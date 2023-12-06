Press Room

|01/08/2024
|
More Cardholders Are Carrying Credit Card Debt, and 56 Million Have Been in Debt for at Least a Year
|
pdf
|12/18/2023
|
Nearly Two-Thirds of Americans Do Not Expect Their Personal Finances to Improve in 2024
|
pdf
|12/04/2023
|
Holiday Tipflation: Americans Plan to Increase Annual Holiday Tip Amounts This Year Compared to 2022
|
pdf
|11/29/2023
|
3 in 5 Workers Say Pay is Not Keeping Up With Inflation, Up From 55% Last Year
|
pdf
|11/13/2023
|
Consumers Favor Small Business Saturday Over Black Friday, As More Plan to Shop Small This Holiday Season
|
pdf
|11/08/2023
|
Half of Americans Say Their Overall Financial Situation is Worse Since the 2020 Election
|
pdf
|11/06/2023
|
Best and Worst Cities for Local Holiday Shoppers
|
pdf
|10/25/2023
|
81% Did Not Increase Their Emergency Savings This Year, As Majority Feel Behind
|
pdf
|10/23/2023
|
Average Retail Credit Card APR Hits Record High of 28.93%
|
pdf
|10/16/2023
|
77% of Holiday Travelers Modify Plans Due to Inflation, Although More Plan to Travel
|
pdf
|10/02/2023
|
Extreme Weather Has Impacted Majority of Americans’ Wallets
|
pdf
|09/27/2023
|
56% of Workers Feel Behind on Retirement Savings
|
pdf
|09/18/2023
|
Americans Spent $71 Billion in Past 12 Months on Social Media Impulse Buys
|
pdf
|09/11/2023
|
Half of Holiday Shoppers to Begin by Halloween
|
pdf
|09/05/2023
|
78% of Those Who Hold the 20 Most Lucrative College Degrees are Men
|
pdf
|08/30/2023
|
ATM Fees Hit Record High; Overdraft and NSF Fees Down Sharply
|
pdf
|08/23/2023
|
89% of Workers Prefer Four-Day Work Week, Remote Work or Hybrid Work; Over Half Willing to Switch Jobs
|
pdf
|08/17/2023
|
Nearly Half of Borrowers Believe Student Loan Debt is a National Crisis and the Government Hasn't Done Enough
|
pdf
|08/07/2023
|
54 Million U.S. Adults Have Been in Credit Card Debt for at Least a Year
|
pdf
|07/31/2023
|
Iowa is the Best State to Retire; Alaska is the Worst
|
pdf
|07/24/2023
|
Nearly Half of US Adults Have at Least One Unused Gift Card; Average Amount is $187
|
pdf
|07/19/2023
|
Nearly Three-Quarters of Americans Have a Financial Regret, Most Commonly Not Saving for Retirement Early Enough
|
pdf
|07/10/2023
|
77% of Travelers Experienced Issues This Year; More than Half Cited Higher Prices
|
pdf
|06/26/2023
|
Austin, TX, is the Best City to Launch a Career; Riverside, CA, is the Worst
|
pdf
|06/22/2023
|
Majority Uncomfortable with Their Emergency Savings as Fewer than Half Have 3 Months' Expenses Saved
|
pdf
|06/08/2023
|
Two-Thirds Have a Negative View About Tipping, as Americans Tip Less Often
|
pdf
|05/24/2023
|
Nearly 2 in 5 Have a Side Hustle; 44% Think They Will Always Need One
|
pdf
|05/22/2023
|
Southeastern U.S. Sweeps Top 10 Hottest Housing Markets
|
pdf
|05/17/2023
|
More Than Half of Investors Took Action This Year Due to Inflation, Better Safe Haven Returns
|
pdf
|05/08/2023
|
52% of U.S. Adults Say Money Has a Negative Impact on Their Mental Health, up from 42% in 2022
|
pdf
|04/26/2023
|
80% of Summer Vacationers Are Making Changes Due to Inflation
|
pdf
|04/19/2023
|
73% of Aspiring Homeowners Cite an Affordability Factor as the Primary Obstacle
|
pdf
|04/10/2023
|
68% Have Made a Financial Sacrifice to Help Adult Children
|
pdf
|04/03/2023
|
More Than Half of Workforce Likely to Look for a New Job in Next 12 Months, Up from Last Year
|
pdf
|03/30/2023
|
Less Than 1 in 4 Savers Earning at Least 3%; 75% of Online Accounts Offer Rates Higher Than That
|
pdf
|03/27/2023
|
The Average Gen Z and Millennial Wedding Guest Will Spend Around $1,200 Attending Weddings This Year
|
pdf
|03/01/2023
|
Nearly 7 in 10 Are Worried About Their Tax Refunds Due to Inflation, Smaller Payouts and More
|
pdf
|02/27/2023
|
Austin, TX, is the Best Metro for First-Time Homebuyers; Washington, D.C., is the Worst
|
pdf
|02/23/2023
|
Nearly Half Have Less or No Savings Compared to a Year Ago
|
pdf
|02/09/2023
|
Nearly 2 in 5 In Relationships Have Committed Financial Infidelity and More Than Half Believe it’s at Least as Bad as Physical Cheating
|
pdf
|02/06/2023
|
The Average Cost of Auto Insurance in the U.S. is $2,014 in 2023, Up 13.72% from Last Year
|
pdf
|01/25/2023
|
Majority Unable to Afford $1,000 Emergency Expense as Inflation Increasingly Stifles Ability to Save
