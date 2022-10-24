Current mortgage rates in Oklahoma

As of Wednesday, January 17, 2024, current interest rates in Oklahoma are 7.04% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.39% for a 15-year fixed mortgage. Refinance rates in Oklahoma are slightly higher. While interest rates are no longer at historic lows, you might still want to explore a cash-out refinance to pay for renovations or consolidate higher-interest debt. Use Bankrate’s mortgage refinance calculator to run the numbers.

Oklahoma mortgage rate trends

Homebuyers in Oklahoma are finding some relief now as mortgage rates — which peaked in October 2023 — have started to decrease. Following a period of record lows in 2021, rates rose steadily throughout 2022 and 2023.

National mortgage rates by loan type