Capital One is well known for its rewards credit cards for consumers but also offers a slew of great business credit cards — and that’s true whether you want to earn flexible cash back or rewards you can redeem to cover travel expenses.
If you’re in the market for a business credit card, Capital One’s slate is worth considering. Not only do business cards from Capital One offer valuable rewards and cardholder benefits, but each one offers free employee cards for workers and no foreign transaction fees.
The best Capital One business credit card depends on the business spending you plan to do — and the business rewards you’d like to earn. Our ranking highlights the top Capital One credit cards you should consider based on factors like rewards rates, sign-up bonuses and annual fees.
Comparing the best Capital One business credit cards
|Card name
|Best for
|Annual fee
|Bankrate review score
|Capital One Spark Cash Plus
|Flat-rate cash back
|$150 (See rates and Fees)
|4.7
|Capital One Spark Miles for Business
|Travel
|$0 intro for first year; $95 after that (See rates and Fees)
|4.4
|Capital One Spark Cash Select for Excellent Credit
|Cash back option
|$0 (See rates and Fees)
|4.1
|Capital One Spark Cash Select for Good Credit
|Intro APR offer
|$0 (See rates and Fees)
|3.0
|Capital One Spark Classic for Business
|Fair credit
|N/A
|N/A
Top Capital One business credit cards
Capital One Spark Cash Plus
Capital One Spark Miles for Business
Capital One Spark Cash Select for Excellent Credit
Capital One Spark Cash Select for Good Credit
Capital One Spark Classic for Business
How to choose the right Capital One business card for you
The right Capital One business card for you will depend on your credit score, as well as the types of rewards you hope to earn. If you’re considering a Capital One business credit card, here’s what you should keep in mind:
- Know your credit score: Most of the best Capital One business credit cards require excellent credit to be approved, which usually means a FICO score of 740 or above.
- Decide if you’re willing to pay an annual fee: A card with an annual fee can be well worth it as long as your rewards and perks offset the cost. You can avoid paying an annual fee if you’re willing to earn a lower rewards rate.
- Choose between miles and cash back: Capital One travel rewards credit cards offer the opportunity to transfer your miles to Capital One transfer partners, which can be helpful if you’re saving up miles for a future travel redemption. On the other hand, cash back Capital One cards are convenient as you can redeem your rewards for cash back in any amount.
- Evaluate the importance of additional features: Do you want a 0 percent intro APR to pay off large purchases over time? Do you or your employees frequently travel for work? Consider the unique needs of your business to determine which perks to pursue.
Benefits of Capital One business credit cards
The best Capital One business credit cards offer many benefits, including free employee cards with customized limits, the ability to fund large purchases and the chance to earn rewards for everyday business expenses. Here are a few additional Capital One business credit card benefits to be aware of:
Bonus travel rewards
All Capital One business credit cards offer either 5 percent cash back or 5X miles on hotels and rental cars purchased through Capital One Travel. This gives you the opportunity to earn extra rewards on business trips even if you only travel once or twice a year.
Streamlined bill payments
Business owners can pay vendors directly from their Capital One business account and have the option to defer the payments until the next billing cycle and extend their float for up to 45 days. Capital One charges a 2.9 percent fee for every payment made from a credit or debit card, but you can make ACH transactions from a linked checking account for free.
QuickBooks integration
Your Capital One business account is designed to integrate seamlessly with QuickBooks, as well as other business management software programs such as Quicken and Excel.
Frequently asked questions about Capital One business cards
The following questions and answers provide even more details on Capital One business credit cards and how they work.
-
All Capital One business credit cards offer free employee cards, which can be convenient if you want your employees to have their own cards to use for business-related purchases. Capital One has no cards that charge foreign transaction fees, so you can save on purchases abroad. Capital One business cards also offer year-end summaries of the purchases you’ve made, as well as the ability to set up automatic payments. You can also set customized spending limits on employee cards.
-
Most Capital One credit cards require excellent credit, which usually means a FICO score of 740 or higher. However, the Spark Cash Select for Good Credit requires good credit, and the Spark 1% Classic requires fair credit.
-
Two Capital One business credit cards on this page— the Capital One Spark Cash Plus and Capital One Spark Miles for Business — charge an annual fee. The rest do not, but you’ll earn lower rewards rates on purchases.
The bottom line
Capital One offers a variety of options that cater to different spending habits and credit scores. Whether you prioritize flat-rate cash back, travel rewards or an intro APR offer, there is a Capital One business card that can work for you. These cards also come with attractive perks such as free employee cards, bonus travel rewards and QuickBooks integration.
While there are some annual fees to consider, you can sometimes offset these with the rewards you earn from spending. Ultimately, it’s important to compare different business credit cards to find the best fit for your company’s needs. With proper consideration and responsible use, a Capital One business credit card can be a valuable tool for managing your business expenses.
