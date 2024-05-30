Best credit cards for excellent credit in June 2024

Steve Dashiell
Courtney Mihocik
Jason Steele
Updated May 30, 2024

An excellent credit score opens up opportunities to qualify for some of the best credit cards available from our partners. With a FICO score above 800 (or a VantageScore over 780), you could qualify for a top-of-the-line credit card that offers generous rewards programs, lavish perks, low interest rates and more. Learn more about our picks for some of the best credit cards for excellent credit.

Best overall

Image of The Platinum Card&#174; from American Express

The Platinum Card® from American Express

4.8
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Intro offer

$1,600 value
Rewards rate

5X - 5X

Annual fee

APR

Best for dining

Image of American Express&reg; Gold Card

American Express® Gold Card

5.0
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Intro offer

$1,200 value
Rewards rate

3X - 4X

Annual fee

APR

Best for category variety

Image of Discover it&#174; Cash Back

Discover it® Cash Back

4.4
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 5%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for food and entertainment

Image of Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

5.0
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 8%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for simple cash back

Image of Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

3.8
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Intro offer

Rewards rate

1.5% - 5%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for flexible travel rewards

Image of Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

4.1
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Intro offer

$340 value
Rewards rate

1.25 Miles - 5 Miles

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for groceries and gas

Image of Blue Cash Preferred&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

4.4
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 6%

Annual fee

APR

Best for everyday purchases

Image of Blue Cash Everyday&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

4.6
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 3%

Annual fee

APR

Best for rewards on small purchases

Image of Citi Rewards+&reg; Card

Citi Rewards+® Card

4.0
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Intro offer

$200 value
Rewards rate

1X - 5X

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for affordable luxury travel

Image of Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

5.0
Recommended credit score: 740 - 850
Info
Intro offer

Rewards Rate

2 Miles - 10 Miles

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best starter travel card

Image of Chase Sapphire Preferred&#174; Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

4.8
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
