink Business Cash Card is worth it compared to a flat-rate cash back card.

How we rated this card

Our proprietary card rating system takes into account a mix of factors when scoring business credit cards, including each card’s rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more.

We analyzed over 50 of the most popular business credit cards and scored each based on how its key features stacked up compared to those of other cards in its category. 

Here are some of the key factors that gave this card its score:

Frequently asked questions

Compare the best business credit cards
India Davis
Editor, Credit Cards

India Davis is an editor specializing in credit cards and updates. She believes in putting the reader first and carrying out a brand’s voice to its fullest potential. She has lived and worked in three different countries and hopes to explore more of the world post-pandemic.

Courtney Mihocik
Claire Dickey
