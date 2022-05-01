Jeff Ostrowski

Principal writer, Home Lending
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Mortgages
  • Mortgage refinancing
  • Mortgage rate trends
  • Housing market
  • Real estate
Education EDUCATION
  • Bachelor of Science, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
  • Master of Arts, University of Illinois at Springfield

 

Jeff Ostrowski has closely covered two nationwide housing booms and one devastating bust. Before joining Bankrate in 2000, he spent more than 20 years writing about real estate, business, the economy and politics. He previously worked as a reporter at the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Business Journal.

Since 2019, Jeff has served on the board of the nonprofit National Association of Real Estate Editors. He twice has won gold awards in the group’s journalism contest. His Bankrate coverage of housing affordability was also honored with a Best in Business award from the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing.

When he’s not working, Jeff enjoys surfing, biking and traveling, usually with a surfboard or bike.

Find Jeff beyond Bankrate

Jeff wants you to know

When you’re applying for a mortgage, shop around and do your homework — informed borrowers can save thousands of dollars over the life of their loan. Don’t fixate on finding the absolute perfect option, though, or timing your loan to a low point for mortgage rates. If you’re borrowing now, mortgage rates probably will go down in the future. Avoid worrying about all those things that are both out of your control and impossible to predict.

