The best Chase business credit cards have great rewards rates, valuable bonus offers and allow cardholders to make the most of the Chase Ultimate Rewards program. Some are geared toward business owners who travel, while others are better for people who prefer to redeem rewards for cash back, merchandise or gift cards.

If you’re in the market for a business card from Chase, consider the following top Chase credit card options to see which one might work best for your goals. We break down the best cards by business needs to help you choose your next business credit card.

Top Chase Business cards

Card Name Rewards Annual fee Bankrate review score Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases $0 4.2/5 Ink Business Cash® Credit Card 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases in eligible categories 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants per year1% on all other purchases $0 4.6/5 Ink Business Premier® Credit Card 5% cash back on travel booked through the Chase travel portal2.5% cash back on purchases over $5,0002% cash back on all other eligible purchases $195 3.4/5 Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card 3X points on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year (then 1X points)1X points on all other purchases $95 4.4/5 Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card 4X points on Southwest purchases3X points on participating hotel and car rental partners2X points on local transit, rideshares, commuting, social media and search engine advertising as well as internet, cable and phone services1X points on all other purchases $199 4.7/5 United℠ Business Card 2X miles on United Airlines purchases, dining, at gas stations, on office supplies and local transit and commuting1X miles on all other purchases $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99. 4.4/5

Best for flat-rate cash rewards Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5 4.2 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros The card’s lack of annual fee makes it an excellent choice for small-budget business owners who keep card spending to a minimum. Its welcome offer is incredibly valuable for a no-annual-fee card. The intro APR offer for new purchases can help you meet the welcome offer spending requirement without worrying about interest charges for the first 12 months. Cons The card’s flat-rate rewards program, while simplistic, may not earn the most rewards for purchases in several common categories. The spending requirement for its welcome offer may be out of reach for business owners with low budgets. This card isn’t ideal for debt management because it lacks an intro APR for balance transfers.



Best for bonus categories Ink Business Cash® Credit Card Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5 4.6 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros There’s no annual fee to offset with rewards earnings, making it a great pick for cost-conscious business owners. New business owners who need to make a lot of initial investments will appreciate its intro APR offer on new purchases. Cons The card’s spending caps are restrictive for big-budget spenders who might exceed the cap on earning boosted rewards. Certain business owners, like those who operate remote or many small businesses, may not benefit from this card’s rewards categories.



Best for big spenders Ink Business Premier℠ Credit Card Rating: 3.4 stars out of 5 3.4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros This card has one of the highest welcome offers available on any cash back credit card, valued at $1,000. The card’s rewards blend tiered and flat-rate cash back, which can help you offset its high annual fee. Additional employee cards are free and you’ll benefit from all the cash back they earn. Cons Its high annual fee may not be worth it if you don’t spend routinely in this card’s boosted categories. The card’s limited redemption methods make it difficult to maximize your rewards in the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal. This card is a poor choice to pair with other Chase cards because you can’t pool your earned rewards.



Best for flexible travel rewards Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros This card’s boosted rewards and high welcome offer will help you build a healthy balance of points to fund your travel. Its modest annual fee is easy to offset with regular spending. The card’s benefits include travel, cell phone and extended warranty protections, plus free employee cards. Cons Its lack of intro APR offers on purchases or balance transfers makes it a poor choice for debt management or stalling interest charges on new purchases. Compared to competitors, the card doesn’t offer any stand-out business benefits, such as accounting software integrations The card’s boosted rewards are restricted to select categories and capped at $150,000 in combined spending.



Best for domestic flights Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5 4.7 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros You can earn boosted rewards on Southwest purchases and at participating hotel and car rental partners. The card’s sign-up bonus, valued at $1,200, can offset the annual fee for several years. You’ll receive a yearly anniversary point award of 9,000 points starting on your second year and each year thereafter. Cons Its high annual fee may be difficult to offset with everyday business spending, especially if you don’t take advantage of perks and benefits. As a regionally-based airline, Southwest is not ideal for cardholders based outside of its network. The card lacks airport lounge access perks, which you can find on other cards with comparable annual fees.