|
pdf
|01/17/2023
|
57 Million Pay Checking Account Fees Every Month and Nearly Half are Sacrificing Recession Preparedness to Do So
|
pdf
|01/10/2023
|
More Cardholders are Now Carrying Credit Card Debt and More Than 2 in 5 with Debt Don’t Know Their Interest Rates
|
pdf
|12/19/2022
|
Nearly 2 in 3 Americans Do Not Expect Personal Finances to Improve in 2023
|
pdf
|12/07/2022
|
More Adults Plan to Give Annual Holiday Tips This Year Compared to 2021, But Will Likely Give Lower Amounts
|
pdf
|11/21/2022
|
More Consumers Likely to Shop on Small Business Saturday than Black Friday this Year
|
pdf
|11/17/2022
|
Majority of Americans Delaying Financial Milestones, Opting Out of Activities or Events Due to State of the Economy
|
pdf
|10/31/2022
|
43% Say Their Finances Are Worse Now Than When Biden Was Elected
|
pdf
|10/24/2022
|
More Than One Third of Working Americans Feel They are “Significantly Behind” on Retirement Savings
|
pdf
|10/05/2022
|
Inflation, Rising Prices Causing 79% of Holiday Travelers to Change Their Plans
|
pdf
|09/14/2022
|
Majority of American Households: “Pay Not Keeping Up with Inflation”
|
pdf
|09/08/2022
|
Half of Holiday Shoppers to Begin by Halloween With Inflation Set to Play Major Role
|
pdf
|08/31/2022
|
Costly Overdraft & NSF Fees Still Charged by Majority of Banks
|
pdf
|08/24/2022
|
Roughly 7 in 10 are Worried About Possible Recession, Taking Steps to Prepare
|
pdf
|08/18/2022
|
Michigan the Most Affordable State for Retirees, Florida is the Best Overall
|
pdf
|08/11/2022
|
41% of Back-to-School Shoppers Will Change the Way They Shop Due to Inflation, with 95% of Those Actively Looking to Save Money This Year
|
pdf
|07/20/2022
|
Real Estate Still Americans’ Preferred Long-term Investment
|
pdf
|07/18/2022
|
Nearly Half of Gen Z, Millennial Social Media Users Have Felt Negatively About Their Finances After Seeing Others’ Posts
|
pdf
|07/11/2022
|
Nearly 4 in 5 Travelers Have Experienced Issues This Year
|
pdf
|06/23/2022
|
Majority Now Uncomfortable With Emergency Savings as More Balances Have Declined in Past Year
|
pdf
|06/21/2022
|
Side Gig Income Becomes More Critical: 41% Need it for Living Expenses, up from 31% in 2019
|
pdf
|06/13/2022
|
Los Angeles is the Worst Metro for First-Time Homebuyers; Pittsburgh is the Best
|
pdf
|05/19/2022
|
Amid Market Volatility and Inflation, Less than 1 in 5 Will Increase Their Stock Market Investments This Year
|
pdf
|05/02/2022
|
42% of U.S. Adults Say Money Negatively Impacts Their Mental Health
|
pdf
|04/25/2022
|
69% of Summer Vacationers Anticipate Making Changes Due to Inflation
|
pdf
|04/21/2022
|
Roughly 7 in 10 Gen Z, Millennial Student Loan Borrowers Delayed a Major Financial Decision as a Result of This Debt
|
pdf
|04/04/2022
|
The Average Cost of Auto Insurance in the U.S. is $1,771 in 2022
|
pdf
|03/30/2022
|
Nearly Two-Thirds Say Affordability Factors are Holding Them Back From Homeownership
|
pdf
|03/14/2022
|
Over Half of Workforce Still Likely to Look for New Job in Next 12 Months
|
pdf
|03/09/2022
|
Roughly 3 in 4 Say Inflation is Hurting Them Financially, Are Worried About Further Price Increases
|
pdf
|02/22/2022
|
Concerns of Delays, Inflation, and More Have Two-Thirds Worried About Their Tax Refunds This Year
|
pdf
|02/09/2022
|
Just 53% of Americans Have More Emergency Savings Than Credit Card Debt
|
pdf
|02/07/2022
|
51% of U.S. Adults with a Subscription or Membership Account Have Incurred Unwanted Charges
|
pdf
|01/19/2022
|
Just 44% of Americans Could Cover an Unplanned $1,000 Expense From Savings
|
pdf
|01/10/2022
|
40% of Credit Card Debtors Don’t Know Their Interest Rate
|
pdf
|01/04/2022
|
Gen Z and Millennials Paying More Than Three Times as Much in Monthly Checking Account Fees as Older Generations
|
pdf
|12/20/2021
|
2 in 3 U.S. Adults Do Not Expect Personal Finances to Improve in 2022
|
pdf
|12/13/2021
|
Over 4 in 10 Who Extended Financial Assistance to Friends and Family Suffered Consequences
|
pdf
|12/06/2021
|
69% With Federal Student Loans Will Need to Take Additional Action to Afford Monthly Payments When Deferment Ends Next Year
|
pdf
|11/22/2021
|
77% of U.S. Adults Experienced Product-Related Shopping Problems in October
|
pdf
|11/17/2021
|
52% of Workers Feel Behind on Retirement Savings
|
pdf
|11/15/2021
|
