CDs
CD Basics
Current CD Interest Rates
Check out the latest CD rates from Bankrate’s weekly survey of banks and thrifts.
CD rates: Historical trendline
Take a look at the days when CDs were offering investors double-digit returns.
Latest Articles
Top CD rates today: Jan. 17, 2024 — Earn up to 5.51% APY
Explore the top CD rates today to maximize your savings.5 min read Jan 17, 2024
Top CD rates today: Jan. 16, 2024 — 5 terms still earn 5% APY or more
Explore the top CD rates today to maximize your savings.6 min read Jan 16, 2024
Citibank CD rates
Here’s everything you need to know about the bank’s CDs.2 min read Jan 13, 2024
Top CD rates today: Jan. 12, 2024 — Highest APY falls to 5.51%
Explore the top CD rates today to maximize your savings.5 min read Jan 12, 2024
U.S. Bank CD rates
Here’s everything you need to know about the bank’s rates.2 min read Jan 11, 2024
TD Bank CD rates
Here’s everything you need to know about TD Bank’s CD rates.2 min read Jan 11, 2024
Synchrony Bank CD rates
Everything you need to know about the online bank’s CD rates.2 min read Jan 11, 2024
CIT Bank CD rates
Shopping for CDs? Here’s what CIT Bank pays in interest.2 min read Jan 11, 2024
Current CD rates for January 2024
Check out the latest CD rates from Bankrate’s weekly survey of banks and thrifts.2 min read Jan 11, 2024
Top CD rates today: Jan. 11, 2024 — Leading 5.6% APY holds steady
Explore the top CD rates today to maximize your savings.5 min read Jan 11, 2024
Top CD rates today: Jan. 10, 2024 — Highest APY is now 5.6%
Explore the top CD rates today to maximize your savings.6 min read Jan 10, 2024
Top CD rates today: Jan. 9, 2024 — Top 1-year term falls to 5.55% APY
Explore the top CD rates today to maximize your savings.5 min read Jan 09, 2024
Top CD rates today: Jan. 8, 2024 — Leading APY remains 5.66%
Explore the top CD rates today to maximize your savings.6 min read Jan 08, 2024
Top CD rates today: Jan. 5, 2024 — Take home up to 5.66% APY
Explore the top CD rates today to maximize your savings.5 min read Jan 05, 2024
Citizens Bank CD rates
Looking for a CD? Here’s what Citizens Bank will pay you.1 min read Jan 04, 2024
Top CD rates today: Jan. 4, 2024 — 5 terms earn APYs of 5% or more
Explore the top CD rates today to maximize your savings.5 min read Jan 04, 2024
Marcus by Goldman Sachs CD rates
Here’s everything you need to know about the online bank’s CDs.1 min read Jan 04, 2024
Discover Bank CD rates
Everything you need to know about the online bank’s CD rates.1 min read Jan 04, 2024
Top CD rates today: Jan. 3, 2024 — 5.66% is the highest APY across terms
Explore the top CD rates today to maximize your savings.5 min read Jan 03, 2024
CD rates forecast for 2024: Expect banner year for savers with strong yields, lower inflation rate
You can find a CD account that significantly out-earns the national average if you shop around among banks.4 min read Jan 02, 2024
