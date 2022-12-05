The Ink Business Unlimited is a good option for business owners who have small and varied expenses. With unlimited 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases, you won’t have to track bonus categories or spending caps to maximize your rewards. It comes with a solid welcome offer, a rare intro APR offer on purchases and good mix of redemption options.

It also has no annual fee to worry about, so small-business owners can enjoy their rewards as they earn them. While you may want to eventually upgrade to a card that offers higher rewards rates, this card is a great starting point.

Welcome offer: A great offer for a no-annual-fee card

The Ink Business Unlimited card’s latest sign-up bonus gives you a chance to earn $900 in cash back by spending $6,000 on purchases within your first three months. This can be a great payoff, especially if you have large purchases or upgrades planned for your business.

This new bonus is also s a $150 boost to the card’s previous offer, so now is an especially great time to apply if you're interested in a business card with no annual fee.

Intro APR for purchases: A rare offer for a business card

This card comes with a 0 percent intro APR offer of 12 months on purchases. This is a great addition as most business cards, even those with an annual fee, often don’t come with any intro APR offers. If they do offer an intro APR it usually lands between six and nine months, which means the Ink Business Unlimited pulls ahead on all fronts.

Paired with the welcome offer, this offer becomes even more valuable. It gives business owners time to earn and fully pay off the $6,000 required for the welcome bonus with no interests. Plus, the ongoing variable APR rate of 18.49 percent to 24.49 percent is slightly lower than other business cards.

Redemption: Various ways to reap rewards

One of the key perks of the Ink Business Unlimited as an Ultimate Rewards card is that if you pair it with a premium Ultimate Rewards card, you can pool all your rewards into a single account and enjoy a higher point value. Or, if you have a premium personal travel card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® or the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, you can boost the value of your points by up to 25 or 50 percent, respectively, when you redeem for travel through Chase’s Ultimate Rewards portal.

Since you technically earn Chase Ultimate Rewards with the Ink Business Unlimited, you have a nice mix of redemptions to choose from. Options include travel, gift cards and purchases through the Apple Ultimate Rewards Store, Shop Through Chase and select online merchants (like Amazon.com and PayPal) using Shop with Points.

If you opt for cash back, you can claim your rewards as a statement credit or have cash back directly deposited into your qualifying U.S. checking or savings account. There’s also no minimum point threshold you need to reach before you can redeem your rewards — you can cash them out in any amount, at any time. Your rewards won’t expire while your account is open and in good standing, so you can also save your points until the time is right.