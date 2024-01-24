Homeowners Insurance
Insuring your home
Determine how much insurance you need
Getting the proper amount of coverage when you choose a homeowner's policy can help prevent insurance hassles later.
Compare home insurance companies
Get a feel for your options so you how know how to choose the best carrier for your home.
Get customized quotes for your home
Find out exactly what you can expect by getting accurate insurance quotes from top carriers.
Explore coverage add-ons
Home insurance policies may not cover everything, like floods or home-based businesses. Check out this list for common exclusions you should be aware of
Purchase your home insurance
Once all the prep work is done, it's time to finalize your homeowners insurance and get that peace of mind. Here's how to make it happen.
Reviews from top homeowners insurance providers
Bankrate Rating = 3.8/5
Bankrate Rating = 4.3/5
Bankrate Rating = 3.2/5
Home Insurance Resources
Weather related home insurance coverages to consider
How to protect your home from wildfire
Wildfires are more dangerous than ever. Bankrate shares some tips on how to prepare.
Homeowners insurance and hurricanes
Does home insurance cover damage from a hurricane? Bankrate explains.
Windstorm insurance
Bankrate helps homeowners understand windstorm insurance and what it covers.
What is earthquake insurance?
Earthquake insurance is important yet underutilized. Bankrate explains why.
Latest Articles
How to get homeowners insurance after nonrenewal
Learn more about finding coverage after a nonrenewal.7 min read Feb 01, 2024
Can you pay your deductible? 57% of Americans are uncomfortable with emergency funds savings
Could you pay your deductible if you had an insurance claim?5 min read Jan 31, 2024
HO-3 vs HO-5 insurance
HO-3 vs. HO-5 home insurance — what you need to know to select the right policy.9 min read Jan 31, 2024
What is an insurance declaration page?
Your homeowners insurance declarations page is a quick reference powerhouse.6 min read Jan 30, 2024
Homeowners insurance vs. co-op insurance vs. condo insurance
Bankrate explains the difference between homeowners, co-op and condo insurance.6 min read Jan 29, 2024
Best cheap homeowners insurance in San Antonio
See which home insurance companies offer the most affordable rates in San Antonio.8 min read Jan 26, 2024
8 Common home insurance myths
Uncover truths behind eight common home insurance myths.5 min read Jan 26, 2024
What is replacement cost coverage?
Bankrate helps homeowners decide if replacement cost insurance is right for them.6 min read Jan 25, 2024
How to choose the best home insurance company
These five steps could help you choose the best home insurance company for you.6 min read Jan 24, 2024
How to get home insurance discounts
Wondering how to get discounts on your home insurance? Bankrate can help.7 min read Jan 24, 2024