California Ranks as Worst State for Drivers, Ohio is the Best
|
pdf
|10/27/2021
|
Majority of Workers (56%) Haven’t Received a Pay Raise or Promotion in the Past Year
|
pdf
|10/25/2021
|
More Adults Likely to Attend a Live Event or Attraction in Q4 Than Q1, Q2, Q3 Combined
|
pdf
|10/20/2021
|
Overdraft Fees Hit All Time High, Interest Checking Account Balance Requirements Soar
|
pdf
|10/04/2021
|
Ranking the Most and Least Valuable College Majors
|
pdf
|09/27/2021
|
59 Million Added to Credit Card Debt Since Beginning of COVID-19 Pandemic
|
pdf
|09/20/2021
|
Three California Metros Top the List of Most Expensive Places to Insure a Teen Driver
|
pdf
|09/15/2021
|
Americans Say Biggest Threat to the Economy Continues to be the Covid-19 Pandemic
|
pdf
|08/25/2021
|
Higher Prices: Nearly Two-Thirds Say Increases Have Had Negative Financial Impact
|
pdf
|08/23/2021
|
55% of Those in the Workforce Likely to Search for a New Job in the Next 12 Months
|
pdf
|08/18/2021
|
Despite Record Low Rates, Less Than 1 in 5 With Pre-Pandemic Mortgages Have Refinanced
|
pdf
|07/26/2021
|
U.S. Adults Total $15 Billion in Unused Gift Cards, Vouchers, Store Credits
|
pdf
|07/21/2021
|
More Than Half Have Less Than 3 Months’ Emergency Savings
|
pdf
|07/07/2021
|
Georgia Beats Out Florida, Emerges as #1 Best State to Retire in 2021
|
pdf
|06/23/2021
|
Real Estate and Cash Are Americans’ Top Preferred Investments Over the Next 10 Years
|
pdf
|06/22/2021
|
As Workers Return to Office, Majority Say Working From Home Improved Their Finances
|
pdf
|05/19/2021
|
Many Parents Forced to Alter Work Schedules to Care for Children During Pandemic, Take on Debt for Summer Childcare
|
pdf
|05/17/2021
|
64% of Millennial Homeowners Have Regrets: Maintenance and Hidden Costs Biggest Culprit
|
pdf
|05/12/2021
|
Lasting Pandemic Effect – Americans Vow to Save More for Emergencies
|
pdf
|04/19/2021
|
Just 16% Have a Ticket to a Future Live Event
|
pdf
|04/14/2021
|
67% Receiving Stimulus Payment Say It’s Important to Their Near-term Financial Situation
|
pdf
|04/07/2021
|
Millennials, Gen Z More Than Twice as Likely to Have Delayed a Financial Milestone Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
|
pdf
|03/31/2021
|
2021 Annual Auto Insurance Premiums Average $1,674/year in the U.S.
|
pdf
|03/24/2021
|
More Than Half of Investors Think the Stock Market is Rigged Against the Individual
|
pdf
|03/22/2021
|
While Many Parents Cite Benefits of Remote Learning, Men and Women See It Differently
|
pdf
|03/15/2021
|
31% of Young Adults Relocated During the Pandemic
|
pdf
|03/03/2021
|
Housing Markets in Mountain West, Midwest Hottest Through End of 2020
|
pdf
|02/24/2021
|
Even after COVID-19 Vaccination, Nearly a Quarter of U.S. Adults (24%) Won’t Be Comfortable Visiting Local Businesses
|
pdf
|02/22/2021
|
31% of Rewards Cardholders Didn’t Redeem Any Points, Miles or Stays in 2020
|
pdf
|02/10/2021
|
Barely Half Have More Emergency Savings Than Credit Card Debt
|
pdf
|01/19/2021
|
71% of Recipients Say Stimulus Money Important to Near-Term Financial Situation, But Relief Won’t Last Long
|
pdf
|01/13/2021
|
Those Financially Impacted by COVID-19 Paying Four Times More in Bank Fees
|
pdf
|01/11/2021
|
Less Than 4-in-10 Could Pay an Unexpected $1,000 Expense Out of Savings
|
pdf
|12/21/2020
|
Even in 2020, It’s Still Easy to Get Out of Credit Card Fees If You Ask
|
pdf
|12/14/2020
|
48% With Homeowners Insurance, 38% With Auto Insurance Who Didn’t Review Their Policies This Year Should Have
|
pdf
|12/09/2020
|
42% of Households Say Income is Below Pre-Pandemic Levels Because of COVID-19 Impact
|
pdf
|11/23/2020
|
Nearly 1 in 3 Millennials Have Been Denied A Financial Product This Year Due to Credit Score
|
pdf
|11/16/2020
|
27% of Mortgage Holders Don’t Know Their Interest Rate
|
pdf
|10/28/2020
|
Over 9 in 10 Put Their Personal Data at Risk as Online Holiday Shopping Expected to Rise
|
pdf
|10/21/2020
|
Interest Checking Account Fees Hit Record High, Average Yield Ties Record Low
|
pdf
|10/14/2020
|
More Say Coronavirus Pandemic, Not Election Outcome, is the Biggest Threat to the Economy
|
pdf
|10/07/2020
|
61% of Property Insurance Policyholders: “I’m Not Very Confident I Know My Deductible”
|
pdf
|09/23/2020
|
Nearly Half Say Top Financial Priority Is ‘Getting Caught Up or Staying Current on Bills’
|
pdf
|09/08/2020
