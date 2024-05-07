Best Chase credit cards for June 2024

Brendan Dyer
Garrett Yarbrough
Updated May 07, 2024

Chase offers popular credit cards for travel, cash back, business and more. Its cards typically require a good or excellent credit score, but Chase provides cardholders generous rewards programs, sign-up bonuses and valuable reward redemption options. Our experts have done the research so you can find the best Chase credit card for your wallet.

Limited Time Offer

Best overall

Image of Chase Sapphire Preferred&#174; Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Bankrate score

4.8
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
Intro offer

$1,500 value
Rewards rate

1x - 5x

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for everyday business purchases

Image of Ink Business Cash&reg; Credit Card

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

Bankrate score

4.3
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Intro offer

$750 value
Rewards Rate

1% - 5%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Info

Best for luxury travel

Image of Chase Sapphire Reserve&reg;

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Bankrate score

5.0
Recommended credit score: 740 - 850
Intro offer

$1,500 value
Rewards rate

1x - 10x

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for small-business owners

Image of Ink Business Unlimited&reg; Credit Card

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

Bankrate score

4.2
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Intro offer

$750 value
Rewards Rate

1.5%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for business travel

Image of Ink Business Preferred&reg; Credit Card

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

Bankrate score

4.4
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Intro offer

$2,000 value
Rewards Rate

1X - 3X

Annual fee

Regular APR

Compare Bankrate's top picks for Chase credit cards

Card Name Best For Rewards Highlights Bankrate Review Score

All-around travel + Best overall

5X points on travel booked through Chase Travel℠

3X points on dining (including eligible delivery services), select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Walmart, Target and wholesale clubs)

2X points on other travel 

4.8 / 5
(Read card review)
Everyday business purchases

5% cash back on the first $25,000 of combined office supply store, cable service and phone service purchases each account anniversary year

2% cash back on the first $25,000 of combined gas station and restaurant purchases each account anniversary year 

4.3 / 5
(Read card review)
Luxury travel

10X points on Chase Dining purchases, hotel stays and car rentals through Chase Travel℠

5X points on air travel through Chase Travel℠ (after earning the $300 travel credit)

3X points on general travel and dining purchases

5.0 / 5
(Read card review)
Small business owners

1.5% cash back on all purchases

4.2 / 5
(Read card review)
Business travel

3X points on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year (then 1X points)

4.4 / 5
(Read card review)
Image of Southwest Rapid Rewards&#174; Plus Credit Card
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card

Southwest starter card

2X points on Southwest hotel partners, car rental partners and other Southwest purchases

2X points on local transit and commuting (including rideshares), plus internet service, cable service, phone service and select streaming service purchases
Image of Southwest Rapid Rewards&reg; Priority Credit Card
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card

Overall Southwest card

3X points on Southwest purchases

2X points on Southwest hotel and car rental partners

2X points on local transit and commuting (including rideshares), plus internet service, cable service, phone service and select streaming service purchases
What to know about Chase credit cards

Chase Bank is the largest consumer bank with assets worth about $3.39 trillion. Because Chase’s reach is so wide, branch and ATM locations are fairly accessible for many people. It's also known for its credit card families, including Freedom, Sapphire, and Ink Business cards.

These Chase cards have exceptional rewards rates, diverse categories, versatile redemption options and high-caliber benefits that often outclass competing cards. Plus, Chase cards pair well with one another. You could easily fill the gaps in your rewards strategy and greatly increase your points’ redemption value by creating the Chase Trifecta with at least three Chase cards.

Types of Chase cards

Chase has a handful of the best travel credit cards available and its business credit card options also cater to plenty of spending categories and structures. Plus, Chase has a few stellar co-branded card options that hotel and airline loyalists may like.

Pros and cons

Pros

    Flexible rewards redemption: Thanks to the Chase Ultimate Rewards program, most Chase cards have plenty of redemption options, including travel and 1:1 cash back.

    Top-tier travel partners: Chase’s long list of travel partners and 1:1 points transfer give you even more ways to use your points at a potentially stellar reward value.

    Impressive perks. Chase cards usually offer more than enough valuable perks to make up for a potential annual fee. Even the no-annual-fee rewards cards often carry perks not typically found for no annual fee.

Cons

  • High credit score requirements: With top-notch travel rewards and generous offers, most of Chase’s cards require a good or excellent credit score.

