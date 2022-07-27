Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best homeowners insurance in Oklahoma for 2024

USAA, State Farm, Allstate, Farmers and Oklahoma Farm Bureau are some of the top Oklahoma home insurance carriers.
Updated Oct 27, 2023
What to know about insuring your Oklahoma home

Known as the tornado capital of the world, Oklahoma is home to extreme thunderstorms that produce an average of 70 tornadoes per year. Bankrate will help you understand the unique threats facing Oklahoma homeowners and how to find the best home insurance coverage at the lowest price.
Insurance Home Alt

Best Oklahoma home insurance companies

Review Bankrate’s choices for best homeowners insurance companies in Oklahoma.

On This Page

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Oklahoma

After thorough review, the five companies offering some of the best homeowners insurance in Oklahoma are USAA, Allstate, State Farm, Farmers and Oklahoma Farm Bureau. Bankrate compared average annual rates, but also took a close look at financial strength, as measured by AM Best, and overall customer satisfaction, as rated in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study. Our editorial team also looked at other factors that might make a difference to consumers, such as the range of covering types offered and savings opportunities.

Insurance company AM Best J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium*
USAA
A++
881
/1,000
$198
$2,377
 Get a quote
Allstate
A+
809
/1,000
$215
$2,585
 Get a quote
State Farm
A++
829
/1,000
$362
$4,340
 Read review
Farmers
A
800
/1,000
$231
$2,769
 Get a quote
Oklahoma Farm Bureau
B++
Not rated
$273
$3,281
 Get a quote
*USAA not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions
**Premiums are for $250K in dwelling coverage

The top 5 home insurance companies in Oklahoma

USAA

Best for military-focused coverage

4.7 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 881/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 2,377 for $250k dwelling coverage
USAA Review Get a personalized quote

Why USAA made our list: USAA only provides insurance and banking products to those who are current or retired members of the military and their families. If you fit that demographic, you may want to make USAA your first stop. The carrier is known for excellent customer service (although it doesn’t qualify for official ranking with J.D. Power), financial stability and insurance coverage that is tailored to the specific needs of military families. In addition to homeowners insurance, USAA also writes policies for renters, auto, personal property, condos and more. Additionally, USAA’s average premium is lower than the state’s average.

Who USAA may be good for: Those who need coverage that is military-focused, such as coverage for uniforms or discounts for those who are deployed or stationed on base.

Allstate

Best for discount opportunities

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 809/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 2,585 for $250k dwelling coverage
Allstate Review Get a personalized quote

Why Allstate made our list: Allstate offers generous discounts that can help lower the cost of your premium. The company also features some interesting endorsements, or add-ons, that allow you to personalize your policy, such as a green improvement reimbursement and electronic data recovery. One thing worth considering, however, is that the company scored below average in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study and the 2023 J.D. Power Home Insurance Study.

Who Allstate may be good for: Those whose top priority is saving money may want to consider Allstate. It's also a good choice for those who wish to craft a policy that meets their own unique needs by adding on additional coverages.

State Farm

Best for local agents

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 4,340 for $250k dwelling coverage
State Farm Review Get a personalized quote

Why State Farm made our list: State Farm is the largest insurer by market share in the U.S., and also boasts high financial strength and customer satisfaction scores. State Farm offers a broad range of customizable coverage options and, in addition to homeowners insurance, it offers coverage for condos, renters, cars, motorhomes, farms and more. It also has a user-friendly website, which makes it easy to get an online quote or do your business online. However, the average premium from State Farm is higher than the state average.

Who State Farm may be good for: For those who prefer to do business in person, State Farm boasts more than 100 offices across the state. It also features robust online tools and a multi-functional app, too, so those comfortable with technology can manage their accounts digitally.

Farmers

Best for unique coverage options

2.9 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 800/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 2,769 for $250k dwelling coverage
Farmers Review Get a personalized quote

Why Farmers Insurance made our list: Farmers offers policies for car, home, life, business, renters and condo insurance. Farmers also offers unique coverage options that are hard to find with other carriers, including the option for eco-rebuild coverage. If your home needs to be rebuilt due to a covered peril, eco-rebuild coverage pays to use environmentally friendly building materials. However, Farmers has a below average customer satisfaction score from J.D. Power, so it might not be a great fit for homeowners looking for high service ratings.

Who Farmers Insurance might be good for: Homeowners who prioritize having options to personalize their policy to their specific needs, such as allowing for eco-friendly rebuilding, over companies having the highest customer service ratings may find Farmers to be a good choice.

