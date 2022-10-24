Cash-out refinance requirements

As with any mortgage, you must meet certain financial criteria to qualify for a cash-out refinance. Here are a few of the general requirements:

Credit score: Most cash-out refinances require a credit score of 620 or higher.

Debt-to-income (DTI) ratio : Your DTI is a measure of your monthly debt payments against your income. Most lenders limit your DTI ratio to 45 percent for a cash-out refinance.

Equity: You're required to keep a minimum of 20 percent equity in your home. (The big exception to this is if you're doing a VA cash-out refinance.)

How much equity do you need to do a cash-out refinance?

In general, you’ll need at least 20 percent equity in your home to do a cash-out refinance. This is less risky for the lender, and also prevents you from leveraging the entire value of your home.



Some lenders, however, allow you to refinance with less. While this can net you more money when you cash out, it also means you’ll have less equity in your home, which could put you in a precarious financial position, or even put your mortgage underwater if home values were to decline.