|
Just Over One Quarter Say Finances Have Improved Under President Trump
|
pdf
|09/02/2020
|
75% of Millennial Homeowners Will Spend Big on Upgrades This Year, But Nearly Half Will Go into Debt to Do So
|
pdf
|08/20/2020
|
Nearly 3x Americans Report Having Less, Versus More, Emergency Savings Now Than Before the Pandemic
|
pdf
|08/19/2020
|
More Than Half Have Lost Money on Their Canceled Events Due to Covid-19
|
pdf
|08/13/2020
|
More Than 3 in 5 Parents Say Remote Learning Would Negatively Impact Their Finances
|
pdf
|07/23/2020
|
Americans Now Point to Stock Market as Favorite Long-Term Investment
|
pdf
|07/22/2020
|
33% of Cardholders Did Something That Could Hurt Their Credit Score During COVID-19
|
pdf
|07/15/2020
|
More Than One-Third Delayed a Major Financial Milestone Due to COVID-19
|
pdf
|07/09/2020
|
Nearly Half of U.S. Households: Income Declined Due to Covid-19
|
pdf
|06/24/2020
|
Fewer People Losing Sleep Over Money Issues Right Now
|
pdf
|06/18/2020
|
More Than Half Regret Their Emergency, Retirement Savings Concerning the Pandemic
|
pdf
|06/15/2020
|
Nearly Three-Quarters’ Personal Finances Have Not Improved Since President Trump Took Over
|
pdf
|05/27/2020
|
31 Million Have Withdrawn, Plan to Withdraw from Retirement Savings Due to COVID-19
|
pdf
|05/18/2020
|
Only 35% Comfortable Visiting Local Businesses in Under a Month if Reopened by Memorial Day
|
pdf
|05/14/2020
|
Credit Card Usage Soars at Grocery Stores, Restaurants During Coronavirus Pandemic
|
pdf
|05/13/2020
|
Nearly 1 in 5 Has Diminished Savings Since Start of Coronavirus
|
pdf
|05/06/2020
|
More than Half of Mortgage, Auto Borrowers Are Concerned About Making Upcoming Payments
|
pdf
|04/27/2020
|
Growing Concern Among U.S. Adults About Paying Bills, Value of Investments Even as Stimulus Checks Go Out
|
pdf
|04/16/2020
|
59 Million Have Lost Money on Canceled Plans Due to Coronavirus
|
pdf
|04/14/2020
|
U.S. Adults Less Concerned About Paying Bills Since Stimulus Package Announced
|
pdf
|04/08/2020
|
31% Think Stimulus Checks Won’t Sustain Them for One Month
|
pdf
|03/31/2020
|
Majority Have Cut Spending Amid Coronavirus Crisis
|
pdf
|03/19/2020
|
64% of Millennials Have Used Someone Else’s Subscription Service
|
pdf
|03/12/2020
|
Nearly 1 in 3 Families Skipped Medical Care in Past Year Due to Cost
|
pdf
|03/11/2020
|
More Than Three-Quarters Say Their Mortgage Negatively Impacts Their Ability to Save Money
|
pdf
|02/20/2020
|
Just 49% Have More Emergency Savings than Credit Card Debt
|
pdf
|02/18/2020
|
U.S. Adults Have More Than $20 Billion in Unused Gift Cards or Other Leftover Credits
|
pdf
|02/13/2020
|
More Than 1 in 4 Do Not Know Their Mortgage Rate
|
pdf
|02/10/2020
|
Millennials Have High Valentine’s Day Expectations
|
pdf
|01/23/2020
|
More Than Half of Rewards Cardholders Are Missing Out on Rewards
|
pdf
|01/22/2020
|
Only 4 in 10 Could Pay an Unexpected $1,000 Expense From Their Savings
|
pdf
|01/16/2020
|
Most Americans Don’t Expect Finances to Improve This Year
|
pdf
|01/15/2020
|
Minorities, Millennials Among Those Who Pay the Most Bank Fees
|
pdf
|12/19/2019
|
Half of Workers Did Not Get a Pay Increase This Year
|
pdf
|12/18/2019
|
46% of Americans With $100k or more in Net Worth Struggle with Credit Card Debt
|
pdf
|12/12/2019
|
Lowest Earners Spend Disproportionately on Lottery Tickets, Other Financial Vices
|
pdf
|11/25/2019
|
Most Americans Expect to Spend the Same or Less This Holiday Season
|
pdf
|11/21/2019
|
More than Half of American Workers are Behind on Their Retirement Savings
|
pdf
|11/20/2019
|
Only 35% Owe Less on Credit Cards Relative to Past Decade
|
pdf
|11/13/2019
|
38 Million Willing to Boycott Holiday Gift-Giving to Save Money
|
pdf
|10/24/2019
|
Despite Safety Concerns 64% of U.S. Debit or Credit Cardholders Save Their Information Online
|
pdf
|10/23/2019
|
67% Say Finances Have Not Improved Since Last Election
|
pdf
|10/16/2019
|
4 in 10 are Not Prepared for a Recession
|
pdf
|10/02/2019
|
Out-of-Network ATM Withdrawals Cost More Than Ever
|
pdf
|09/26/2019
|
Just Under Half of Those Who Lent Cash to Friends and Family Suffered Consequences
|
pdf
|09/25/2019
|
America’s Top Financial Priority is Simply Keeping up With Bills
|
pdf
|09/11/2019
|
High Cost of Living, Student Loan Debt Force Determined Millennial Homebuyers to Get Creative
|
pdf
|08/28/2019
