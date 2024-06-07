At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Capital One is well known for its rewards credit cards for consumers but also offers a slew of great business credit cards — and that’s true whether you want to earn flexible cash back or rewards you can redeem to cover travel expenses.

If you’re in the market for a business credit card, Capital One’s slate is worth considering. Not only do business cards from Capital One offer valuable rewards and cardholder benefits, but each one offers free employee cards for workers and no foreign transaction fees.

The best Capital One business credit card depends on the business spending you plan to do — and the business rewards you’d like to earn. Our ranking highlights the top Capital One credit cards you should consider based on factors like rewards rates, sign-up bonuses and annual fees.

Comparing the best Capital One business credit cards

Top Capital One business credit cards

Best for flat-rate cash back Capital One Spark Cash Plus Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5 4.7 Bankrate's view Caret Down

Pros & cons Caret Down Pros As a charge card, it does not have a defined credit limit. You can earn a decent cash back rate on all purchases. Cons The high annual fee can cut into your cash back rewards. Capital One will charge late payment fees for any balance you carry, so you'll need to stay on top of payments to avoid extra costs.



Best for travel Capital One Spark Miles for Business Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Bankrate's view Caret Down

Pros & cons Caret Down Pros A $100 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® credit can make traveling easier. With no spending caps or bonus categories, you can earn unlimited, flat-rate miles on all purchases with little hassle. Cons You'll pay an annual fee after your first year. This card carries no intro APR on purchases or balance transfers, so you won't be able to consolidate debt or save on new purchases.



Best cash back option Capital One Spark Cash Select for Excellent Credit Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5 4.1 Bankrate's view Caret Down

Pros & cons Caret Down Pros This card costs little carry as it charges neither an annual fee nor foreign transaction fees. You could earn a substantial bonus for your first three month's spending. Cons This card has a relatively low cash back rate. You can't take advantage of any intro APR offers on purchases or balance transfers with this card.



Best for an intro APR offer Capital One Spark Cash Select for Good Credit Rating: 3 stars out of 5 3 Bankrate's view Caret Down

Pros & cons Caret Down Pros Like the Spark Cash Select for Excellent Credit, you don't have to worry about an annual fee or foreign transaction fees. This card features an impressive intro APR on purchases. Cons A high ongoing APR on this card means it'll cost to carry a balance. The low cash back rate is not competitive with flat-rate cards.



Best for fair credit Capital One Spark Classic for Business Bankrate's view Caret Down

Pros & cons Caret Down Pros You can access cash back with only fair credit. No annual fee or foreign transaction fees will impact your cash back rewards. Cons This card might not be the best option if you tend to carry a balance because of its high ongoing APR. With no welcome offer or intro APR offers, this card has little first-year value.



How to choose the right Capital One business card for you

The right Capital One business card for you will depend on your credit score, as well as the types of rewards you hope to earn. If you’re considering a Capital One business credit card, here’s what you should keep in mind:

Know your credit score : Most of the best Capital One business credit cards require excellent credit to be approved, which usually means a FICO score of 740 or above.

: Most of the best Capital One business credit cards require excellent credit to be approved, which usually means a FICO score of 740 or above. Decide if you’re willing to pay an annual fee : A card with an annual fee can be well worth it as long as your rewards and perks offset the cost. You can avoid paying an annual fee if you’re willing to earn a lower rewards rate.

: A card with an annual fee can be well worth it as long as your rewards and perks offset the cost. You can avoid paying an annual fee if you’re willing to earn a lower rewards rate. Choose between miles and cash back : Capital One travel rewards credit cards offer the opportunity to transfer your miles to Capital One transfer partners, which can be helpful if you’re saving up miles for a future travel redemption. On the other hand, cash back Capital One cards are convenient as you can redeem your rewards for cash back in any amount.

: Capital One travel rewards credit cards offer the opportunity to transfer your miles to Capital One transfer partners, which can be helpful if you’re saving up miles for a future travel redemption. On the other hand, cash back Capital One cards are convenient as you can redeem your rewards for cash back in any amount. Evaluate the importance of additional features: Do you want a 0 percent intro APR to pay off large purchases over time? Do you or your employees frequently travel for work? Consider the unique needs of your business to determine which perks to pursue.

Benefits of Capital One business credit cards

The best Capital One business credit cards offer many benefits, including free employee cards with customized limits, the ability to fund large purchases and the chance to earn rewards for everyday business expenses. Here are a few additional Capital One business credit card benefits to be aware of:

Bonus travel rewards

All Capital One business credit cards offer either 5 percent cash back or 5X miles on hotels and rental cars purchased through Capital One Travel. This gives you the opportunity to earn extra rewards on business trips even if you only travel once or twice a year.

Streamlined bill payments

Business owners can pay vendors directly from their Capital One business account and have the option to defer the payments until the next billing cycle and extend their float for up to 45 days. Capital One charges a 2.9 percent fee for every payment made from a credit or debit card, but you can make ACH transactions from a linked checking account for free.

QuickBooks integration

Your Capital One business account is designed to integrate seamlessly with QuickBooks, as well as other business management software programs such as Quicken and Excel.

Frequently asked questions about Capital One business cards

The following questions and answers provide even more details on Capital One business credit cards and how they work.

What benefits do all Capital One business credit cards share? Caret Down All Capital One business credit cards offer free employee cards, which can be convenient if you want your employees to have their own cards to use for business-related purchases. Capital One has no cards that charge foreign transaction fees, so you can save on purchases abroad. Capital One business cards also offer year-end summaries of the purchases you’ve made, as well as the ability to set up automatic payments. You can also set customized spending limits on employee cards.

What credit score should I have to apply for a Capital One business card? Caret Down Most Capital One credit cards require excellent credit, which usually means a FICO score of 740 or higher. However, the Spark Cash Select for Good Credit requires good credit, and the Spark 1% Classic requires fair credit.

Do Capital One business credit cards charge an annual fee? Caret Down Two Capital One business credit cards on this page— the Capital One Spark Cash Plus and Capital One Spark Miles for Business — charge an annual fee. The rest do not, but you’ll earn lower rewards rates on purchases.

The bottom line

Capital One offers a variety of options that cater to different spending habits and credit scores. Whether you prioritize flat-rate cash back, travel rewards or an intro APR offer, there is a Capital One business card that can work for you. These cards also come with attractive perks such as free employee cards, bonus travel rewards and QuickBooks integration.

While there are some annual fees to consider, you can sometimes offset these with the rewards you earn from spending. Ultimately, it’s important to compare different business credit cards to find the best fit for your company’s needs. With proper consideration and responsible use, a Capital One business credit card can be a valuable tool for managing your business expenses.

*The information about the Spark 1% Classic has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the above benefits are provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply.