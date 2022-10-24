Nebraska Mortgage and Refinance Rates

Current mortgage rates in Nebraska

As of Wednesday, January 17, 2024, current mortgage interest rates in Nebraska are 7.01% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.46% for a 15-year fixed mortgage.

Rates are much higher today than they have been in recent years, now closer aligned with historical norms. Despite some home price softening, a higher rate could cut into what you’d be able to afford in Nebraska. Before you buy or refinance, know your options and compare at least three mortgage offers.

Refinance rates in Nebraska

Interest rates across the board rose in 2022, and for mortgages, have remained near that watermark so far in 2023. While rates aren’t as low as they were, a cash-out refinance could be an option if you’re renovating or consolidating higher-interest debt. If you don’t want to refinance but are still interested in tapping your equity, a home equity line of credit (HELOC) could be another option for you.