|
58% of Millennials Have Been Denied At Least One Financial Product Because of Their Credit Score
|
pdf
|08/26/2019
|
Ranking: The Most and Least Valuable College Majors
|
pdf
|08/21/2019
|
Only 29% of Working Americans Have Increased Their Retirement Savings Contributions
|
pdf
|08/14/2019
|
68% of Americans Have Skipped Recreational Activities in the Past Year Due to The Cost
|
pdf
|07/29/2019
|
Parents: Back-to-School Shopping Nearly as Daunting as the Holidays
|
pdf
|07/17/2019
|
Real Estate Remains Americans’ Preferred Long-Term Investment
|
pdf
|07/10/2019
|
Nebraska is the Best State to Retire
|
pdf
|06/27/2019
|
More Than Half of Americans Lose Sleep Over Money
|
pdf
|06/26/2019
|
4 in 10 Say Economy is Weak — Experts Unanimously Disagree
|
pdf
|06/20/2019
|
1 in 3 Will Accrue Credit Card Debt from Summer Childcare Expenses
|
pdf
|06/13/2019
|
47 Million Are Worse Off Now Than Before the Great Recession
|
pdf
|06/05/2019
|
Nearly Half of U.S. Workers Have a Side Hustle
|
pdf
|05/30/2019
|
129 Million Don’t Realize Negative Impacts of Cancelling Credit Cards
|
pdf
|05/29/2019
|
America’s Top Financial Regret is Failure to Save
|
pdf
|05/23/2019
|
7 in 10 Americans Earn Less Than 2% APY on Savings
|
pdf
|05/13/2019
|
The Best and Worst Metros to Build an Emergency Fund
|
pdf
|04/25/2019
|
39 Million Can’t Afford a Summer Vacation
|
pdf
|04/24/2019
|
50% Sacrifice Retirement Savings to Financially Support Adult Children
|
pdf
|04/17/2019
|
Americans Three Times as Likely to Single Out Politics as Biggest Economic Threat
|
pdf
|04/11/2019
|
Millennials Redefine First-Date Finances
|
pdf
|04/01/2019
|
30% Who Declined a Wedding Invite Due to Cost Were Negatively Impacted
|
pdf
|03/18/2019
|
San Francisco is the Worst Metro for First-Time Homebuyers
|
pdf
|03/14/2019
|
21% of Working Americans Aren’t Saving Anything at All
|
pdf
|02/28/2019
|
63% of Millennial Homeowners Have Buyer’s Remorse
|
pdf
|02/27/2019
|
73% of Millennials with Student Loan Debt Have Delayed a Major Milestone as a Result
|
pdf
|02/13/2019
|
74 Million Americans Have More Credit Card Debt Than Emergency Savings
|
pdf
|02/06/2019
|
Men Have Higher Expectations for Valentine’s Day
|
pdf
|01/16/2019
|
More than 1 in 3 Americans Would Go Into Debt to Pay a $1,000 Emergency Expense
|
pdf
|01/14/2019
|
Majority Don’t Think Their Finances Will Improve in 2019
|
pdf
|12/12/2018
|
6 in 10 Employed Americans Report No Salary Increase This Year
|
pdf
|12/05/2018
|
California Still the Worst State for Drivers, North Dakota is the Best
|
pdf
|11/28/2018
|
43% of Americans Say the Political Environment is the Biggest Threat to the U.S. Economy
|
pdf
|11/19/2018
|
45% of Americans Have Felt Pressured to Overspend on Holiday Gifts
|
pdf
|10/31/2018
|
Millennials, Baby Boomers Disagree About Sharing Salary Information
|
pdf
|10/24/2018
|
Majority of Americans Feel Their Finances Have Not Improved Since 2016 Election
|
pdf
|10/17/2018
|
66% of Americans are Limiting Spending
|
pdf
|10/10/2018
|
Banks Charge Non-Customers Record Amount to Use Their ATMs
|
pdf
|09/19/2018
|
24 Million Would Tap Home Equity to Keep up With Household Bills
|
pdf
|09/12/2018
|
Lowest Earners Spend 13% of Their Income on These Financial Vices
|
pdf
|09/10/2018
|
Ranking the Most and Least Valuable College Majors
|
pdf
|08/22/2018
|
More Americans Ramping Up Retirement Savings
|
pdf
|08/16/2018
|
Older Millennials Are the Most Stressed Age Group
|
pdf
|08/08/2018
|
America’s Growing Health Crisis for Women
|
pdf
|07/25/2018
|
Millennials Prefer Cash as Long-Term Investment
|
pdf
|07/18/2018
|
Americans Reveal Ideal Ages for Financial Milestones
|
pdf
|07/12/2018
|
South Dakota is the Best State to Retire
|
pdf
|06/25/2018
|
37% Have a Side Hustle
|
pdf
|06/20/2018
|
Many Americans are Satisfied with Their Inadequate Emergency Savings
|
pdf
|06/07/2018
|
6 in 10 Americans Don’t Know How Much Money They Need to Retire
|
pdf
|05/23/2018
|
1 in 4 Can’t Afford a Summer Vacation
|
pdf
|05/21/2018
|
Credit Unions Are Fee-Friendly Option for Consumers
|
pdf
|05/16/2018
|
49% Have Not Begun Addressing Their Biggest Financial Regret
|
pdf
|05/10/2018
|
Easiest and Hardest Metros to Build an Emergency Fund
|
pdf
|04/25/2018
|
62% of Homeowners Don’t Ever Plan to Move
|
pdf
|03/28/2018
|
How Much Should Guests Expect to Spend This Wedding Season?
