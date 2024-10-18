Best Chase Business Credit Cards
The best Chase business credit cards have great rewards rates, valuable bonus offers and allow cardholders to make the most of the Chase Ultimate Rewards program. Some are geared toward business owners who travel, while others are better for people who prefer to redeem rewards for cash back, merchandise or gift cards.
If you’re in the market for a business card from Chase, consider the following top Chase credit card options to see which one might work best for your goals. We break down the best cards by business needs to help you choose your next business credit card.
Top Chase Business cards
|Card Name
|Rewards
|Annual fee
|Bankrate review score
|Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
|Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
|$0
|4.2/5
|Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
|5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases in eligible categories 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants per year1% on all other purchases
|$0
|4.6/5
|Ink Business Premier® Credit Card
|5% cash back on travel booked through the Chase travel portal2.5% cash back on purchases over $5,0002% cash back on all other eligible purchases
|$195
|3.4/5
|Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
|3X points on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year (then 1X points)1X points on all other purchases
|$95
|4.4/5
|Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card
|4X points on Southwest purchases3X points on participating hotel and car rental partners2X points on local transit, rideshares, commuting, social media and search engine advertising as well as internet, cable and phone services1X points on all other purchases
|$199
|4.7/5
|United℠ Business Card
|2X miles on United Airlines purchases, dining, at gas stations, on office supplies and local transit and commuting1X miles on all other purchases
|$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
|4.4/5
How to choose a Chase business card
Chase business cards offer a variety of perks and reward opportunities. However, some cards are better suited to certain business owners than others. Consider the following factors to choose the right Chase business credit card for your needs.
Watch the annual fees
Pricey cards have better perks and rewards but higher risk.
Decide whether you’re willing to pay an annual fee first. In many cases, you can take advantage of a card’s benefits and credits to offset the cost of a card’s annual fee. But if you don’t think you’ll use those perks or you simply don’t want to worry about an annual fee, consider the Ink Business Unlimited or Ink Business Cash. These two cards keep the stakes low by not charging you to hold them while still offering decent rewards.
Choose cash back, points or miles
Cash back, points and miles work differently.
Before you choose a Chase business card, think about the type of rewards you want to earn and how you can use them. Some Chase business cards let you earn cash back, which you can redeem for statement credits, merchandise, gift cards and more. Other cards offer rewards for a specific frequent flyer program or earn flexible travel rewards you can redeem for points transfers to airline and hotel partners or for various travel purchases.
Researching both options lets you determine the value of rewards for your estimated spending. From there, you’ll have a better idea of which card option provides more value.
Consider intro APR offers
Intro APRs are worth as much as the amount you can save on interest charges.
A few Chase business credit cards, like the Ink Business Unlimited or the Ink Business Cash, offer introductory 0 percent APR offers on purchases. This perk provides a temporary window to pay off large purchases without paying interest.
If your business has an upcoming large expense, an intro APR offer can help you finance it.
Review the cardholder perks and benefits
Choose a card with perks you'll use.
Many Chase business cards come with free employee cards, fraud protection, extended warranty coverage, purchase protection against damage or theft, auto rental coverage and more. Some also offer travel perks on top of these benefits, like trip cancellation and interruption insurance, an application credit for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry, free checked bags and in-flight discounts. Consider which benefits you’ll use the most: If you won’t use any of them, the card may not be worth having, especially if it has an annual fee that will dig into your rewards earnings.
Benefits of Chase business credit cards
Chase business credit cards have numerous benefits, but there are a few general conveniences worth calling out.
Many Chase business credit cards — like the Ink Business Unlimited, Ink Business Cash and Ink Business Preferred — are a part of the Chase Ultimate Rewards program. This issuer rewards portal is one of the most popular and flexible available. It offers various redemption options, including point transfers that allow you to squeeze more value out of your rewards points.
Chase offers cards with different reward structures, fees (or lack of fees), benefits, welcome bonuses, redemption options and more. You’ll have a better chance of finding the right business card for your needs if you research the issuer’s top credit cards to understand what’s available.
Chase business credit cards also offer free employee cards. You can set up individual card limits or other restrictions for your employees, plus benefit from employees’ spending by earning rewards for their purchases.
Frequently asked questions about Chase business credit cards
-
No, you do not have to have a bank account with Chase to become a credit card customer. However, Chase may boost your approval odds if you’re a customer with an established personal or business checking or savings account.
-
Yes, you can access your Chase business card account online or through the Chase mobile app. Doing so makes tracking your spending, paying your bill or reviewing your rewards balance easier.
-
No, you don’t need an employer identification number (EIN) to apply for a business credit card from Chase or any other bank. You can apply as a sole proprietor without an EIN using your Social Security number (SSN).
The bottom line
The best Chase business credit card for you depends on the type of rewards you want to earn, the perks you’re looking for and whether you want to pay an annual fee. But before you count out other card issuers’ offerings, explore some of the best business credit cards on the market to see if one best fits your spending habits and financial needs.