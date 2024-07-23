At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Floridians are no strangers to hurricanes. For six months every year, Florida homeowners buckle down for high winds, possible flooding, heavy rains and rip currents. Hurricanes can be destructive, and knowing how your home insurance financially protects your home is an essential part of hurricane prep. Bankrate’s editorial rounded up all of the information Florida homeowners need to know about hurricane season 2024.

When is hurricane season in Florida in 2024?

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. If you are wondering when peak hurricane season in Florida is, most activity is seen from August through October, where 96 percent of the major hurricane days occur from August to October, according to the

NOAA. However, mid-September is generally more active in regards to tropical storms. Although damage caused by hurricanes can reach far inland in the U.S., states bordering a coast face higher risks. High-risk areas include the coastal regions of Florida, Texas, Mississippi and North Carolina according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

2024 Hurricane season predictions

Each year, the NOAA publishes

its predictions for that year’s hurricane season. This year, it is predicting an 85 percent chance of “above normal” hurricane activity. Here’s what that actually looks like:

17 to 25 named storms, with winds of 39 mph or higher.

Of those named storms, 8 to 13 are expected to become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or higher.

4 to 7 major hurricanes, which are category 3, 4 or 5 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Winds can be 111 mph or higher.

Notable hurricanes in Florida’s history

Florida has a lengthy history of hurricanes, with the

first recorded hurricane back in 1523. It is estimated that

around 120 tropical storms have blown near or over Florida, making it the most hurricane-prone state in the country. Some hurricanes are simply an inconvenience to residents, while others can devastate entire communities. The table below illustrates

estimated property losses (both insured and uninsured) for some of Florida’s most notable storms:

Hurricane Year Category Property damage Andrew 1992 5 $60.2 billion Ivan 2004 3 $33.8 billion Charley 2004 4 $26.6 billion Wilma 2005 3 $30.0 billion Irma 2017 4 $63.5 billion Micheal 2018 5 $31.0 billion Ian 2022 4 $118.5 billion

source: NOAA

Hurricane risks to be aware of

Hurricanes carry with them a variety of potential threats, and knowing how to handle each of them is a big part of being prepared for the season. Here are some of the risks you should be aware of if you live in coastal Florida:

Hurricane storm risk What to know High winds To be considered a hurricane, a storm must have sustained wind of 74 mph or greater. At that speed, winds can seriously damage your roof, cause your home to shift and leave cracks in the foundation and significantly damage infrastructure such as power lines. The inside of your home may also sustain damage as high winds may damage windows and doors, allowing rain and flying debris to enter your home. Since Florida is relatively flat, winds may remain strong even on the state’s inland. Flooding The amount of flooding you’re likely to experience in a hurricane is relative to how fast the storm moves. A slow-moving storm can dump many inches of rain in one location. As is true of high winds, even locations hundreds of miles away from the center of the storm may experience flooding. However, remember that standard homeowners insurance does not cover flood damage, and a supplemental flood policy may be a good idea if you live in a region with frequent hurricanes. You may be required to purchase flood insurance if you live in a high-risk flood zone. Storm surge Storm surge can be caused by hurricanes, resulting in an abnormal rise of seawater that gets pushed towards the shore. Combined with the effects of the high winds and tidal action, this wall of water can be as high as 25 feet above the normal sea level. The majority of deaths in hurricanes are caused by individuals who cannot escape from surges or flooding. If you live in an area that sees frequent hurricanes, it’s important to know if you live in an evacuation zone, where you might be ordered to leave your home in the event of a storm to protect yourself and your family.

Getting the right home insurance for hurricane season in Florida

It’s important to take time to search for coverage, especially with Florida’s home insurance market crisis. Considering Florida’s status as the number one hurricane-prone state, Florida residents would do well with having a robust homeowners insurance policy to be financially prepared. Depending on your location in the state, you may need multiple types of policies such as flood insurance, which must be purchased separately from your homeowners insurance.

Standard home policies generally cover wind damage. However, Florida residents may need to pay a separate deductible for this coverage. The deductible may be a specific amount, or a percentage of your dwelling coverage. So, for example, if you have $300,000 in dwelling insurance and your wind deductible was 2 percent, you would pay up to $6,000 out of pocket for windstorm damage to your home.

Common types of hurricane damage

There are different kinds of hurricane damage that can affect your home, which can result in the need for extensive repairs. When a hurricane makes landfall, the average sustained wind speeds will typically range from 74 to 150 mph. With stronger storms, winds may exceed 200 mph. Wind damage is likely if your home is in the path of a hurricane. Structural damage, like damage to your roof or siding, is also common.

Flood damage is a significant risk with hurricanes. Storm surges and heavy rains may cause extensive damage to both the interior and exterior of your home. In severe cases, flooding may even lead to a total loss.

Depending on the category of the storm, hurricanes can cause upwards of $2 billion in damage and are one of the most common natural disasters.

How to prepare your home for a hurricane

In addition to knowing when hurricane season occurs, you’ll want to make sure you take steps to prepare your home for potential hurricanes ahead of time. There are several ways you can help protect your property, such as by raising your furniture to avoid flood damage, ensuring your roof is in good condition and researching your area’s risk analysis to help you prepare against likely causes of damage.

Ahead of a storm, prepare a storm kit of food, water and other essentials to hold you over if you need to evacuate. FEMA recommends a minimum three-day supply of food and water, but you should gauge your need for more based on the size of your family, pets and location.

Frequently asked questions