  • Costly premium cards: The Chase cards with the most generous benefits and rewards have annual fees ranging from a more standard $95 to more than $500.

  • Few options for limited credit: The majority of Chase credit cards require at least a good credit score, so there aren’t many options available if you need to establish or improve your credit.

Chase Ultimate Rewards

Chase’s Ultimate Rewards program is one of the industry’s best credit cards rewards programs. With Ultimate Rewards, cardholders can earn and redeem points for cash back, statement credits, gift cards or travel. Most Chase cards earn reward points that you can redeem for nearly any of the issuer’s options for 1 cent apiece, which is rare if you’re looking for a premium travel card that can also net you solid cash back if you ever need it.

However, the crown jewel of the Ultimate Rewards program is the travel redemption boost several cards provide if you redeem for travel through Chase’s portal — a perk you’ll only find with a Chase card. Below, we’ve listed what Ultimate Rewards points can be worth up to through Chase travel, plus Bankrate’s current valuation with the right transfer partner.

Chase card(s) Baseline value Bankrate value
Chase Sapphire Reserve 1.50 cents 2.0 cents
Chase Sapphire Preferred and Ink Business Preferred 1.25 cents 2.0 cents
Other Ultimate Rewards cards 1 cent 1.0 cents
Learn more: Chase Ultimate Rewards guide

Tips on choosing the best Chase card

Choosing the best Chase card is like picking the right credit card from any other issuer — the decision is based on which credit card best fits your needs. Here are a few points to consider before you apply:

Still unsure if a Chase credit card is right for you? Check out our Credit Card Spender Type Tool to get personalized credit card recommendations based on your credit score, spending habits and daily needs.

What people are saying about Chase credit cards

Chase Sapphire cards are particularly popular and a frequent topic of discussion among Reddit users thanks to their rich rewards, exclusive benefits and valuable point ecosystem. Here's what Reddit users said about these cards:

*The quotes and citations included on this page have been verified by our editorial team and are accurate as of the posting date. Outlinked content may contain views and opinions that do not reflect the views and opinions of Bankrate. Please see the issuer’s website for updated terms and conditions.

How this Bankrate expert chose his Chase card

Here’s Bankrate writer and credit card reviewer Garrett Yarbrough on why he applied for a credit card specifically from Chase:

“I hate the hassle of processes like upgrading a phone and trading in a used car — I want a reliable product that I can depend on for as long as possible without dealing with customer service or needing supporting items to get the job done. So when I first dipped my toes into the world of rewards cards, I did my research ahead of time so I could plot out my rewards strategy and the cards I’d need from start to finish.

I quickly came to the realization that Chase credit cards are perfect for me. I could future-proof my rewards card roster since all the travel card resources I’ll need for the foreseeable future are in the Ultimate Rewards ecosystem. I laid the foundation of my rewards strategy with my go-to rewards card: the Chase Freedom Unlimited. Its unique advantages over rival cards that only Chase offers — like the 3 percent dining and drugstore cash back categories, trip cancellation/interruption insurance and specific partner perks — meant this one card could do the job of several others.

But more importantly, I chose the Freedom Unlimited as my first rewards card mainly because of how effectively Chase cards pair together and how convenient the reward redemption options are. Most of the cards many other issuers’ offer don’t work together nearly as well, and the Ultimate Rewards program gives me the flexibility to redeem rewards for travel or for cash back. Plus, the Chase Sapphire cards’ unique opportunity to boost my travel rewards’ value without relying on transfer partners makes Chase cards a no-brainer.”

— Garrett Yarbrough, Writer, Credit Cards

Our data: Chase cash back cards are more popular than travel cards

Where Chase shines is with its suite of rewards credit cards. Its family of cash back and travel cards are great rewards-earning machines and even won Bankrate awards in 2024. But which should you get: a Chase cash back card or a Chase travel card?

We analyzed our proprietary data to determine whether Bankrate users preferred Chase’s cash back or travel cards. This data includes how many Bankrate readers clicked on Chase credit cards on our site in 2023.

Our data shows that Bankrate users were about 74 percent more likely to click on offers for Chase’s cash back credit cards than its travel credit cards on our site.

This doesn’t mean that Chase travel credit cards aren’t as good as its cash back cards, but users may be more interested in its cash back cards because they all have no annual fees, while Chase’s travel cards in its Sapphire family charge annual fees. But almost all Chase cards reach their full potential when you combine them in the Chase Trifecta and pool their rewards.

Expert advice for Chase cards

Maximizing a new credit card can be complicated, but Chase is a relatively straightforward issuer with cards that are easy to make the most of. Even the no-annual-fee cards often have a top-tier rewards program and high-value benefits you typically don’t find in that card class. The premium rewards cards offer a long list of travel partners that can help you squeeze a ton of value out of your points as well, making it easy to combine the issuer’s cards for a rewards strategy that fits your needs. 

    Learn about Chase Ultimate Rewards

    Your credit card’s rewards program is just as important as its rates, fees and features. You should familiarize yourself with Chase Ultimate Rewards points and its travel portal features to maximize your Chase credit card.

    If you want to get the most out of Chase’s travel cards, make sure you’re transferring or redeeming points for the most value. For example, the Chase Sapphire cards’ points get a 25 or 50 percent value boost when you redeem them for travel in the Chase Travel℠ portal. You may also be able to occasionally get a few extra points if you can make purchases through programs like Chase Dining, Shop Through Chase and Chase Offers.

    Calculate potential rewards

    Chase points can be some of the most valuable credit card rewards available. The value of your points will vary based on your card and redemption method, so make sure you calculate the potential value of your rewards before you redeem. It’s also one of the few cards with travel rewards that can be redeemed toward cash back at an equal value, so you can always redeem for cash if your rewards are worth less than 1 cent through certain travel partners.

    Research Chase travel partners

    You can transfer your Chase points to one of its partner airlines through its travel portal when you log into your account. Once you choose the partner, you can transfer points in increments of 1,000 points and typically at a 1:1 ratio, so 1 point equals 1 mile. You may even increase the value of your Chase points this way — to perhaps about 2.0 cents per point on average based on our latest valuation  — depending on your travel plans and the airline or hotel you transfer your points to.

    Use multiple Chase cards

    The Chase trifecta refers to a group of Chase card families — Chase Freedom cards, Sapphire cards and Ink Business cards — that can boost rewards earnings and rack up points when you use them together. For example, if you use the Chase Sapphire Preferred, Chase Freedom Unlimited and the Chase Ink Business Preferred, you can pool all the points earned from the cards in one account and save up thousands of points. If you don’t have a business, you can use two Freedom cards and one Sapphire card together to complete the trifecta.

    By pairing these cards together, the points you earn with even your Chase Freedom card spending can be worth far more than 1 cent apiece once you redeem them toward Chase Travel or transfer partners with a Sapphire card or the Ink Business Preferred.

    Take advantage of your card’s perks

    One of the signature benefits of having a Chase card is the exceptional benefit roster you have at your fingertips. The cash back cards even have a stockpile of perks that you won’t find with many other cards of the same caliber from other issuers. 

    For example, the Chase Freedom Unlimited offers trip cancellation and interruption insurance — a valuable travel insurance mostly found with premium travel cards — plus partner perks with Instacart+, DoorDash and Lyft. Stepping up to the Chase Sapphire Preferred adds up to $50 toward Chase Travel hotel stays each year and 10 percent anniversary bonus points. This can be enough to more than offset the $95 annual fee — as long as you take advantage of these perks. Otherwise, it’s like leaving money on the table.

Have more questions for our credit cards editors? Feel free to send us an email, find us on Facebook, or Tweet us @Bankrate.

How we assess the best credit cards

When evaluating the best credit cards, we take into account several factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether they offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders, from earning rewards to saving on interest. Whenever possible, we also feature cards that are available at various credit levels and price points. 

We analyzed over 250 of the most popular credit cards in each of our primary card scoring categories, including Cash Back, Rewards, Balance Transfer, Low Interest, Business, Credit-Building, and Student, as well as in a few popular subcategories like Travel, No Annual Fee, Airline and Hotel.

We scored each card based on the factors most relevant to its primary category, including its rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, intro APR period length, ongoing APR, fees, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup. 

Here are some of the key factors that we considered: 

Frequently asked questions about Chase credit cards

Brendan Dyer, Associate Editor, Credit Cards
Brendan Dyer holds a Master of Fine Arts in Journalism from Western Connecticut State University and worked previously as a content editor for Regional News Network, a hyper-local
Courtney Mihocik, Senior Editor, Credit Cards
Courtney Mihocik is an editor at Bankrate Credit Cards and CreditCards.com specializing in credit card news and personal finance advice. Previously, she led insurance content at