|
pdf
|03/19/2018
|
Just Six Percent Were Net Sellers During Stock Market Correction
|
pdf
|03/14/2018
|
Despite Improving Economy, 1 in 5 Working Americans Aren’t Saving Any Money
|
pdf
|03/05/2018
|
Only 24% of US Workers are Aware of Changes in their Pay Check Due to Revisions in the Federal Tax Law
|
pdf
|02/22/2018
|
1 in 3 Does Not Have More Savings Than Credit Card Debt
|
pdf
|02/14/2018
|
Homeowners Spend Average of $2,000 Per Year on Maintenance Services
|
pdf
|02/08/2018
|
63% of Smartphone Users Have One or More Financial Apps
|
pdf
|02/01/2018
|
American Workers Report Strong Job Satisfaction
|
pdf
|01/18/2018
|
Just 39% of Americans Can Pay for a $1,000 Unexpected Expense
|
pdf
|12/26/2017
|
Just 23% Believe Elected Leaders Will Positively Impact Finances
|
pdf
|11/28/2017
|
Americans’ Favorite Ways to Give to Charity
|
pdf
|11/20/2017
|
Pittsburgh is the Best City to Retire
|
pdf
|11/14/2017
|
Majority of Americans Not Getting Salary Increases
|
pdf
|10/24/2017
|
Millennials More Than Twice as Likely to Limit Spending to Save More
|
pdf
|10/23/2017
|
Lowest-Income Americans Pay Three Times as Much for Checking Accounts
|
pdf
|10/02/2017
|
ATM Fees Set New Record; Up 55% in Past Decade
|
pdf
|09/28/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Show Little Change
|
pdf
|09/27/2017
|
Americans Fear D.C. Politics More than North Korea
|
pdf
|09/21/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Move Back Above 4 Percent
|
pdf
|09/18/2017
|
Nearly Half of Americans Plan to Make a Substantial Purchase This Year
|
pdf
|09/13/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Rebound Slightly
|
pdf
|09/07/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Dip for 3rd Consecutive Week
|
pdf
|08/31/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Set 2017 Low
|
pdf
|08/30/2017
|
Millions Have Already Booked Holiday Travel
|
pdf
|08/16/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Remain in Holding Pattern
|
pdf
|08/15/2017
|
Percentage of Working Americans Saving More for Retirement Highest in Six Years
|
pdf
|08/09/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Mostly Steady Amid Summer Doldrums
|
pdf
|08/03/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Fall for 4th Week in a Row
|
pdf
|07/27/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Inch Lower as Fed Holds Rates Steady
|
pdf
|07/20/2017
|
Millennial Spending Habits Differ From Older Generations
|
pdf
|07/20/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Retreat for Second Week in a Row
|
pdf
|07/19/2017
|
Real Estate is Americans’ Favorite Long-Term Investment
|
pdf
|07/13/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Move Lower
|
pdf
|07/12/2017
|
Over 44 Million Americans Have a Side Hustle
|
pdf
|07/06/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Continue to Rise
|
pdf
|06/29/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Inch Higher
|
pdf
|06/28/2017
|
New Cars Unaffordable for Most Americans
|
pdf
|06/26/2017
|
Millennials Struggle with Financial Vices
|
pdf
|06/22/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Nudge Higher, But Remain Near 7-Month Lows
|
pdf
|06/20/2017
|
Nearly 1 in 4 Has No Emergency Savings
|
pdf
|06/15/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Hovering at 7-Month Lows
|
pdf
|06/08/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Hit 7-Month Low
|
pdf
|06/07/2017
|
1-in-4 American Families Have Not Sought Medical Attention Due to Cost
|
pdf
|06/01/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates At Lowest Since Mid-November
|
pdf
|05/25/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Hit Six-Month Low
|
pdf
|05/25/2017
|
Houston is the Best City to Start a Career
|
pdf
|05/23/2017
|
73% Have Financial Regrets
|
pdf
|05/18/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Slide to 5-Month Low
|
pdf
|05/17/2017
|
Millennials Think Parents Should Stop Helping with Bills at Earlier Ages
|
pdf
|05/11/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Rebound Slightly
|
pdf
|05/10/2017
|
42% of Americans Say a Person’s Credit Score Affects Romantic Interest
|
pdf
|05/04/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Dawdle Leading Up to Fed Announcement
|
pdf
|04/27/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Show Slight Rebound
|
pdf
|04/24/2017
|
Political Climate is Biggest Economic Risk
|
pdf
|04/20/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Drop to 2017 Lows
|
pdf
|04/19/2017
|
Wedding Gift-Giving Tendencies Vary by Region
|
pdf
|04/13/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Slip Amid Geopolitical Tensions
|
pdf
|04/12/2017
|
3 in 10 Have Never Redeemed Credit Card Rewards
|
pdf
|04/06/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Lowest Since Mid-January
|
pdf
|03/30/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Show Little Change
|
pdf
|03/29/2017
|
Best and Worst States to Retire
|
pdf
|03/23/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Reverse Course
|
pdf
|03/21/2017
|
Americans Feel Better About Savings for First Time in Six Years
|
pdf
|03/16/2017
|
Mortgage Rates Hit Multi-Year Highs Ahead of Fed Meeting
|
pdf
|03/13/2017
|
Free Checking Reaches New High at Credit Unions
|
pdf
|03/09/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Jump to Nearly 3-Year High
|
pdf
|03/06/2017
|
Just 6% Plan to Splurge with Their Tax Refund
|
pdf
|03/02/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Rebound Following President’s Speech
|
pdf
|02/28/2017
|
California the Toughest State for First-Time Homebuyers
|
pdf