Oklahoma Farm Bureau

Best for coverage focused on farms and ranches

JD Power: Not rated AM Best: B++

Average annual premium

$ 3,281 for $250k dwelling coverage
Oklahoma Farm Bureau Review Get a personalized quote

Why Oklahoma Farm Bureau made our list: Oklahoma Farm Bureau Mutual (OKFB) is known for offering excellent insurance options for home, car, condo and recreational vehicles. For those working in the agricultural sector, Farmers also offers farm and ranch insurance. In addition to basic coverage, Oklahoma Farm Bureau offers amendments for residential equipment breakdown, other building insurance and an umbrella policy that provides additional protection if someone is injured on your property. However, as a regional insurer, it is not rated by J.D. Power. As such, you may want to research what current customers say about their experience to get a sense of the carrier’s service level.

Who Oklahoma Farm Bureau might be good for: If you are a farmer or rancher, it's worth getting a quote from Oklahoma Farm Bureau, since the company has extensive knowledge and understanding of these property types’ needs. Homeowners looking for a smaller regional company to work with may also want to ask for a quote.

Additional Oklahoma home insurance companies to consider

AAA

AAA

Who this may be best for

Homeowners with AAA auto club memberships

AAA review

AAA offers standard home insurance options, but endorsements vary depending on location. It has a lower than average J.D. Power score for customer and claims satisfaction, however the additional perks one receives from the AAA club membership may make AAA a good option for many people. For more information about AAA homeowners insurance, read Bankrate’s AAA insurance review.

American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual

American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual

Who this may be best for

Homeowners needing farm and livestock coverage

American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual review

American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual (AFR) offers straightforward coverage for homes, farms and ranches. Unlike other farm policies, AFT has options for livestock and 4-H and FFA projects. The AFR website doesn’t show many endorsement options but lists several discount opportunities for Oklahoma homeowners.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in Oklahoma

To find the best homeowners insurance companies in Oklahoma, we analyzed average premium data from Quadrant Information Services. We also reviewed each company’s available coverage types, discounts and policy features. Third-party customer service rankings from J.D. Power were also considered, along with financial strength ratings from AM Best, which measures a company’s historical ability to pay out claims.

We used this information to issue each company a Bankrate Score, with a maximum score of 5.0. Our goal with the Bankrate Score holistic rating model is to help you feel confident and well-informed when comparing Oklahoma homeowners insurance companies.

House Icon

Finding cheap home insurance in Oklahoma

The cost of homeowners insurance in Oklahoma is the highest in the nation due to its active tornados. You shouldn’t have trouble finding an insurance policy for your home, but learning how to save money without losing coverage can help you combat the ever-climbing rates. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in Oklahoma

In a state like Oklahoma, having a financially stable insurance company with good customer service is crucial due to how devastating tornadoes are. Still, the bottom line can be a deciding factor for many policyholders. Comparing rates can help you secure a policy with the lowest price. Below are some of the cheapest Oklahoma homeowners insurance companies, according to Bankrate’s analyses.

Carrier Monthly premium for $250k coverage Annual premium for $250k coverage Savings vs state avg. for $250k coverage
Armed Forces Insurance
$182
$2,179
- $1,480
 Get a quote
USAA
$198
$2,377
- $1,282
 Get a quote
Allstate
$215
$2,585
- $1,074
 Get a quote
Farmers
$231
$2,769
- $890
 Get a quote
Travelers
$282
$3,382
- $277
 Get a quote
How Bankrate chose the cheapest home insurance companies in Oklahoma

Bankrate uses the latest data from Quadrant Information Services combined with state availability to find cheapest homeowners insurance companies in Oklahoma. While factors like square footage, location, prior claim history and others will determine your true rate, knowing which companies tend to offer the lowest prices gives you a strong starting point.

How to get cheap Oklahoma home insurance

Although home insurance isn't required by law in Oklahoma the way car insurance is, you may still need a policy if your mortgage lender requires it. Even if you own your home, however, most experts would recommend that you purchase adequate coverage to protect your investment in the event of a disaster.

Finding the best home insurance in Oklahoma at a reasonable cost isn't difficult. Here are some steps you can take while shopping to help secure a policy at a rate that fits you:

  1. Consider your needs. What is most important to you when purchasing insurance? Low price? Excellent customer service? The ability to customize your policy? Understanding what you're looking for before you shop can help you to choose the company that is best suited for your needs.
  2. Determine what it will cost if you need to rebuild. Your house has a replacement cost, and it is not likely to be the same as the price you paid for it. Knowing how much coverage you need is vital when you begin gathering quotes. An insurance agent can help you figure out this number if you're uncertain.
  3. Think about liability. Your policy will include coverage for legal and medical costs if someone is hurt while on your property. If your home has a pool, trampoline or other structure that might cause injuries, you may want to increase your liability coverage.
  4. Review the insurers who are writing the best Oklahoma home insurance policies. Bankrate’s team of insurance experts gathered several providers who can write robust policies — many at competitive prices — and that offer other benefits such as award-winning customer service and superior financial strength. You may even find additional insurers while conducting your own research.
  5. Get quotes. Either online, by phone or in person, ask for quotes from several of the companies you've researched. Compare the prices and see who offers you the best rates. Make sure you are asking for the same level of coverage from each company so that you can do an apples-to-apples comparison.
  6. Take advantage of all the discounts that are applicable to you. Each insurance company offers various discounts. Some of the discounts may apply to you, while others may not. The best way to maximize your savings is by speaking with your agent and reviewing the discounts listed on the carrier’s website. Common discounts include bundling multiple policies like auto and home insurance, and adding safety features to your home.
  7. Take steps to improve your credit score. Your insurer is likely to quote you a higher price if you have a low credit score. Anything you can do to improve it, such as paying off outstanding debts, may earn you a better rate.

Once you have gathered quotes and chosen an insurer, you will need to fill out an application form and set up your payment method. Some insurers will offer a discount if you agree to have your payments automatically deducted from your account each month. If you have a mortgage, however, your payments may come out of your escrow account.

Best home insurance discounts in Oklahoma

The high rate of homeowners insurance in Oklahoma makes discounts even more desirable. Many insurers offer discounts to home owners that are not difficult to qualify for. Here are some of the most common ones in Oklahoma.

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Oklahoma

Homeowners insurance policies fluctuate in price and it is not uncommon to see an annual increase to account for inflation. Once you have a home insurance policy, you can actively find ways to keep the rate of your policy as low as possible to offset these increases, such as:

  • Maintain your roof: Experts recommend having an annual roof and chimney inspection to avoid costly repairs and the increased risk from weather losses. Keeping gutters clean from debris can also extend the life of your roof and keep it in insurable condition.
  • Use wind-resistant materials: If possible, investing in hurricane shutters, roof clips and possibly even a metal roof can help mitigate wind damage and reduce the cost of your home insurance by way of mitigation discounts.
  • Make environmentally sound choices: Several insurance companies offer green discounts to homeowners who make energy-efficient home updates. Check with your insurance agent before committing to an expensive update, but you might be simultaneously helping your budget and the earth with the right kind of upgrades.
  • Maintain a good credit score: Credit score is used in most states as a rating factor for home insurance when a new policy is issued and some providers will re-run your credit upon request. This can benefit homeowners working to improve their credit and potentially move the policy into a preferred risk group.
House Icon

Understanding home insurance costs in Oklahoma

The increase in storms has caused reinsurers in Oklahoma to increase the rates charged to insurance companies, which in turn are passed down to homeowners. Finding a cheap policy may be challenging, but there are several insurance providers to choose from with reasonable options that can help make it more affordable. Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in Oklahoma?

The average cost of homeowners insurance in Oklahoma is $3,659 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. This rate is much higher than the national average of $1,428 per year for the same amount of coverage. In fact, Oklahoma is the most expensive state in the country for home insurance, according to our research. Located right in the center of what was historically known as Tornado Alley — an area in the U.S. where tornadoes frequently occur — Oklahoma may have higher-than-average claims activity, which typically drives up the cost of homeowners insurance. Even nearby states like Arkansas ($2,123 per year), Texas ($1,967 per year) and Kansas ($3,083 per year) are more affordable. This makes it even more important to shop your options for Oklahoma home insurance so you know you have the best insurance company for your needs.

Oklahoma homeowners insurance rates by city

Even within the same state, home insurance premiums can vary. Aside from factors like square footage and building materials, regional factors like proximity to a water source and risk of theft or vandalism can make a significant impact.

Your location is one of the factors that insurers use to determine your premium rate. Bankrate took a close look at a range of Oklahoma cities to determine what the average rates are in each of them. Homeowners in the following cities below pay some of the least expensive homeowners insurance rates in the state, at around 10 percent less than the state average.