Best for international travel United℠ Business Card Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros Its high welcome offer is competitive with offers on cards with higher annual fees. You’ll earn United Miles for common business purchases and some everyday purchases. This card’s nuanced perks portfolio adds recurring value to the card. Cons The card’s rewards rate is a little lackluster compared to the outstanding boosted rates on competing cards, making it difficult to offset your annual fee with earnings. It lacks an intro APR offers for purchases and balance transfers, so it’s a poor choice for debt management or stalling interest on new purchases.



How to choose a Chase business card

Chase business cards offer a variety of perks and reward opportunities. However, some cards are better suited to certain business owners than others. Consider the following factors to choose the right Chase business credit card for your needs.

Watch the annual fees

Pricey cards have better perks and rewards but higher risk.

Decide whether you’re willing to pay an annual fee first. In many cases, you can take advantage of a card’s benefits and credits to offset the cost of a card’s annual fee. But if you don’t think you’ll use those perks or you simply don’t want to worry about an annual fee, consider the Ink Business Unlimited or Ink Business Cash. These two cards keep the stakes low by not charging you to hold them while still offering decent rewards.

Choose cash back, points or miles

Cash back, points and miles work differently.

Before you choose a Chase business card, think about the type of rewards you want to earn and how you can use them. Some Chase business cards let you earn cash back, which you can redeem for statement credits, merchandise, gift cards and more. Other cards offer rewards for a specific frequent flyer program or earn flexible travel rewards you can redeem for points transfers to airline and hotel partners or for various travel purchases.

Researching both options lets you determine the value of rewards for your estimated spending. From there, you’ll have a better idea of which card option provides more value.

Consider intro APR offers

Intro APRs are worth as much as the amount you can save on interest charges.

A few Chase business credit cards, like the Ink Business Unlimited or the Ink Business Cash, offer introductory 0 percent APR offers on purchases. This perk provides a temporary window to pay off large purchases without paying interest.

If your business has an upcoming large expense, an intro APR offer can help you finance it.

Review the cardholder perks and benefits

Choose a card with perks you'll use.

Many Chase business cards come with free employee cards, fraud protection, extended warranty coverage, purchase protection against damage or theft, auto rental coverage and more. Some also offer travel perks on top of these benefits, like trip cancellation and interruption insurance, an application credit for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry, free checked bags and in-flight discounts. Consider which benefits you’ll use the most: If you won’t use any of them, the card may not be worth having, especially if it has an annual fee that will dig into your rewards earnings.

Benefits of Chase business credit cards

Chase business credit cards have numerous benefits, but there are a few general conveniences worth calling out.

Credit Card Cash Back Icon Chase Ultimate Rewards program Many Chase business credit cards — like the Ink Business Unlimited, Ink Business Cash and Ink Business Preferred — are a part of the Chase Ultimate Rewards program. This issuer rewards portal is one of the most popular and flexible available. It offers various redemption options, including point transfers that allow you to squeeze more value out of your rewards points.

Credit Card Reviews Icon Variety of business card options to choose from Chase offers cards with different reward structures, fees (or lack of fees), benefits, welcome bonuses, redemption options and more. You’ll have a better chance of finding the right business card for your needs if you research the issuer’s top credit cards to understand what’s available.

Star Icon Free employee cards Chase business credit cards also offer free employee cards. You can set up individual card limits or other restrictions for your employees, plus benefit from employees’ spending by earning rewards for their purchases.

Frequently asked questions about Chase business credit cards

Do you have to bank with Chase to get a Chase business credit card? Caret Down No, you do not have to have a bank account with Chase to become a credit card customer. However, Chase may boost your approval odds if you’re a customer with an established personal or business checking or savings account.

Can you access your Chase small business credit card account online? Caret Down Yes, you can access your Chase business card account online or through the Chase mobile app . Doing so makes tracking your spending, paying your bill or reviewing your rewards balance easier.

Do you need an Employer Identification Number to apply? Caret Down No, you don’t need an employer identification number (EIN) to apply for a business credit card from Chase or any other bank. You can apply as a sole proprietor without an EIN using your Social Security number (SSN).

The bottom line

The best Chase business credit card for you depends on the type of rewards you want to earn, the perks you’re looking for and whether you want to pay an annual fee. But before you count out other card issuers’ offerings, explore some of the best business credit cards on the market to see if one best fits your spending habits and financial needs.