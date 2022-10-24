The cost of and how much you stand to save with an FHA refinance depends on a variety of factors, including current refinance rates and your timeline.

Generally, refinancing is worth doing if you can get a lower interest rate and plan to stay in your home long enough to recoup the closing costs. At this point, you’ll begin saving money on your mortgage. If you refinance to a shorter loan term along with a lower rate, you’ll save on interest overall, as well.

With an FHA refinance, however, the mortgage insurance premiums eat into your savings. It’s important to do the math carefully to determine whether you’d save as much as you’re hoping to.

Likewise, if you take cash out, you’ll be adding to your balance, which costs more than a lower loan amount.