  • Crowder: $3,292 — 10 percent below the state average
  • Depew: $3,293 — 10 percent below the state average
  • Fairfax: $3,294 — 10 percent below the state average
  • Caney: $3,297 — 9.9 percent below the state average
  • Cartwright: $3,298 — 9.9 percent below the state average

Larger cities often have higher average home insurance rates due to crime rate and density of homes. This is certainly true in Oklahoma, where Oklahoma City, the largest city in the state, is one of the most expensive places to insure a home. Locations that are more prone to experience natural disasters such as tornadoes will likely also see increased rates.

  • Oklahoma City: $4,138 — 13 percent above the state average
  • Newalla: $4,123 — 12.7 percent above the state average
  • Jones: $4,097 — 12 percent above the state average
  • Wheatland: $4,091 — 11.8 percent above the state average
  • Bethany: $4,090 — 11.8 percent above the state average

*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

House Icon

Insuring your Oklahoma home

Your home may be your largest financial asset, and understanding how your homeowners insurance works and what perils it covers can help you safeguard your financial future. Bankrate has compiled a list of coverage types you should become familiar with as an Oklahoma homeowner. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in Oklahoma?

HO-3 special forms are the most common type of home insurance policy. When reviewing your insurance documents, it is important to know that your coverage for dwelling and other structures are written on an open perils basis and your personal property is written on a named perils basis. While the specific perils your contents are covered for is listed in your paperwork, your dwelling and other structures are covered for everything except for what the insurance provider excluded from your policy. Understanding what perils your home insurance policy covers allows you to search for potential insurance gaps.

  • Wind and hail: HO-3 policies cover wind, hail and falling objects. In Oklahoma, you likely have a separate wind deductible based on a percentage of your dwelling coverage. The most common deductible for wind are 1, 2, 5 and 10 percent. Remember that the rest of your policy is probably subject to a flat home insurance deductible, which usually ranges between $500 to $2,000.
  • Fire and lighting: Losses due to fire accounted for almost 25% of home claims in 2021 and are standard coverage in home policies. Locations prone to wildfires can have fire excluded from insurance coverage and intentional fires are always excluded.
  • Water damage and freezing: A common home insurance is water damage from flooding, but insurance companies usually cover other types of water damage, such as damage from sudden plumbing issues or appliance overflows. Whether water damage is covered or not depends on your policy endorsements and the source of the damage.
  • Theft and vandalism: The likelihood of a theft and vandalism claim increases in more populated areas. While they aren’t naturally occurring perils, they are standard coverage in a home policy.

Additional home insurance coverage types in Oklahoma

In addition to standard coverage types offered on home insurance policies in Oklahoma, home owners may want to consider additional coverage options to protect themselves and their property:

  • Flood insurance: Flood damage is not covered by standard home insurance policies. You’ll need to buy a flood insurance policy for coverage. Policies are available from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) as well as from some private insurance companies.
  • Earthquake coverage: With instances of earthquakes increasing in Oklahoma, you may want to consider adding an earthquake endorsement to your policy. Most companies offer this endorsement, which you can add on to your homeowners policy for added protection. If you live in a particularly high-risk area, you may need a separate policy.
  • Water backup: Sewer backup coverage is optional on home insurance, but often comes highly recommended by agents. The endorsement provides coverage if you experience a backup of water or sewage in a drain line that causes water damage. This type of damage is common in basements or crawl spaces, but can happen from any sewer or drain line.

Common Oklahoma home insurance problems

The main concern for most Oklahoma homeowners is the overall cost of home insurance. Thankfully, Oklahoma has over 125 insurance providers to choose from, so the state does not have an insurance availability issue like Florida or California.

New

Recent news in Oklahoma homeowners insurance market

According to the Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner, homeowners are currently experiencing premium increases between 10 to 30 percent due to increased storms and inflation. Keeping up with home repairs, putting money aside for emergencies and comparison shopping insurance providers are some ways to help plan for these increased rates.

Frequently asked questions

Savings

Written by
Shannon Martin
Writer, Insurance

Shannon Martin is a licensed insurance agent and content writer for Bankrate. With a Bachelor of Science from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and 15 years in the insurance industry, she enjoys helping others navigate the insurance world by cutting through complex jargon and empowering readers to make strong financial decisions independently.

Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute