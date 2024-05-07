Best Chase credit cards for June 2024

We also score cards based on how much it costs to keep them in your wallet or carry a balance.

We rate all cards based on how their ongoing average APR compares to the average APR you’ll find on other cards in their primary category. However, the impact of an especially high or low APR on a card’s overall score depends on its primary category.

For rewards-earning cards, this factor has only a minor influence on the card’s score and whether the card is included in our list, since rewards card users generally try to avoid carrying a balance. That said, rewards-earning cards may get a solid boost in score if they also offer an intro APR on balance transfers or new purchases, since such offers aren’t always present on these cards.

More important to these cards’ scores and their inclusion in our list is how their annual fees influence their overall value. We consider a card’s annual fee in two ways — how it ranks relative to the fees you’ll find on other cards in the category and how it impacts a card’s overall rewards value.

Cards with an annual fee will always be at a slight disadvantage in our scoring system since annual fees inherently cut into your rewards value. However, if a card offers terrific value via its ongoing rewards and perks, it can earn a high score and a spot in our list even if it carries a high annual fee. After all, the highest rewards rates and most valuable perks are often found on cards with annual fees.

Interest rates and intro APR offers play a much larger role in a card’s score and whether it’s included in our list when the card is designed specifically for users looking to save on interest charges. This could include cards in the Balance Transfer and Low Interest categories, as well as those designed for people new to credit or working to rebuild their score (the Credit-Building category).

We strive to feature cards with the most generous intro APR offers and lower balance transfer fees or ongoing APRs in our Balance Transfer and 0% Intro APR card categories. In these categories, factors like intro APR period length, ongoing APR and balance transfer fee make up a large portion of a card’s overall score and influence our decision to include it in our best cards list.