Bankrate's insurance experts guide you through the basics of homeowners insurance. Our exclusive approach can help you feel more confident in your insurance decisions.
Insuring your home

Determine how much insurance you need

Getting the proper amount of coverage when you choose a homeowner's policy can help prevent insurance hassles later. 

More about home insurance coverage
Compare home insurance companies

Get a feel for your options so you how know how to choose the best carrier for your home.

 

Choosing an insurance carrier
Get customized quotes for your home

Find out exactly what you can expect by getting accurate insurance quotes from top carriers.

 

Get a home insurance quote
Explore coverage add-ons

Home insurance policies may not cover everything, like floods or home-based businesses. Check out this list for common exclusions you should be aware of

Learn more about add-ons
Purchase your home insurance

Once all the prep work is done, it's time to finalize your homeowners insurance and get that peace of mind. Here's how to make it happen.

Learn how to buy home insurance

Reviews from top homeowners insurance providers

3.8
Bankrate Score
Read full review
4.3
Bankrate Score
Read full review
3.2
Bankrate Score
Read full review

Home Insurance Resources

How to secure your home on a budget

5 min read

How much homeowners insurance do I need?

13 min read

How to read a home insurance policy

8 min read

What does homeowners insurance cover?

10 min read

What to do if your homeowners insurance is canceled

9 min read

How to protect your home from wildfire

Wildfires are more dangerous than ever. Bankrate shares some tips on how to prepare.

4 min read

Homeowners insurance and hurricanes

Does home insurance cover damage from a hurricane? Bankrate explains.

12 min read

Windstorm insurance

Bankrate helps homeowners understand windstorm insurance and what it covers.

7 min read

What is earthquake insurance?

Earthquake insurance is important yet underutilized. Bankrate explains why.

7 min read

Guide to flood insurance: Here&#8217;s what to know

Confused about flood insurance? Bankrate has all the answers to your questions.

10 min read

Latest Articles

Easily insure your rental with a few key resources.

Bankrate has resources to make your renters insurance search seamless. Our insurance knowledge can help you find the best rental insurance and understand your coverage options.
 
 

Renters Insurance Resources