|02/23/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Slide Back
|
pdf
|02/22/2017
|
Americans Losing Ground in the Battle between Debt & Savings
|
pdf
|02/17/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Bound Higher on Inflation Pickup
|
pdf
|02/09/2017
|
Americans Overoptimistic About Homeownership This Year
|
pdf
|02/09/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Pull Back on Political Uncertainty
|
pdf
|02/02/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Slightly Changed as Fed Holds Steady
|
pdf
|01/26/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Return to Highest Level in More than 2 Years
|
pdf
|01/24/2017
|
Fears Grow Over Rising Interest Rates
|
pdf
|01/19/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Fall for 3rd Consecutive Week
|
pdf
|01/12/2017
|
Nearly 60% of Americans Can’t Afford Common Unexpected Expenses
|
pdf
|01/05/2017
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Slide to Start 2017
|
pdf
|12/29/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Notch Higher for 9th Consecutive Week
|
pdf
|12/22/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Hit 27-Month High
|
pdf
|12/19/2016
|
52% of Working Americans Will Give Up Vacation Days this Year
|
pdf
|12/15/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Continue to Climb
|
pdf
|12/13/2016
|
Iowa is the #1 State for Drivers, California is Last
|
pdf
|12/08/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Continue to March Higher
|
pdf
|12/08/2016
|
Americans Divided on Financial Impact of the Presidential Election
|
pdf
|12/01/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Continue to Rise
|
pdf
|11/23/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Highest Since Early January
|
pdf
|11/22/2016
|
Less Than 1-in-4 Americans Plan for In-Store Shopping on Black Friday
|
pdf
|11/16/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Show Biggest Weekly Increase Since June 2013
|
pdf
|11/15/2016
|
48% of Americans Have Seen Their Pay Increase over the Past Year
|
pdf
|11/10/2016
|
Americans are Divided on Holiday Gift Preferences
|
pdf
|11/09/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Spike After Trump Victory
|
pdf
|11/03/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Inch Higher
|
pdf
|10/26/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Mostly Unchanged
|
pdf
|10/24/2016
|
Best/Worst Metro Areas for Building Wealth
|
pdf
|10/20/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Show Little Movement
|
pdf
|10/18/2016
|
65% of Americans are Limiting Their Monthly Spending
|
pdf
|10/12/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Jump to 4-Week High
|
pdf
|10/11/2016
|
41 Million Americans Have Had Identities Stolen
|
pdf
|10/06/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Notch Higher
|
pdf
|10/04/2016
|
ATM Fees Set New Record High; Overdraft Fees Are Down
|
pdf
|09/29/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Fall to Nearly 3-Month Lows
|
pdf
|09/22/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Down Slightly
|
pdf
|09/15/2016
|
Bankrate: Fed Fears Drive Rates to 3-Month High
|
pdf
|09/13/2016
|
Americans Say the Presidential Election is the Biggest Threat to the U.S. Economy
|
pdf
|09/08/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Stay the Course
|
pdf
|09/07/2016
|
7 in 10 Americans Plan on Working during Retirement
|
pdf
|09/01/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates in Summer Doldrums
|
pdf
|08/31/2016
|
Best and Worst Metro Areas for Homeowners
|
pdf
|08/25/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Show Little Change
|
pdf
|08/18/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates in Holding Pattern
|
pdf
|08/16/2016
|
31 Million American Workers Are Saving More for Retirement
|
pdf
|08/11/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Remain at 2nd Lowest Level of 2016
|
pdf
|08/09/2016
|
Hawaii Has the Highest Closing Costs, Pennsylvania Has the Lowest
|
pdf
|08/04/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Slump on News of Disappointing Economic Growth
|
pdf
|08/01/2016
|
Nearly 9 in 10 College Graduates Say College is a Good Investment
|
pdf
|07/28/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Continue Post-Brexit Rebound
|
pdf
|07/21/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Nose Higher
|
pdf
|07/19/2016
|
54 Million Americans Prefer Cash as a Long-Term Investment
|
pdf
|07/14/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Rebound Slightly
|
pdf
|07/13/2016
|
Top Checking Account Sign-Up Bonuses Available Right Now
|
pdf
|07/07/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates at 2nd-Lowest Level on Record
|
pdf
|07/06/2016
|
Only 1 in 3 Millennials are Investing in the Stock Market
|
pdf
|06/30/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Plunge to 3-Year Low Following Brexit Vote
|
pdf
|06/30/2016
|
New Cars Unaffordable in All Major U.S. Cities
|
pdf
|06/27/2016
|
Arlington, Va. is Best City to Retire
|
pdf
|06/23/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Rise Ahead of Brexit Vote
|
pdf
|06/21/2016
|
66 Million Have No Emergency Savings
|
pdf
|06/16/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Lowest in More Than 3 Years
|
pdf
|06/13/2016
|
Nearly 2 in 3 Millennials Do Not Have a Credit Card
|
pdf
|06/09/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Sink Lower
|
pdf
|06/02/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Drift Lower
|
pdf
|05/26/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Rise for Second Consecutive Week
|
pdf
|05/23/2016
|
Senior Citizens’ Incomes Fall Short in 47 of 50 States
|
pdf
|05/19/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Moving Higher
|
pdf
|05/17/2016
|
42 Million Americans Regret Not Saving Earlier for Retirement
|
pdf
|05/12/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Continue to Drop
|
pdf
|05/05/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Retreat for First Time in 3 Weeks
|
pdf
|05/02/2016
|
78% Have Successfully Asked for a Higher Credit Limit
|
pdf
|04/28/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Hit One-Month High
|
pdf
|04/25/2016
|
New York Named Best City for Launching a Career
|
pdf
|04/21/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Post First Increase in a Month
|
pdf
|04/19/2016
|
Financial Security Hits Lowest Point in 19 Months
|
pdf
|04/14/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Slide for 4th Week in a Row
|
pdf
|04/07/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates at Lowest Level in Nearly Three Years
|
pdf
|04/05/2016
|
36 Million Homeowners Are Planning to Make Home Renovations This Year
|
pdf
|03/31/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Continue to Fall
|
pdf
|03/28/2016
|
Millennials Are the Best Savers
|
pdf
|03/24/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Slip Lower
|
pdf
|03/17/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Nudge Higher for 3rd Week in a Row
|
pdf
|03/14/2016
|
78% of Americans Willing to Delay Tax Refunds Due to Identity Theft Fears
|
pdf
|03/10/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Inch Higher
|
pdf
|03/08/2016
|
Credit Unions More Than Twice As Likely As Banks to Offer Free Checking Accounts
|
pdf
|03/03/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Show Slight Increase
|
pdf
|03/01/2016
|
Wyoming the Best State for Retirement, New York the Worst
|
pdf
|02/25/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates at 2nd-Lowest Point of 2016
|
pdf
|02/23/2016
|
Only Half of Americans Have More Emergency Savings than Credit Card Debt
|
pdf
|02/18/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Post First Increase of 2016
|
pdf
|02/11/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates At Lowest Since May 2013
|
pdf
|02/09/2016
|
Finances Are Preventing 45% of Non-Homeowners from Buying Homes
|
pdf
|02/04/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Fall For Fifth Consecutive Week
|
pdf
|01/28/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Fall to a 3-Month Low
|
pdf
|01/21/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Drop Below 4 Percent
|
pdf
|01/20/2016
|
41% of Americans Are Concerned About Rising Interest Rates in 2016
|
pdf
|01/14/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Continue to Pull Back
|
pdf
|01/07/2016
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Start 2016 on the Downswing
|
pdf
|01/06/2016
|
63% of Americans Can’t Afford $500 Car Repair or $1,000 Emergency Room Visit
|
pdf
|12/31/2015
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates End the Year at 5-Month High
|
pdf
|12/23/2015
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Tick Higher
|
pdf
|12/21/2015
|
Nearly Four in 10 Americans Haven’t Visited Bank Branch in Six Months
|
pdf
|12/17/2015
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Nosed Higher Leading Up to Fed Hike
|
pdf
|12/15/2015
|
Just 22% of U.S. Workers Expect a Holiday Bonus
|
pdf
|12/10/2015
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Tick Higher
|
pdf
|12/07/2015
|
CD Early Withdrawal Penalties Bite into Principal at 89% of Financial Institutions
|
pdf
|12/03/2015
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Slide for Third Consecutive Week
|
pdf
|11/25/2015
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Continue to Decline
|
pdf
|11/23/2015
|
Americans Prefer Cash While Holiday Shopping
|
pdf
|11/19/2015
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Slip Amid Global Terror Concerns
|
pdf
|11/17/2015
|
More Than 1 in 3 Americans Claim Their Top Financial Priority is Managing Bills
|
pdf
|11/12/2015
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Are on the Rise
|
pdf
|11/09/2015
|
Gift Cards a Consumer Friendly Choice This Holiday Season
|
pdf
|11/05/2015
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Jump on Talk of December Rate Hike
|
pdf
|10/29/2015
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Slip Further; Jumbo Rates at Record Low
|
pdf
|10/26/2015
|
Houston, TX Named Best City for Building Wealth
|
pdf
|10/22/2015
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Show Little Change
|
pdf
|10/19/2015
|
American Consumer Horror Story: 77% of Americans Frightened of Identity Theft
|
pdf
|10/15/2015
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates at Nearly 6-Month Low
|
pdf
|10/13/2015
|
62% Holding Back Spending
|
pdf
|10/08/2015
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Dip Below 4 Percent
|
pdf
|10/05/2015
|
ATM, Overdraft Fees Hit New Record Highs
|
pdf
|10/01/2015
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Show Little Change
|
pdf
|09/24/2015
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Fall to 4-Month Low
|
pdf
|09/23/2015
|
30 Million Americans Used Retirement Savings for an Emergency Over Past Year
|
pdf
|09/17/2015
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Nose Higher
|
pdf
|09/14/2015
|
Bankrate Inc. names Scott Kim as CEO of its Banking Segment, Bankrate.com
|
pdf
|09/10/2015
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Hold Steady
|
pdf
|09/09/2015
|
Credit Score Misconceptions Revealed
|
pdf
|09/03/2015
|
Bankrate: Mortgage Rates Nose Higher
|
pdf