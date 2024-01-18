A deeper look into the current card offer

Trading a sign-up bonus for intro APR

Instead of offering a sign-up bonus in points or cash back, the Spark Cash for Good Credit card comes with a 12-month 0 percent intro APR on new purchases (21.24 percent to 29.24 percent variable APR after that).

While this is the longest intro APR of any Capital One card for businesses, 12 months is the norm for rival zero-interest cards. For example, the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card not only offers 12 months of 0 percent intro APR on purchases, but also carries a lower ongoing APR of 18.49 percent to 24.49 percent variable (See Rates and Fees) and a $750 sign-up cash back bonus after you spend $6,000 within the first three months.

Plus, depending on the balance you plan to pay off, a traditional sign-up bonus may be more valuable than an intro APR offer. For example, you could get more value out of the Capital One Spark Cash Select for Excellent Credit card’s sign-up bonus offer ($750 cash bonus when you spend $6,000 within the first three months) and its lower ongoing interest rate 18.49 percent to 24.49 percent variable (See Rates and Fees) than with the Spark Cash Select for Good Credit card.

Rewards rate

The Capital One Spark Cash Select for Good Credit intro APR is an easy rewards card to handle since it earns unlimited flat-rate cash back on all purchases. There are no spending caps or categories to worry about, and its simple rewards structure, automated cash back redemption and lack of foreign transaction fees make it flexible enough to earn rewards on your business expenses at home and abroad.

How you earn

You’ll earn unlimited 1.5 percent cash back on all eligible purchases, and your cash rewards won’t expire while your account is open.

And if your work has you hotel hopping and requires a rental car often, you may be able to earn a boosted 5 percent cash back on hotel and rental car bookings through the Capital One Travel portal.

How to redeem

Capital One cards allow you to redeem your cash rewards in the form of:

A statement credit

A check

A gift card

While it includes several common forms of cash back, this list is missing the option to redeem as a direct deposit to a bank account.

On the bright side, Capital One allows you to set your account to automatically redeem in specific increments ($25, $50, $100, $200, $500 and $1,500) after your total rewards reach a certain dollar amount or after a selected yearly date.

How much are the rewards worth?

Capital One’s cash back program works like most others: every dollar you spend earns 1.5 cents back per percentage point of your cash back rate — so you’ll net 1.5 cents per dollar on general purchases (or, similarly, 5 cents per dollar for hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel).

For example, if your business spends $5,000 a month, you’ll earn at least $900 cash back annually.