Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card review: Best for unlimited 1.5% cash back on business purchases?

This flat-rate cash back card is great for business spenders who want to explore card combinations.
Written by
India Davis
Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
Reviewed by
Aja McClanahan
 /  13 min
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for and how we rate our cards . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Snapshot

4.2

Bankrate rating
Info

Bottom line

The Ink Business Unlimited credit card is a great option for entrepreneurs who don’t want to deal with complicated bonus categories, and the intro APR offer makes it an ideal choice if you need to pay off new purchases over time. However, if you want to maximize high rewards earnings and you spend frequently in common business categories, you may be better off with a different business card.

Offer Ending Soon
Best Business Card
Image of Ink Business Unlimited&reg; Credit Card

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
Apply now Lock
on Chase's secure site
  • Rewards value
    4 / 5
    APR
    1 / 5
    Rewards flexibility
    4 / 5
    Features
    3 / 5
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

Info

$900

Offer valuation

Info

1.5%

Rewards Rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

On This Page

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Overview

The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card, a Chase card, holds its own in the issuer’s lineup of business credit cards. It has helpful benefits, a top-tier welcome bonus, unlimited flat-rate rewards, terrific redemption flexibility and more, all for no annual fee.

That said, it may not be the most rewarding option for your business if your spending centers around specific categories. In fact, even a card with a higher base rewards rate could prove far more valuable — even if it requires an annual fee.

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • Unlimited 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

  • Rewards

    Welcome offer

    • $900 cash back when you spend $6,000 within three months of opening your account. 

    Expert Appraisal: Good
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Apr

    0% APR offer

    • 0 percent intro APR on purchases for 12 months 
    • No intro APR on balance transfers 
    • 18.49 percent to 24.49 percent variable ongoing APR 

    Expert Appraisal: Good
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Search

    Rates and fees

    • No annual fee 
    • 3 percent foreign transaction fees 
    • 5 percent balance transfer fee (or $5, whichever is greater) 

    Expert Appraisal: Good
    See our expert analysis

  • Congrats

    Other cardholder perks

    • Free employee cards 
    • Account alerts 
    • Travel and Purchase protections, including roadside emergency service and primary rental car insurance 

    Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive
    See our expert analysis

Ink Business Unlimited pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    This card does not charge an annual fee, making it a solid choice for businesses with comparatively smaller budgets

  • Checkmark

    Currently offering its all-time highest sign-up bonus, giving new cardholders a top-tier first-year boost

  • Checkmark

    Offers a solid intro APR on purchases and a relatively low ongoing APR afterward

Cons

  • Depending on your spending, other cards with bonus categories may out-earn the Ink Business Unlimited

  • It doesn’t offer an intro APR on balance transfers, so it won’t help much if you need to pay off debt

  • Welcome offer spending requirement may be tough to reach for some businesses

Why you might want the Ink Business Unlimited

The Ink Business Unlimited is a good option for business owners who have small and varied expenses. With unlimited 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases, you won’t have to track bonus categories or spending caps to maximize your rewards. It comes with a solid welcome offer, a rare intro APR offer on purchases and good mix of redemption options.

It also has no annual fee to worry about, so small-business owners can enjoy their rewards as they earn them. While you may want to eventually upgrade to a card that offers higher rewards rates, this card is a great starting point.


Welcome offer: A great offer for a no-annual-fee card 

The Ink Business Unlimited card’s latest sign-up bonus gives you a chance to earn $900 in cash back by spending $6,000 on purchases within your first three months. This can be a great payoff, especially if you have large purchases or upgrades planned for your business.

This new bonus is also s a $150 boost to the card’s previous offer, so now is an especially great time to apply if you're interested in a business card with no annual fee.


Intro APR for purchases: A rare offer for a business card 

This card comes with a 0 percent intro APR offer of 12 months on purchases. This is a great addition as most business cards, even those with an annual fee, often don’t come with any intro APR offers. If they do offer an intro APR it usually lands between six and nine months, which means the Ink Business Unlimited pulls ahead on all fronts.

Paired with the welcome offer, this offer becomes even more valuable. It gives business owners time to earn and fully pay off the $6,000 required for the welcome bonus with no interests. Plus, the ongoing variable APR rate of 18.49 percent to 24.49 percent is slightly lower than other business cards. 


Redemption: Various ways to reap rewards

One of the key perks of the Ink Business Unlimited as an Ultimate Rewards card is that if you pair it with a premium Ultimate Rewards card, you can pool all your rewards into a single account and enjoy a higher point value. Or, if you have a premium personal travel card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® or the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, you can boost the value of your points by up to 25 or 50 percent, respectively, when you redeem for travel through Chase’s Ultimate Rewards portal.

Since you technically earn Chase Ultimate Rewards with the Ink Business Unlimited, you have a nice mix of redemptions to choose from. Options include travel, gift cards and purchases through the Apple Ultimate Rewards Store, Shop Through Chase and select online merchants (like Amazon.com and PayPal) using Shop with Points. 

If you opt for cash back, you can claim your rewards as a statement credit or have cash back directly deposited into your qualifying U.S. checking or savings account. There’s also no minimum point threshold you need to reach before you can redeem your rewards — you can cash them out in any amount, at any time. Your rewards won’t expire while your account is open and in good standing, so you can also save your points until the time is right. 

Why you might not want the Ink Business Unlimited

While earning rewards can be very easy with the Ink Business Unlimited card, in other ways, it can hold a business owner back. The rewards rate is lower than most competing cards and beyond a few features, it has limited overall value due to the lack of additional perks. If you run an established business with planned, recurring expenses or are looking for a card for a corporation, there may be better card options on the market. 

Cash back rate: Falls short of competing cards

Whenever you use your card to make a qualifying purchase, you earn flat-rate cash back at 1.5 percent. So, if you spend $12,000 in your first year, you will get a total of 18,000 points, worth up to $180.

Since you earn cash back at the same rate on nearly every purchase, this card is ideal for small-business owners who put simplicity and ease-of-use at the top of their credit card requirements list. However, people who spend heavily on common business categories like internet, phone services and travel may miss out on more rewards with the Ink Business Unlimited. Additionally, business cards like the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card offer a higher flat rate on rewards.


Perks: Limited to basic Visa benefits  

The Ink Business Unlimited features a solid lineup of benefits that can help your business run more smoothly. This card offers travel protections including 24/7 pay-per-use roadside emergency service and primary rental car insurance that reimburses you for up to the cost of the vehicle for theft or collision (if you decline the rental company’s insurance). There’s also purchase protections, account alerts and free employee cards with which you can set individual limits.

However, these features often become standard on no-annual-fee business cards, and the Ink Business Unlimited doesn’t include any uniquely valuable perks. It limits the card’s long-term value, especially if business needs grow.

Bankrate staff experience

Personal finance expert and Bankrate contributor Holly D. Johnson is a big fan of the Ink Business Unlimited. She uses it for purchases that would normally only earn 1 percent cash back, and pairs it with her Chase Sapphire Reserve for increased rewards value through transfer partners or the Reserve card’s 50 percent Ultimate Rewards travel redemption boost.

Chase makes it simple to pool all your rewards in one place, so I can turn the cash back I earn with the Ink Business Unlimited into valuable rewards for travel.

Beyond the ability to pool points with other Chase cards, the biggest upside of the Ink Business Unlimited is the fact cardholders earn a flat 1.5 percent cash back rate for each dollar they spend. Since the card technically earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points when you combine it with other Chase travel credit cards, this translates into 1.5X points on purchases your business makes. This is a better rate for regular spending compared to the Ink Business Preferred and Ink Business Cash® Credit Card.

For that reason, I break out my Ink Business Unlimited for business purchases that don’t earn any bonus points with my other cards.

— Holly D. Johnson, Bankrate Writer

How the Ink Business Unlimited compares to other business cards

The Ink Business Unlimited is one of the best cards in Chase’s catalog for startups, side hustles and other small businesses. The unlimited flat rewards rate with no spending limit means you could still use it as an everyday card even if your business expenses increase or you get a specialized rewards card.

However, a card with higher-rate bonus categories will probably be more rewarding if your spending focuses around specific business expenses.

Image of Ink Business Unlimited&reg; Credit Card
Bankrate Score
4.2
Apply now Lock
on Chase's secure site

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

$900
Info

Rewards rate

1.5%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Image of Ink Business Cash&reg; Credit Card
Bankrate Score
4.6
Apply now Lock
on Chase's secure site

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

$900
Info

Rewards rate

1% - 5%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Image of Capital One Spark Cash Select for Excellent Credit
Bankrate Score
4.1
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

$750
Info

Rewards rate

1.5% - 5%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Excellent (740 – 850)
Info

Best cards to pair with this card

The best card to pair with the Ink Business Unlimited depends on your business spending since maximizing your flat-rate cash back card relies on pairing it with a Chase bonus category credit card.

Who is the Ink Business Unlimited right for?

Bankrate’s take — Is the Ink Business Unlimited worth it?

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited credit card is an all-around good card for business owners. It offers decent rewards, benefits and first-year offers, especially for a card with no annual fee. The 1.5 percent flat-rate cash back isn’t the highest reward rate, but its versatile redemption options, compatibility with Chase travel cards and intro APR on purchases make it an especially handy card for startups, side hustles and other small businesses.

However, if you want to earn more back on your purchases, you may be able to get a higher rewards rate with another card. The best business rewards card will depend on how much you plan to spend, where you shop most often and if you spend more in certain categories than others.

How we rated this card

Document
50+
cards rated
Search
700+
data points considered
Credit Card Cash Back
10
spending categories analyzed
Credit Card Reviews
40+
perks evaluated

Our proprietary card rating system takes into account a mix of factors when scoring business credit cards, including each card’s rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more.

We analyzed over 50 of the most popular business credit cards and scored each based on how its key features stacked up compared to those of other cards in its category. 

Here are some of the key factors that gave this card its score:

Frequently asked questions

Compare the best business credit cards
Written by
India Davis
Editor, Credit Cards

India Davis is an editor specializing in credit cards and updates. She believes in putting the reader first and carrying out a brand’s voice to its fullest potential. She has lived and worked in three different countries and hopes to explore more of the world post-pandemic.

Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
Senior Editor, Credit Cards
Reviewed by
Aja McClanahan
Former Personal Finance Writer, Credit Cards

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.